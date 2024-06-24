NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, January 23

1 Tavern regular : BARFLY
7 Bit of haunted house décor : COBWEB
13 Remove some bugs from : DELOUSE
14 Beethoven work initially dedicated to Napoleon : EROICA
15 Classic line from the Dick and Jane series : SEESPOTRUN
16 Hiring practice at a family business, say : NEPOTISM
17 Like many shots in soccer : ONGOAL
18 Suppose : ASSUME
19 One might be worthy or formidable : FOE
20 Years of decline : DOTAGE
23 Pilots’ chronicles : LOGS
25 “___ plaisir!” : AVEC
27 Where people amass for Mass : NAVE
28 Bee-dazzler? : PETAL
29 Adequate : SOSO
30 Hurdle for a future Ph.D. : GRE
31 E, in a musical mnemonic : EVERY
32 Land whose name meant “between two rivers” : MESOPOTAMIA
36 Gets up : RISES
39 Grp. with a lot of intelligence : NSA
40 Painter Bob who said “We don’t make mistakes. We have happy accidents” : ROSS
44 Advocacy org. that gained prominence in 1980s New York City : ACTUP
45 Eastern currency : YUAN
46 Word repeated in a children’s game : DUCK
47 Laura of “Jurassic Park” : DERN
48 Structure with smoke flaps : TEEPEE
50 Prefix with color and county : TRI
51 “Snow Falling on ___,” 1994 mystery novel set in Washington State : CEDARS
53 Bank assessment : ATMFEE
55 Sichuan bean curd dish : MAPOTOFU
56 Obstacles for a driver … or what this puzzle’s circled squares represent : POTHOLES
58 “When in the course of human ___ …” (start of the Declaration of Independence) : EVENTS
59 “You’re kidding yourself!” : DREAMON
60 Hate : DETEST
61 In the interim : FORNOW