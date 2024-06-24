NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, January 18

1 City that’s the “heart of Africa’s art scene,” per National Geographic : ACCRA
2 Capital and second-largest city of Minorca : MAHON
3 Range : ARRAY
4 How to turn down a Hamburger : NEIN
5 They share keys with 2’s : ATS
6 Nursery purchase : POT
7 “I can handle this!” : LEMME
8 ___ LeRoy Locke, “Father of the Harlem Renaissance” : ALAIN
9 Org. with a climate research program : NASA
10 Required safety feature on cars, in brief : ABS
11 13-Down, e.g. : COP
12 It preceded Calibri as Microsoft’s default font : ARIAL
13 Kilo finder : NARC
14 Plugging away : ATIT
15 Some do-overs : LETS
22 Chest-beating sort : GORILLA
23 Kate who won an Academy Award for “The Reader” : WINSLET
24 On the right radio frequency : TUNEDIN
25 Cry after a close shave : IMALIVE
26 Memorable title role of a 1941 film : KANE
27 Handy person? : MIME
28 Dark Lord of the ___ (“Star Wars” title) : SITH
29 Pay attention to : NOTE
30 Stack of Monopoly bills : ONES
31 Scapola o femore : OSSO
32 Go a couple of rounds : SPAR
33 ___ Tiernan, author of the “Immortal Beloved” trilogy : CATE
34 Largest tributary of the Mississippi : OHIO
35 Wisecrack : MOT
36 Novelist Gerritsen : TESS
42 Showed respect or submission, in a way : KNELT
43 Arabic for “prayer” : SALAH
44 Netflix category : ANIME
45 Long weapon : LANCE
46 Pipe material : BRIAR
47 Jimmy Carter was the first president regularly seen in these : JEANS
48 Slightest amount : WHIT
49 ___ learning : ROTE
50 Some travelers’ concerns, in brief : ETAS
51 Lingo : CANT
52 Person partial to humour? : BRIT
54 Golfer’s concern : LIE
55 Scoundrel : CAD
56 Handful : FEW
57 ___ pro nobis : ORA