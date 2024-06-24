NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, January 24

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Go by : PASS 5 Mobile : CELL 9 Work on Wall Street : TRADE 14 Fall forecasting aids : EXITPOLLS 16 Chopped : HEWED 17 Material used by many deck builders : CEDARWOOD 18 One of three countries straddled by Mont Dolent : ITALY 19 Much Consumer Reports work : TESTS 20 Green-skinned god of the afterlife : OSIRIS 21 Is big in the news : MAKESHEADLINES 25 Go by : ELAPSE 26 “Give it a ___!” : REST 27 Newspaper version with updates from the morning : LATEEDITION 30 Media outlet with a Francophone counterpart : CBC 33 Revise : EMEND 34 Make some calls? : REF 35 Florida city with the U.S.’s largest equestrian center : OCALA 37 Greek goddess sleeping near the river Oceanus : EOS 38 TV family you “meet” in the show’s theme song : FLINTSTONES 41 Temperature gauges, sometimes : TOES 42 Eschew cooking, say : EATOUT 43 Accept financial responsibility : BEARTHEEXPENSE 47 Rings in a bakery : DONUTS 48 ___ America : LATIN 49 Development sites? : UTERI 50 Activist who said “From the time I was a child, I tried to protest against disrespectful treatment” : ROSAPARKS 54 Rugby formation : SCRUM 55 Type of question not asked in 20 Questions : OPENENDER 56 “___ Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines” (1965 film) : THOSE 57 Big swig : BELT 58 Graffitists’ signatures : TAGS

Down