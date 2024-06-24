 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, January 20

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Unwanted piece of mail : BILL
5 Took to court : SUED
9 Blog addition : POST
13 Written legal argument : BRIEF
15 Red carpet hairstyle, often : UPDO
16 Sephora rival : ULTA
17 Only U.N. member whose name starts with Q : QATAR
18 Places that are off-limits : NOGOAREAS
20 Path of advancement for a lawyer : PARTNERTRACK
22 High-pitched bark : ARF
25 Since, informally : CUZ
26 Sending a chill up one’s spine : EERIE
27 Position for Steph Curry or Caitlin Clark : POINTGUARD
32 Like Easter eggs or purple hair : DYED
33 Speaking platforms : PODIA
34 Antidrug cop, informally : NARC
36 Go along with prevailing wisdom : FOLLOWTHEHERD
42 Athletic gear that comes in pairs : SKIS
43 “Too rich for my blood” : IMOUT
45 Pride parade inits. : LGBT
49 Manual for consistency in writing : STYLEGUIDE
52 Helpful : OFUSE
54 Composer ___-Manuel Miranda : LIN
55 Was first to play a card : LED
56 Do one’s job to the point of exhaustion … or a hint to the ends of 20-, 27-, 36- and 49-Across : WORKLIKEADOG
61 “Biscuit” for cookie or “chips” for fries : BRITICISM
62 Novices, informally : NEWBS
66 Frozen treats : ICES
67 Utah winter resort : ALTA
68 “Laters!” : SEEYA
69 Host’s place, usually, on a late-night talk show : DESK
70 Expresses silent agreement : NODS
71 Not discard : KEEP

Down

1 Roasting event, for short : BBQ
2 Reflective Glass on the radio : IRA
3 Hoppin’, in slang : LIT
4 Hop : LEAP
5 Chinese general who wrote “The Art of War” : SUNTZU
6 “Once ___ a time …” : UPON
7 Rim : EDGE
8 “Let’s Make a Deal” option : DOOR
9 Made contented sounds like a cat : PURRED
10 Kevin of “Shark Tank,” also known as “Mr. Wonderful” : OLEARY
11 Tween sister of Barbie : STACIE
12 Assigned a job : TASKED
14 Geometric figures whose subparts mimic the full shape : FRACTALS
19 Had a meal : ATE
21 Toupee, in slang : RUG
22 Roblox or TikTok : APP
23 T-top, for one : ROOF
24 Stereotypical canine name : FIDO
28 Zero : NIL
29 Impatient : ANTSY
30 When doubled, gung-ho : RAH
31 Hip-hop’s Dr. ___ : DRE
35 Hair knots with a French name : CHIGNONS
37 Gives a thumbs up : OKS
38 Clever humor : WIT
39 Large bird that lays green eggs, which are incubated by the male : EMU
40 Stir up : ROIL
41 “Bruh” : DUDE
44 ___ Talks : TED
45 Likely winner of a construction contract : LOWBID
46 Sensation of acceleration : GFORCE
47 Represses, as a bad memory : BURIES
48 “Bad you!” : TSKTSK
50 Pack animals that can spit up to 10 feet when irritated : LLAMAS
51 Festival at the end of Ramadan : EID
53 Retired QB Manning : ELI
57 Volunteer’s words : ICAN
58 Unit of smuggled drugs : KILO
59 Abbr. before a year on a cornerstone : ESTD
60 Eccentric expert : GEEK
63 Itsy-bitsy : WEE
64 “Ta-ta” : BYE
65 Drain the energy from : SAP

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Former Digital Trends Contributor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

Read more
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
The best split-screen Xbox Series X games

Gaming is a fantastic way to bring people together. A lot of the best Xbox Series X games tend to focus on multiplayer experiences, such as FPS games or co-op games. While online play and cross-platform games make it easier than ever to play with people across the world, only certain games are built to let you and a partner play together on the same console. Split-screen games only require you to have a spare controller to both join in on the fun side-by-side. These can be cooperative adventures, creative sandboxes, shooters, and everything in between. The only trouble is figuring out which games actually have split-screen support, and which of those are the best ones to get. We'll be your player 2 and suggest the best split-screen games for Xbox Series X.

Don't forget that there are also upcoming Xbox Series X games that will have split-screen support as well.

Read more