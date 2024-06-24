NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, January 21

1 Gobble : SNARF
6 English pop duo with the 1984 hit “Last Christmas” : WHAM
10 First book after the four Gospels : ACTS
14 Slicker, as a winter road : ICIER
15 Name of Sporty Spice in the Spice Girls : MELC
16 TV host Trevor with the memoir “Born a Crime” : NOAH
17 Convenient source of tinctures and tonics : CORNERDRUGSTORE
20 Bit of workout apparel, informally : TEE
21 Dish with a Cantonese counterpart called egg foo yong : OMELETTE
22 Tool that may be used as a hoe : ADZ
25 Needs for in vitro fertilization : OVA
27 Prefix with liberal : NEO
28 Actor McShane : IAN
29 Singer of “Despacito,” which has more than eight billion views on YouTube : LUISFONSI
32 Exploitative ones : USERS
34 Mardi Gras follower : LENT
35 Fish also called a nishikigoi : KOI
36 Surreptitiously let in on an email : BCC
37 Popular camp activity … or, literally, what the circles are creating four times in this puzzle : SCAVENGERHUNT
42 Kettle component : LID
43 Figure painted by Warhol : MAO
44 Skip out of a party : BAIL
46 Canine welcomes : BARKS
49 Item with hinged legs : CARDTABLE
51 Salt Lake City-to-Minneapolis dir. : ENE
52 ___ Jordan, a.k.a. the Green Lantern : HAL
54 Neither’s partner : NOR
55 Word after phone or, modernly, Zoom : SEX
56 Piece of blackboard chalk, geometrically : CYLINDER
59 Stir-fry accessory : WOK
61 “That’s not even the half of it …” : OHYOUHAVENOIDEA
66 Body personified by the Greek Titan Selene : MOON
67 Walkie-talkie word : OVER
68 Cultivates, in a way : PLOWS
69 So, so, so long : EONS
70 “Barbie” actor Michael : CERA
71 Like Pittsburgh’s Canton Avenue, famously : STEEP