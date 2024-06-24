NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, January 18

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Famous palindrome starter : AMANAPLANACANAL 16 “Is there more?” : CARETOELABORATE 17 It can be infectious after Thanksgiving : CHRISTMASSPIRIT 18 Coloring sometimes confused with dun : ROAN 19 Female rapper with the 2008 hit “Paper Planes” : MIA 20 Makes a move : ACTS 21 Lead-in to day, way or more : ANY 22 Love interest of Peter in the “Spider-Man” universe : GWEN 24 Informal preposition : TIL 26 Fish with a shy-sounding name : KOI 27 It’s the word : MUM 28 ___-Cat : SNO 31 One of 12 for Katharine Hepburn : OSCARNOMINATION 37 Dish that’s different from its cousins by the inclusion of potatoes : SPANISHOMELETTE 38 Catchers of waves : SATELLITEDISHES 39 Vein output : ORE 40 Constellation with the star Regulus : LEO 41 Informal hookups : IVS 42 Half a candy bar? : KAT 43 Reasonable : SANE 45 Initials for a 20th-century president (and his wife) : LBJ 48 Avian symbol of good fortune in Celtic culture : WREN 51 Throne : CAN 52 Uncover : BARE 53 Hit 1976 album whose title track won the Grammy for Record of the Year : HOTELCALIFORNIA 58 Yogi Berra or Joe DiMaggio, e.g. : ITALIANAMERICAN 59 Sent out feelers, so to speak : TESTEDTHEWATERS

Down