NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, January 20

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Unwanted piece of mail : BILL 5 Took to court : SUED 9 Blog addition : POST 13 Written legal argument : BRIEF 15 Red carpet hairstyle, often : UPDO 16 Sephora rival : ULTA 17 Only U.N. member whose name starts with Q : QATAR 18 Places that are off-limits : NOGOAREAS 20 Path of advancement for a lawyer : PARTNERTRACK 22 High-pitched bark : ARF 25 Since, informally : CUZ 26 Sending a chill up one’s spine : EERIE 27 Position for Steph Curry or Caitlin Clark : POINTGUARD 32 Like Easter eggs or purple hair : DYED 33 Speaking platforms : PODIA 34 Antidrug cop, informally : NARC 36 Go along with prevailing wisdom : FOLLOWTHEHERD 42 Athletic gear that comes in pairs : SKIS 43 “Too rich for my blood” : IMOUT 45 Pride parade inits. : LGBT 49 Manual for consistency in writing : STYLEGUIDE 52 Helpful : OFUSE 54 Composer ___-Manuel Miranda : LIN 55 Was first to play a card : LED 56 Do one’s job to the point of exhaustion … or a hint to the ends of 20-, 27-, 36- and 49-Across : WORKLIKEADOG 61 “Biscuit” for cookie or “chips” for fries : BRITICISM 62 Novices, informally : NEWBS 66 Frozen treats : ICES 67 Utah winter resort : ALTA 68 “Laters!” : SEEYA 69 Host’s place, usually, on a late-night talk show : DESK 70 Expresses silent agreement : NODS 71 Not discard : KEEP

Down