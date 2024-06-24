NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, January 25

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Undesirable airplane seatmate : ARMRESTHOG 11 Sound from a hedge clipper : SNIP 15 “This is a waste of my time” : WHYAMIHERE 16 Strike one! : POSE 17 Body shops? : MORTUARIES 18 “Combats ___ tes défenseurs!” (“La Marseillaise” line) : AVEC 19 Poet Bradstreet : ANNE 20 Abbr. in some job titles : ASST 21 Coward of the theater world : NOEL 22 Largest U.S. union, with about three million members, in brief : NEA 23 Funding source for the Great Wall of China : SALTTAX 26 Org. in 2015’s “Bridge of Spies” : CIA 27 Brass : GALL 28 Felt in the Christmas spirit? : ELFHATS 30 “The Way,” in Islam : SHARIA 33 A, B, and C, but not T and V : VITAMINS 34 Under control : TAMED 35 One working on a column? : CPA 36 Sight in Monet’s “Boating on the River Epte” : CANOE 37 Current events : RIPTIDES 39 Spreads : STREWS 40 Novel technology? : EREADER 41 Jam : SPOT 42 Old atlas inits. : SSR 43 In the 80s or 90s, say : OVERPAR 45 Take another direction : ZIG 48 It’s fit for a king : SASH 50 Classic novel of the South Seas : OMOO 51 Some photomontage art : DADA 52 ___ Mountains, Kyrgyz/Tajik border range : ALAI 53 They’ll show you a thing or two : TOURGUIDES 56 Weight of an adult elephant, very imprecisely : TONS 57 Initiative : ENTERPRISE 58 Segments of curling matches : ENDS 59 Holders of orbs : EYESOCKETS

Down