NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, January 21

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Gobble : SNARF 6 English pop duo with the 1984 hit “Last Christmas” : WHAM 10 First book after the four Gospels : ACTS 14 Slicker, as a winter road : ICIER 15 Name of Sporty Spice in the Spice Girls : MELC 16 TV host Trevor with the memoir “Born a Crime” : NOAH 17 Convenient source of tinctures and tonics : CORNERDRUGSTORE 20 Bit of workout apparel, informally : TEE 21 Dish with a Cantonese counterpart called egg foo yong : OMELETTE 22 Tool that may be used as a hoe : ADZ 25 Needs for in vitro fertilization : OVA 27 Prefix with liberal : NEO 28 Actor McShane : IAN 29 Singer of “Despacito,” which has more than eight billion views on YouTube : LUISFONSI 32 Exploitative ones : USERS 34 Mardi Gras follower : LENT 35 Fish also called a nishikigoi : KOI 36 Surreptitiously let in on an email : BCC 37 Popular camp activity … or, literally, what the circles are creating four times in this puzzle : SCAVENGERHUNT 42 Kettle component : LID 43 Figure painted by Warhol : MAO 44 Skip out of a party : BAIL 46 Canine welcomes : BARKS 49 Item with hinged legs : CARDTABLE 51 Salt Lake City-to-Minneapolis dir. : ENE 52 ___ Jordan, a.k.a. the Green Lantern : HAL 54 Neither’s partner : NOR 55 Word after phone or, modernly, Zoom : SEX 56 Piece of blackboard chalk, geometrically : CYLINDER 59 Stir-fry accessory : WOK 61 “That’s not even the half of it …” : OHYOUHAVENOIDEA 66 Body personified by the Greek Titan Selene : MOON 67 Walkie-talkie word : OVER 68 Cultivates, in a way : PLOWS 69 So, so, so long : EONS 70 “Barbie” actor Michael : CERA 71 Like Pittsburgh’s Canton Avenue, famously : STEEP

Down