NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, January 22

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Org. of the main characters in “The Americans” : KGB 4 What might rain down on opposing players : BOOS 8 Words before “Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope” : HELPME 14 Drum location : EAR 15 ___-Seltzer : ALKA 16 Gamer’s likeness : AVATAR 17 It follows ka in the Spanish alphabet : ELE 18 500 sheets of paper : REAM 19 Barbershop stock : RAZORS 20 Jay Gatsby, to Nick Carraway? : PLAYBOYBUDDY 23 Puffs : TOKES 24 Move slightly : BUDGE 25 Many ’90s music purchases : CDS 28 Chooses : OPTS 29 Company that once sold the Magic 8 Ball : TYCO 30 Kipling or Keats : POET 31 Mare/hare pair? : HORSEANDBUNNY 35 Spain and Portugal : IBERIA 37 Steakhouse order : RIBEYE 38 Horse-drawn party vehicle? : DRINKINGBUGGY 42 Cuckoo : LOCO 43 The “A” of U.A.E. : ARAB 44 Morning TV host Kelly : RIPA 47 Animal that sounds like you? : EWE 48 “___ intended!” : NOPUN 50 Sneaky schemes : RUSES 51 Tennis format … or a description of some of the letters in 20-, 31- and 38-Across : MIXEDDOUBLES 53 Noted name in suits : ARMANI 56 Yaks : GABS 57 Feeling induced by a total eclipse, perhaps : AWE 58 Grinned broadly : BEAMED 59 The “grand slam” of showbiz : EGOT 60 Souvenir for a Final Four team : NET 61 Box up : ENCASE 62 Takes in : SEES 63 ___ Moines : DES

Down