NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, January 2

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 First in a series : ALPHA 5 Pixel rival : IPHONE 10 Snap : PHOTO 14 Average Joe’s name (that’s not Joe) : NORM 15 Bases loaded, e.g. : MENON 16 Iris’s location : UVEA 17 Temporary cover of a sort : SCAB 18 Epic with the line “Come, friend, you too must die” : ILIAD 19 Festival covering : TENT 20 Start of a quip by comic Steven Wright : WHYISNTTHEWORD 23 Summer abroad : ETE 24 Sounds of refreshment : AHS 25 King’s ___ : RANSOM 27 Adjust on the timeline : REDATE 29 Pressure cooker sound : HISS 31 Producer of an explosion : TNT 32 ___ Robinson, mother of Michelle Obama : MARIAN 34 Deep notes : BASS 35 Middle of the quip … and a hint to eight squares in this puzzle : PHONETICALLY 38 French buds : AMIS 40 Plotted : GRAPHED 41 Up to, informally : TIL 42 Low pair : TWOS 44 Beyond cross : RAGING 48 Drink featured in the Elvis film “Blue Hawaii” : MAITAI 50 Govt. prosecutors : DAS 51 Besides : TOO 52 End of the quip : SPELLEDWITHANF 56 Actor Jannings : EMIL 57 Youngest golfer to score below his age in a P.G.A. Tour event : SNEAD 58 White Sox or Red Sox player, informally : ALER 59 Runner’s assignment : LANE 60 Cricket segments : OVERS 61 Miller option : LITE 62 Flower whose name means “flame” in ancient Greek : PHLOX 63 Lead-in to maniac : NYMPHO 64 Troublesome threes, e.g. : PHASE

Down