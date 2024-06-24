NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, January 27

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 * : STAR 5 Section of a circle : ARC 8 Accompany, as to a dance : ESCORT 14 Manufactured : MADE 15 “Well, ___-di-dah!” : LAH 16 Suitemate, e.g. : ROOMIE 17 Commonly visited part of a website : HOMEPAGE 19 Series of professional calls, as by doctors : ROUNDS 20 Emphatic yes, in Spanish : SISI 21 Bay Area airport code : SFO 23 Illegally fixes : RIGS 24 Study abroad program on a ship : SEMESTERATSEA 28 Krypton or argon : GAS 30 “I see!” : AAH 31 Kids’ game that may be played on a road trip : ISPY 32 x or y, on a graph : AXIS 34 They’re no pros : CONS 36 One of the Obamas : SASHA 40 Ignore suspicious behavior … or a hint to the circled letters in 17-, 24-, 51- and 62-Across : LOOKTHEOTHERWAY 43 Musical based on a comic strip : ANNIE 44 Soft French cheese : BRIE 45 Extremely serious : DIRE 46 Actor Malek who played Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody” : RAMI 48 Period of time : ERA 50 Way of sending textspeak : SMS 51 Funding sources for many labs : FEDERALGRANTS 56 Currier and ___ : IVES 57 ___-mo : SLO 58 Purple-flecked root vegetable : TARO 60 Secure again, as a door : RELOCK 62 Stance for a yoga beginner : TREEPOSE 66 Main dish : ENTREE 67 It comes with a charge : ION 68 Foe’s opposite : ALLY 69 Explicitly said : STATED 70 TV coach Lasso : TED 71 Purple fruit used for flavoring : SLOE

Down