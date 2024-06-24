NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, January 26

1 ‘The weekend is almost here!” : TGIF
5 Pioneers of freeze-drying food : INCAS
10 Share from an illicit endeavor : TAKE
14 Polite term of address : MAAM
18 Lifted one’s spirits? : MADEATOAST
20 Riveting persona of W.W. II : ROSIE
21 Frozen treat with a domed lid : ICEE
22 See 19-Down : CLEARASMUD
23 Place for a white picket fence and a mom-and-pop shop : ANYTOWNUSA
25 Aid for using Bluetooth : EARCLIP
26 Startle : JOLT
27 Flirt with : HITON
28 Feel bad : AIL
29 See 29-Down : EATAWAY
32 Highly capable : ADEPT
33 Passion : ARDENCY
37 Water feature created by rising sea levels : RIA
38 STEM part: Abbr. : SCI
39 Sierra ___ : LEONE
40 “What are the ___?” : ODDS
42 See 46-Down : BACKSTAB
47 Awkward people to butt-dial, perhaps : EXES
48 Circuit board device : DIODE
51 Vast, as an operation : LARGESCALE
53 ___ Collins, author of “The Hunger Games” : SUZANNE
55 Helen of “The Queen” : MIRREN
56 Futon component : SLAT
57 Was transfixed by, in a way : STAREDAT
59 Glass ___, spaghettilike fish : EEL
60 Give a darn? : SEW
62 French aperitif : KIR
63 Weapon with wires : TASER
64 See 67-Down : WORKGROUP
68 Justice Kagan : ELENA
70 Natural feature between México y Texas : RIO
71 ___Kosh B’gosh : OSH
73 TV journalist Navarro : ANA
74 Annual observance for breast cancer awareness : NOBRADAY
76 Knee parts, in brief : ACLS
78 Auto mechanic’s tool : OILGUN
80 War room briefings, in military shorthand : SITREPS
81 Gold Medal offering : WHITEFLOUR
83 “Au contraire!” : NOTSO
84 Cause of puddles in early spring, say : THAW
87 See 82-Down : SIDESTEP
88 Go a little one way or the other : LEAN
90 Gordon ___, engineer with a “law” predicting a doubling of transistors on microchips every two years : MOORE
91 Record label for the Backstreet Boys : RCA
92 Tech company exec, for short : CIO
93 In a corner : TRAPPED
95 Cause of some sleep issues : APNEA
98 See 101-Down : GIVEOFF
102 “Ten-___!” : HUT
103 Show listlessness : DROOP
104 “See above,” in footnotes : IDEM
105 Got online, say : ORDERED
109 “Conclave” actress Isabella : ROSSELLINI
111 See 107-Down : HAVEEYESON
114 Saber alternative : EPEE
115 Worst time for a double fault : ADOUT
116 Approaches furtively : STEALSUPON
117 “Over here!” : PSST
118 Hydroelectric projects : DAMS
119 “White & ___” (2006 Weird Al Yankovic parody) : NERDY
120 Structure that’s set on fire : PYRE