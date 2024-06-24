NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, January 22

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.
While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.
If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.
NYT Crossword answers today
Across
1 Org. of the main characters in “The Americans” : KGB
4 What might rain down on opposing players : BOOS
8 Words before “Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope” : HELPME
14 Drum location : EAR
15 ___-Seltzer : ALKA
16 Gamer’s likeness : AVATAR
17 It follows ka in the Spanish alphabet : ELE
18 500 sheets of paper : REAM
19 Barbershop stock : RAZORS
20 Jay Gatsby, to Nick Carraway? : PLAYBOYBUDDY
23 Puffs : TOKES
24 Move slightly : BUDGE
25 Many ’90s music purchases : CDS
28 Chooses : OPTS
29 Company that once sold the Magic 8 Ball : TYCO
30 Kipling or Keats : POET
31 Mare/hare pair? : HORSEANDBUNNY
35 Spain and Portugal : IBERIA
37 Steakhouse order : RIBEYE
38 Horse-drawn party vehicle? : DRINKINGBUGGY
42 Cuckoo : LOCO
43 The “A” of U.A.E. : ARAB
44 Morning TV host Kelly : RIPA
47 Animal that sounds like you? : EWE
48 “___ intended!” : NOPUN
50 Sneaky schemes : RUSES
51 Tennis format … or a description of some of the letters in 20-, 31- and 38-Across : MIXEDDOUBLES
53 Noted name in suits : ARMANI
56 Yaks : GABS
57 Feeling induced by a total eclipse, perhaps : AWE
58 Grinned broadly : BEAMED
59 The “grand slam” of showbiz : EGOT
60 Souvenir for a Final Four team : NET
61 Box up : ENCASE
62 Takes in : SEES
63 ___ Moines : DES
Down
1 Stick with : KEEPTO
2 Racehorse’s gait : GALLOP
3 Get a party going : BREAKTHEICE
4 Zingers : BARBS
5 Butter alternative : OLEO
6 “Well, see ya!” : OKAYBYE
7 Italian anise-flavored liqueur : SAMBUCA
8 Feature of golf and rugby, but not gymnastics or luge? : HARDG
9 Dodge : EVADE
10 Having little hustle : LAZY
11 Bankable vacation, for short : PTO
12 Tarnish : MAR
13 Hosp. areas : ERS
21 “Just tell me which it is!” : YESORNO
22 Japanese noodle : UDON
25 Locale of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest : CONEYISLAND
26 Refute : DENY
27 Eye irritation : STYE
29 Former Taiwanese president ___ Ing-wen : TSAI
30 Eats that pair well with beer : PUBGRUB
32 Former N.B.A. star Smits, the “Dunking Dutchman” : RIK
33 Wallop : DRUB
34 1988 film for which Tom Hanks received his first Oscar nomination : BIG
35 Not doing anything : IDLE
36 Part of your body that might be furrowed or raised : BROW
39 Back of the neck : NAPE
40 They are sometimes held too long : GRUDGES
41 Item in a first-aid kit : BANDAGE
45 Humorous nickname for the largest player on your baseball team : PEEWEE
46 Strengths : ASSETS
48 Dressed to the ___ : NINES
49 See 50-Down : OXIDE
50 Develops iron 49-Down : RUSTS
51 Fairy tale bear who apparently liked cold porridge and soft chairs : MAMA
