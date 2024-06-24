NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, January 26

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 ‘The weekend is almost here!” : TGIF 5 Pioneers of freeze-drying food : INCAS 10 Share from an illicit endeavor : TAKE 14 Polite term of address : MAAM 18 Lifted one’s spirits? : MADEATOAST 20 Riveting persona of W.W. II : ROSIE 21 Frozen treat with a domed lid : ICEE 22 See 19-Down : CLEARASMUD 23 Place for a white picket fence and a mom-and-pop shop : ANYTOWNUSA 25 Aid for using Bluetooth : EARCLIP 26 Startle : JOLT 27 Flirt with : HITON 28 Feel bad : AIL 29 See 29-Down : EATAWAY 32 Highly capable : ADEPT 33 Passion : ARDENCY 37 Water feature created by rising sea levels : RIA 38 STEM part: Abbr. : SCI 39 Sierra ___ : LEONE 40 “What are the ___?” : ODDS 42 See 46-Down : BACKSTAB 47 Awkward people to butt-dial, perhaps : EXES 48 Circuit board device : DIODE 51 Vast, as an operation : LARGESCALE 53 ___ Collins, author of “The Hunger Games” : SUZANNE 55 Helen of “The Queen” : MIRREN 56 Futon component : SLAT 57 Was transfixed by, in a way : STAREDAT 59 Glass ___, spaghettilike fish : EEL 60 Give a darn? : SEW 62 French aperitif : KIR 63 Weapon with wires : TASER 64 See 67-Down : WORKGROUP 68 Justice Kagan : ELENA 70 Natural feature between México y Texas : RIO 71 ___Kosh B’gosh : OSH 73 TV journalist Navarro : ANA 74 Annual observance for breast cancer awareness : NOBRADAY 76 Knee parts, in brief : ACLS 78 Auto mechanic’s tool : OILGUN 80 War room briefings, in military shorthand : SITREPS 81 Gold Medal offering : WHITEFLOUR 83 “Au contraire!” : NOTSO 84 Cause of puddles in early spring, say : THAW 87 See 82-Down : SIDESTEP 88 Go a little one way or the other : LEAN 90 Gordon ___, engineer with a “law” predicting a doubling of transistors on microchips every two years : MOORE 91 Record label for the Backstreet Boys : RCA 92 Tech company exec, for short : CIO 93 In a corner : TRAPPED 95 Cause of some sleep issues : APNEA 98 See 101-Down : GIVEOFF 102 “Ten-___!” : HUT 103 Show listlessness : DROOP 104 “See above,” in footnotes : IDEM 105 Got online, say : ORDERED 109 “Conclave” actress Isabella : ROSSELLINI 111 See 107-Down : HAVEEYESON 114 Saber alternative : EPEE 115 Worst time for a double fault : ADOUT 116 Approaches furtively : STEALSUPON 117 “Over here!” : PSST 118 Hydroelectric projects : DAMS 119 “White & ___” (2006 Weird Al Yankovic parody) : NERDY 120 Structure that’s set on fire : PYRE

Down