NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, January 18

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Famous palindrome starter : AMANAPLANACANAL
16 “Is there more?” : CARETOELABORATE
17 It can be infectious after Thanksgiving : CHRISTMASSPIRIT
18 Coloring sometimes confused with dun : ROAN
19 Female rapper with the 2008 hit “Paper Planes” : MIA
20 Makes a move : ACTS
21 Lead-in to day, way or more : ANY
22 Love interest of Peter in the “Spider-Man” universe : GWEN
24 Informal preposition : TIL
26 Fish with a shy-sounding name : KOI
27 It’s the word : MUM
28 ___-Cat : SNO
31 One of 12 for Katharine Hepburn : OSCARNOMINATION
37 Dish that’s different from its cousins by the inclusion of potatoes : SPANISHOMELETTE
38 Catchers of waves : SATELLITEDISHES
39 Vein output : ORE
40 Constellation with the star Regulus : LEO
41 Informal hookups : IVS
42 Half a candy bar? : KAT
43 Reasonable : SANE
45 Initials for a 20th-century president (and his wife) : LBJ
48 Avian symbol of good fortune in Celtic culture : WREN
51 Throne : CAN
52 Uncover : BARE
53 Hit 1976 album whose title track won the Grammy for Record of the Year : HOTELCALIFORNIA
58 Yogi Berra or Joe DiMaggio, e.g. : ITALIANAMERICAN
59 Sent out feelers, so to speak : TESTEDTHEWATERS

Down

1 City that’s the “heart of Africa’s art scene,” per National Geographic : ACCRA
2 Capital and second-largest city of Minorca : MAHON
3 Range : ARRAY
4 How to turn down a Hamburger : NEIN
5 They share keys with 2’s : ATS
6 Nursery purchase : POT
7 “I can handle this!” : LEMME
8 ___ LeRoy Locke, “Father of the Harlem Renaissance” : ALAIN
9 Org. with a climate research program : NASA
10 Required safety feature on cars, in brief : ABS
11 13-Down, e.g. : COP
12 It preceded Calibri as Microsoft’s default font : ARIAL
13 Kilo finder : NARC
14 Plugging away : ATIT
15 Some do-overs : LETS
22 Chest-beating sort : GORILLA
23 Kate who won an Academy Award for “The Reader” : WINSLET
24 On the right radio frequency : TUNEDIN
25 Cry after a close shave : IMALIVE
26 Memorable title role of a 1941 film : KANE
27 Handy person? : MIME
28 Dark Lord of the ___ (“Star Wars” title) : SITH
29 Pay attention to : NOTE
30 Stack of Monopoly bills : ONES
31 Scapola o femore : OSSO
32 Go a couple of rounds : SPAR
33 ___ Tiernan, author of the “Immortal Beloved” trilogy : CATE
34 Largest tributary of the Mississippi : OHIO
35 Wisecrack : MOT
36 Novelist Gerritsen : TESS
42 Showed respect or submission, in a way : KNELT
43 Arabic for “prayer” : SALAH
44 Netflix category : ANIME
45 Long weapon : LANCE
46 Pipe material : BRIAR
47 Jimmy Carter was the first president regularly seen in these : JEANS
48 Slightest amount : WHIT
49 ___ learning : ROTE
50 Some travelers’ concerns, in brief : ETAS
51 Lingo : CANT
52 Person partial to humour? : BRIT
54 Golfer’s concern : LIE
55 Scoundrel : CAD
56 Handful : FEW
57 ___ pro nobis : ORA

