NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, January 25

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Undesirable airplane seatmate : ARMRESTHOG
11 Sound from a hedge clipper : SNIP
15 “This is a waste of my time” : WHYAMIHERE
16 Strike one! : POSE
17 Body shops? : MORTUARIES
18 “Combats ___ tes défenseurs!” (“La Marseillaise” line) : AVEC
19 Poet Bradstreet : ANNE
20 Abbr. in some job titles : ASST
21 Coward of the theater world : NOEL
22 Largest U.S. union, with about three million members, in brief : NEA
23 Funding source for the Great Wall of China : SALTTAX
26 Org. in 2015’s “Bridge of Spies” : CIA
27 Brass : GALL
28 Felt in the Christmas spirit? : ELFHATS
30 “The Way,” in Islam : SHARIA
33 A, B, and C, but not T and V : VITAMINS
34 Under control : TAMED
35 One working on a column? : CPA
36 Sight in Monet’s “Boating on the River Epte” : CANOE
37 Current events : RIPTIDES
39 Spreads : STREWS
40 Novel technology? : EREADER
41 Jam : SPOT
42 Old atlas inits. : SSR
43 In the 80s or 90s, say : OVERPAR
45 Take another direction : ZIG
48 It’s fit for a king : SASH
50 Classic novel of the South Seas : OMOO
51 Some photomontage art : DADA
52 ___ Mountains, Kyrgyz/Tajik border range : ALAI
53 They’ll show you a thing or two : TOURGUIDES
56 Weight of an adult elephant, very imprecisely : TONS
57 Initiative : ENTERPRISE
58 Segments of curling matches : ENDS
59 Holders of orbs : EYESOCKETS

Down

1 “Ugh, that’s the worst!” : AWMAN
2 It passes through many Swiss banks : RHONE
3 Loy of filmdom : MYRNA
4 Thing of interest? : RATE
5 Foe in a 1932 Australian “war” : EMU
6 “Cheap Thrills” pop star : SIA
7 Clutches : THRALL
8 Job that might require a fence : HEIST
9 Aeschylus trilogy of tragedies : ORESTEIA
10 The forest, in a metaphor : GESTALT
11 Extend across : SPAN
12 Number at filling stations? : NOVOCAINE
13 “Oh-h-h-h, that makes sense” : ISEEITNOW
14 They support many student movements : PECLASSES
23 Joined a union : SAIDIDO
24 ___ nage (cooked in a broth) : ALA
25 Certain something : XFACTOR
27 “Barbie” director Gerwig : GRETA
29 Asian grocery chain : HMART
30 Consumed with grief? : STRESSATE
31 Where locks are picked? : HAIRSALON
32 S&P 500 part : AMPERSAND
33 Some corp. execs : VPS
35 Confirmation, e.g. : CEREMONY
38 Ardent supporter : DEVOTEE
39 Place whose name has an appropriate final vowel sound : SPA
41 Reproductive cells : SPORES
44 Dispatch (toward) : ROUTE
45 ___ Smith, “The Autograph Man” novelist : ZADIE
46 Namely : IDEST
47 Sublimation products : GASES
49 Indicator of deflation : HISS
51 Long-bladed thrusting dagger : DIRK
54 Miracle-___ : GRO
55 Lines at a grocery store : UPC

