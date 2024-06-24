 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, January 23

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Tavern regular : BARFLY
7 Bit of haunted house décor : COBWEB
13 Remove some bugs from : DELOUSE
14 Beethoven work initially dedicated to Napoleon : EROICA
15 Classic line from the Dick and Jane series : SEESPOTRUN
16 Hiring practice at a family business, say : NEPOTISM
17 Like many shots in soccer : ONGOAL
18 Suppose : ASSUME
19 One might be worthy or formidable : FOE
20 Years of decline : DOTAGE
23 Pilots’ chronicles : LOGS
25 “___ plaisir!” : AVEC
27 Where people amass for Mass : NAVE
28 Bee-dazzler? : PETAL
29 Adequate : SOSO
30 Hurdle for a future Ph.D. : GRE
31 E, in a musical mnemonic : EVERY
32 Land whose name meant “between two rivers” : MESOPOTAMIA
36 Gets up : RISES
39 Grp. with a lot of intelligence : NSA
40 Painter Bob who said “We don’t make mistakes. We have happy accidents” : ROSS
44 Advocacy org. that gained prominence in 1980s New York City : ACTUP
45 Eastern currency : YUAN
46 Word repeated in a children’s game : DUCK
47 Laura of “Jurassic Park” : DERN
48 Structure with smoke flaps : TEEPEE
50 Prefix with color and county : TRI
51 “Snow Falling on ___,” 1994 mystery novel set in Washington State : CEDARS
53 Bank assessment : ATMFEE
55 Sichuan bean curd dish : MAPOTOFU
56 Obstacles for a driver … or what this puzzle’s circled squares represent : POTHOLES
58 “When in the course of human ___ …” (start of the Declaration of Independence) : EVENTS
59 “You’re kidding yourself!” : DREAMON
60 Hate : DETEST
61 In the interim : FORNOW

Down

1 Singers who co-starred in the 1978 film “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” : BEEGEES
2 Too : ALSO
3 Either of two diverging in a Robert Frost poem : ROAD
4 Horse-racing measurements : FURLONGS
5 Football powerhouse in the S.E.C. : LSU
6 Eastern currency : YEN
7 Perfume ecclesiastically : CENSE
8 Unrefined metal sources : ORES
9 Sunset in the West? : BOULEVARD
10 Motion-sensing gaming device : WIIMOTE
11 Popeye’s creator : ECSEGAR
12 “Kapow!” : BAM
13 All over again : DENOVO
15 Lounges, e.g. : SOFAS
18 Bit of biographical data : AGE
21 ___ chips, snack from Hawaii : TARO
22 Way : AVENUE
24 Vulpine : SLY
26 Fall apart mentally : COMEUNDONE
28 Canadian province where “Anne of Green Gables” is set: Abbr. : PEI
33 Special reading ability, for short : ESP
34 “And make it snappy!” : ASAP
35 Hall & Oates hit with the opening lyric “She’ll only come out at night” : MANEATER
36 Beyond cool : RAD
37 Geologic formation from glacial melting : ICECAVE
38 Word with clothes or cleaner : STREET
41 Discharge of water, e.g. : OUTFLOW
42 Filter : SCREEN
43 Heavens : SKIES
45 “You rang?” : YES
48 Arrangement for an heir, perhaps : TRUST
49 Literary husband of Zeena Frome : ETHAN
52 Early p.m. times, in brief : AFTS
54 Steamed dumpling in Tibetan cuisine : MOMO
55 ___ school : MED
56 Common download : PDF
57 Metal para una medalla olímpica : ORO

