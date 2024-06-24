 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, January 21

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Gobble : SNARF
6 English pop duo with the 1984 hit “Last Christmas” : WHAM
10 First book after the four Gospels : ACTS
14 Slicker, as a winter road : ICIER
15 Name of Sporty Spice in the Spice Girls : MELC
16 TV host Trevor with the memoir “Born a Crime” : NOAH
17 Convenient source of tinctures and tonics : CORNERDRUGSTORE
20 Bit of workout apparel, informally : TEE
21 Dish with a Cantonese counterpart called egg foo yong : OMELETTE
22 Tool that may be used as a hoe : ADZ
25 Needs for in vitro fertilization : OVA
27 Prefix with liberal : NEO
28 Actor McShane : IAN
29 Singer of “Despacito,” which has more than eight billion views on YouTube : LUISFONSI
32 Exploitative ones : USERS
34 Mardi Gras follower : LENT
35 Fish also called a nishikigoi : KOI
36 Surreptitiously let in on an email : BCC
37 Popular camp activity … or, literally, what the circles are creating four times in this puzzle : SCAVENGERHUNT
42 Kettle component : LID
43 Figure painted by Warhol : MAO
44 Skip out of a party : BAIL
46 Canine welcomes : BARKS
49 Item with hinged legs : CARDTABLE
51 Salt Lake City-to-Minneapolis dir. : ENE
52 ___ Jordan, a.k.a. the Green Lantern : HAL
54 Neither’s partner : NOR
55 Word after phone or, modernly, Zoom : SEX
56 Piece of blackboard chalk, geometrically : CYLINDER
59 Stir-fry accessory : WOK
61 “That’s not even the half of it …” : OHYOUHAVENOIDEA
66 Body personified by the Greek Titan Selene : MOON
67 Walkie-talkie word : OVER
68 Cultivates, in a way : PLOWS
69 So, so, so long : EONS
70 “Barbie” actor Michael : CERA
71 Like Pittsburgh’s Canton Avenue, famously : STEEP

Down

1 [as printed!] : SIC
2 Cpl. or sgt. : NCO
3 Word with open or central : AIR
4 Monthly budget item : RENT
5 No longer burdened by : FREEOF
6 Nuke, for one : WMD
7 Hoagie : HERO
8 Reunion attendees : ALUMNI
9 Janis Joplin’s “Me and Bobby ___” : MCGEE
10 It may be a chip or two : ANTE
11 Playground pathogen : COOTIE
12 Dental detritus : TARTAR
13 Glosses : SHEENS
18 Annulled, as a license : REVOKED
19 Sit non-ergonomically : SLOUCH
22 100% : ALL
23 Union requirements : DUES
24 Brass component : ZINC
26 In a bit, to a poet : ANON
30 Celery component : STALK
31 Greek letter that represents summation : SIGMA
33 Marine photographer’s aid : SCUBA
36 Hang with the boys, slangily : BRODOWN
38 God whose avatars restore cosmic order : VISHNU
39 Net : EARN
40 Catches in the act : NABS
41 Rummikub piece : TILE
45 Superman foe ___ Luthor : LEX
46 “2 ___ 1” (Spice Girls song) : BECOME
47 “O.K. … moving on!” : ANYHOO
48 Have as support : RELYON
49 Use an ax on, perhaps : CLEAVE
50 Military force : TROOPS
53 Like some committees : ADHOC
57 + or – bits : IONS
58 One vacationing in a camper, informally : RVER
60 Bagpiper’s wear : KILT
62 Big time : ERA
63 Fawn’s mother : DOE
64 Lamb’s mother : EWE
65 Snake created by Medusa’s blood, in myth : ASP

