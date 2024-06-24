NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, January 23

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Tavern regular : BARFLY 7 Bit of haunted house décor : COBWEB 13 Remove some bugs from : DELOUSE 14 Beethoven work initially dedicated to Napoleon : EROICA 15 Classic line from the Dick and Jane series : SEESPOTRUN 16 Hiring practice at a family business, say : NEPOTISM 17 Like many shots in soccer : ONGOAL 18 Suppose : ASSUME 19 One might be worthy or formidable : FOE 20 Years of decline : DOTAGE 23 Pilots’ chronicles : LOGS 25 “___ plaisir!” : AVEC 27 Where people amass for Mass : NAVE 28 Bee-dazzler? : PETAL 29 Adequate : SOSO 30 Hurdle for a future Ph.D. : GRE 31 E, in a musical mnemonic : EVERY 32 Land whose name meant “between two rivers” : MESOPOTAMIA 36 Gets up : RISES 39 Grp. with a lot of intelligence : NSA 40 Painter Bob who said “We don’t make mistakes. We have happy accidents” : ROSS 44 Advocacy org. that gained prominence in 1980s New York City : ACTUP 45 Eastern currency : YUAN 46 Word repeated in a children’s game : DUCK 47 Laura of “Jurassic Park” : DERN 48 Structure with smoke flaps : TEEPEE 50 Prefix with color and county : TRI 51 “Snow Falling on ___,” 1994 mystery novel set in Washington State : CEDARS 53 Bank assessment : ATMFEE 55 Sichuan bean curd dish : MAPOTOFU 56 Obstacles for a driver … or what this puzzle’s circled squares represent : POTHOLES 58 “When in the course of human ___ …” (start of the Declaration of Independence) : EVENTS 59 “You’re kidding yourself!” : DREAMON 60 Hate : DETEST 61 In the interim : FORNOW

Down