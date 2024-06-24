 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, January 26

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 ‘The weekend is almost here!” : TGIF
5 Pioneers of freeze-drying food : INCAS
10 Share from an illicit endeavor : TAKE
14 Polite term of address : MAAM
18 Lifted one’s spirits? : MADEATOAST
20 Riveting persona of W.W. II : ROSIE
21 Frozen treat with a domed lid : ICEE
22 See 19-Down : CLEARASMUD
23 Place for a white picket fence and a mom-and-pop shop : ANYTOWNUSA
25 Aid for using Bluetooth : EARCLIP
26 Startle : JOLT
27 Flirt with : HITON
28 Feel bad : AIL
29 See 29-Down : EATAWAY
32 Highly capable : ADEPT
33 Passion : ARDENCY
37 Water feature created by rising sea levels : RIA
38 STEM part: Abbr. : SCI
39 Sierra ___ : LEONE
40 “What are the ___?” : ODDS
42 See 46-Down : BACKSTAB
47 Awkward people to butt-dial, perhaps : EXES
48 Circuit board device : DIODE
51 Vast, as an operation : LARGESCALE
53 ___ Collins, author of “The Hunger Games” : SUZANNE
55 Helen of “The Queen” : MIRREN
56 Futon component : SLAT
57 Was transfixed by, in a way : STAREDAT
59 Glass ___, spaghettilike fish : EEL
60 Give a darn? : SEW
62 French aperitif : KIR
63 Weapon with wires : TASER
64 See 67-Down : WORKGROUP
68 Justice Kagan : ELENA
70 Natural feature between México y Texas : RIO
71 ___Kosh B’gosh : OSH
73 TV journalist Navarro : ANA
74 Annual observance for breast cancer awareness : NOBRADAY
76 Knee parts, in brief : ACLS
78 Auto mechanic’s tool : OILGUN
80 War room briefings, in military shorthand : SITREPS
81 Gold Medal offering : WHITEFLOUR
83 “Au contraire!” : NOTSO
84 Cause of puddles in early spring, say : THAW
87 See 82-Down : SIDESTEP
88 Go a little one way or the other : LEAN
90 Gordon ___, engineer with a “law” predicting a doubling of transistors on microchips every two years : MOORE
91 Record label for the Backstreet Boys : RCA
92 Tech company exec, for short : CIO
93 In a corner : TRAPPED
95 Cause of some sleep issues : APNEA
98 See 101-Down : GIVEOFF
102 “Ten-___!” : HUT
103 Show listlessness : DROOP
104 “See above,” in footnotes : IDEM
105 Got online, say : ORDERED
109 “Conclave” actress Isabella : ROSSELLINI
111 See 107-Down : HAVEEYESON
114 Saber alternative : EPEE
115 Worst time for a double fault : ADOUT
116 Approaches furtively : STEALSUPON
117 “Over here!” : PSST
118 Hydroelectric projects : DAMS
119 “White & ___” (2006 Weird Al Yankovic parody) : NERDY
120 Structure that’s set on fire : PYRE

Down

1 Network owned by Showtime : TMC
2 Mighty wind : GALE
3 One might start as a seed : IDEA
4 “Have no ___ of perfection — you’ll never reach it”: Salvador Dalí : FEAR
5 Just like that! : ITALIC
6 Without regard to privacy : NOSILY
7 Temporary residence : CAMP
8 Largest public sch. in the U.S., by enrollment : ASU
9 P.S.T. part: Abbr. : STD
10 So far : TONOW
11 Safe harbors : ASYLA
12 Poker pot : KITTY
13 Fair-hiring letters : EEO
14 Storage devices made obsolete by MP3 players : MINIDISCS
15 Sharp : ACUTE
16 “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” author : AESOP
17 Intended : MEANT
19
R + CANE : ARCANE
20 Kashmiri king : RAJA
24 Offs : WHACKS
29
E + road : ERODE
30 Number two : AIDE
31 Bit : TAD
33 Public house offering : ALE
34 White House dog of the 1980s : REX
35 Helps, informally : DOESASOLID
36 Guarantee : ENSURE
38 Part of an act : SCENE
41 More crafty : SLIER
42 [Shivers] : BRR
43 Visible signs of maturity : AGESPOTS
44 Got down to business, in a way : TALKEDSHOP
45 ___ Urquhart, co-host of the podcast “Morbid” : ALAINA
46
B + tray : BETRAY
48 Many a school chaperone : DAD
49 Later : INAWHILE
50 Cognizant of : ONTO
52 Folk singer Guthrie : ARLO
54 Diddly-squat : ZERO
55 Hip-hop’s ___ Thee Stallion : MEGAN
57 They’re for suckers : STRAWS
58 Meditative martial art : TAICHI
61 Common word with or without an apostrophe : WERE
65 Meaty pasta sauce : RAGU
66 Ridge in metalworking : KNURL
67
U + knit : UNIT
69 Office folder? : LAPTOP
72 Vowel sound in “father” : SOFTA
75 Dude : BRO
77 Audiophile’s system : STEREOSET
79 Cut (off) : LOP
80 What “fitz-” or “-ovic” mean, in names : SONOF
82
S + cape : ESCAPE
83 Innocent sort : NAIF
85 “Chances ___ …” : ARE
86 Became one : WED
89 Modern prefix with anxiety : ECO
90 Salt’s companions : MATEYS
93 Theseus’ need in the Labyrinth : THREAD
94 In an uncouth manner : RUDELY
95 Marketing worker, informally : ADREP
96 Credit, informally : PROPS
97 Prominent features of elephant seals : NOSES
98 Comedian Radner : GILDA
99 A perfect storm, e.g. : IDIOM
100 Planet whose day is longer than its year : VENUS
101
E + mitt : EMIT
105 Done : OVER
106 Extend one’s military service : REUP
107
E + spy : ESPY
108 Hard thing to find in a house of mirrors : DOOR
110 “Wee” fellow : LAD
111 Channel with the onetime spinoff America’s Store : HSN
112 Suffix with emir : ATE
113 S.F.-to-Napa dir. : NNE

Topics
