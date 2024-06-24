 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, January 24

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Go by : PASS
5 Mobile : CELL
9 Work on Wall Street : TRADE
14 Fall forecasting aids : EXITPOLLS
16 Chopped : HEWED
17 Material used by many deck builders : CEDARWOOD
18 One of three countries straddled by Mont Dolent : ITALY
19 Much Consumer Reports work : TESTS
20 Green-skinned god of the afterlife : OSIRIS
21 Is big in the news : MAKESHEADLINES
25 Go by : ELAPSE
26 “Give it a ___!” : REST
27 Newspaper version with updates from the morning : LATEEDITION
30 Media outlet with a Francophone counterpart : CBC
33 Revise : EMEND
34 Make some calls? : REF
35 Florida city with the U.S.’s largest equestrian center : OCALA
37 Greek goddess sleeping near the river Oceanus : EOS
38 TV family you “meet” in the show’s theme song : FLINTSTONES
41 Temperature gauges, sometimes : TOES
42 Eschew cooking, say : EATOUT
43 Accept financial responsibility : BEARTHEEXPENSE
47 Rings in a bakery : DONUTS
48 ___ America : LATIN
49 Development sites? : UTERI
50 Activist who said “From the time I was a child, I tried to protest against disrespectful treatment” : ROSAPARKS
54 Rugby formation : SCRUM
55 Type of question not asked in 20 Questions : OPENENDER
56 “___ Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines” (1965 film) : THOSE
57 Big swig : BELT
58 Graffitists’ signatures : TAGS

Down

1 Bodybuilder’s pride, informally : PEC
2 Dismiss : AXE
3 “Toy Story” antagonist : SID
4 Sing Sing, e.g. : STATEPEN
5 Dairy farm structure : COWSHED
6 Mexican grilled corn dish : ELOTE
7 Literature Nobelist Mario Vargas ___ : LLOSA
8 “The Psychedelic Reader” subj. : LSD
9 English translation of a paradoxical line in a Magritte painting : THISISNOTAPIPE
10 Change one’s tone again? : RETINT
11 On to things : AWARE
12 Sub stations? : DELIS
13 Originator of Rocky Road ice cream : EDYS
15 Rushed : PRESSEDFORTIME
20 Nondairy offering : OLEO
21 Close combat : MELEE
22 Image on the back side of the state seal of Texas : ALAMO
23 Supermodels Upton and Moss : KATES
24 Meander : DRIFT
28 Like many immigrants to the U.S. beginning in 1845 : IRISH
29 Hamilton bill : TEN
30 Collection of works : CANON
31 Some stripes on drapeaux français : BLEUS
32 Drone bees, e.g. : CASTE
36 One paying half for quarters, say : COTENANT
39 “Sure, count me in” : LETS
40 Seafarer’s device : SEXTANT
41 Best-selling American car of the 1990s : TAURUS
43 Mess up : BOTCH
44 When many resoluciones de año nuevo are broken : ENERO
45 Give a run for your honey? : ELOPE
46 Art accessory rarely used by Jackson Pollock : EASEL
47 Clean up, in a way : DUST
50 Mug, say : ROB
51 Nutritional inits. : RDA
52 Stock item in a brewery : KEG
53 Commencement attendees: Abbr. : SRS

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Former Digital Trends Contributor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

Read more
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket adds trading next week, but there’s a catch
pokemon trading card game pocket announced lucario

Pokémon TCG Pocket: Space-Time Smackdown | Coming Soon!

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is getting two major updates next week. Trading will finally come to the mobile card game on January 29, while new cards are coming on January 30 via the Space-Time Smackdown booster set. Those hoping that trading will let them quickly fill out their collection might be disappointed by how it works, though.

Read more