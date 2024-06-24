 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, January 2

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 First in a series : ALPHA
5 Pixel rival : IPHONE
10 Snap : PHOTO
14 Average Joe’s name (that’s not Joe) : NORM
15 Bases loaded, e.g. : MENON
16 Iris’s location : UVEA
17 Temporary cover of a sort : SCAB
18 Epic with the line “Come, friend, you too must die” : ILIAD
19 Festival covering : TENT
20 Start of a quip by comic Steven Wright : WHYISNTTHEWORD
23 Summer abroad : ETE
24 Sounds of refreshment : AHS
25 King’s ___ : RANSOM
27 Adjust on the timeline : REDATE
29 Pressure cooker sound : HISS
31 Producer of an explosion : TNT
32 ___ Robinson, mother of Michelle Obama : MARIAN
34 Deep notes : BASS
35 Middle of the quip … and a hint to eight squares in this puzzle : PHONETICALLY
38 French buds : AMIS
40 Plotted : GRAPHED
41 Up to, informally : TIL
42 Low pair : TWOS
44 Beyond cross : RAGING
48 Drink featured in the Elvis film “Blue Hawaii” : MAITAI
50 Govt. prosecutors : DAS
51 Besides : TOO
52 End of the quip : SPELLEDWITHANF
56 Actor Jannings : EMIL
57 Youngest golfer to score below his age in a P.G.A. Tour event : SNEAD
58 White Sox or Red Sox player, informally : ALER
59 Runner’s assignment : LANE
60 Cricket segments : OVERS
61 Miller option : LITE
62 Flower whose name means “flame” in ancient Greek : PHLOX
63 Lead-in to maniac : NYMPHO
64 Troublesome threes, e.g. : PHASE
Down

1 “Jeopardy!” offering : ANSWER
2 12-time Olympic swimming medalist Ryan ___ : LOCHTE
3 Worn at the edges : FRAYED
4 Prefix with sexual : AMBI
5 Possible response to “Where are you?” : IMINHERE
6 Craft kit fabrics : FELTS
7 “Right away, boss!” : ONIT
8 Comedian Trevor : NOAH
9 “___ Game” (1986 Hugo Award winner) : ENDERS
10 Cot alternative : FUTON
11 Wear out one’s welcome, say : OVERSTAY
12 Achilles, for two : TENDONS
13 Muesli bit : OAT
21 Underworld figure : SATAN
22 Is in the past : WAS
26 Chain parts: Abbr. : MTS
28 Singer Tori : AMOS
29 Head liners? : HAIRS
30 Choquequirao inhabitant : INCA
33 “Let ___!” : ITGO
34 Urban addr. specification : BLDG
35 Like cuisine with lumpia and longganisa : FILIPINO
36 “Looks that way, unfortunately” : AFRAIDSO
37 Minimal : LEAST
38 Bread box? : ATM
39 Noxious : MIASMAL
42 “Qué ___?” (“How’s it going?,” in Spanish) : TAL
43 Only U.S. president buried in Washington, D.C. : WILSON
45 Home of Firenze : ITALIA
46 They have nine players : NONETS
47 Get released : GOFREE
49 Early text messager : TELEX
50 One of a Disney septet : DWARF
53 Root of resentment, at times : ENVY
54 Reckon : DEEM
55 Word before and after an ampersand, in the grocery : HALF
56 Maker of toys for girls and boys : ELF

