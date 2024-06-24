 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, January 27

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 * : STAR
5 Section of a circle : ARC
8 Accompany, as to a dance : ESCORT
14 Manufactured : MADE
15 “Well, ___-di-dah!” : LAH
16 Suitemate, e.g. : ROOMIE
17 Commonly visited part of a website : HOMEPAGE
19 Series of professional calls, as by doctors : ROUNDS
20 Emphatic yes, in Spanish : SISI
21 Bay Area airport code : SFO
23 Illegally fixes : RIGS
24 Study abroad program on a ship : SEMESTERATSEA
28 Krypton or argon : GAS
30 “I see!” : AAH
31 Kids’ game that may be played on a road trip : ISPY
32 x or y, on a graph : AXIS
34 They’re no pros : CONS
36 One of the Obamas : SASHA
40 Ignore suspicious behavior … or a hint to the circled letters in 17-, 24-, 51- and 62-Across : LOOKTHEOTHERWAY
43 Musical based on a comic strip : ANNIE
44 Soft French cheese : BRIE
45 Extremely serious : DIRE
46 Actor Malek who played Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody” : RAMI
48 Period of time : ERA
50 Way of sending textspeak : SMS
51 Funding sources for many labs : FEDERALGRANTS
56 Currier and ___ : IVES
57 ___-mo : SLO
58 Purple-flecked root vegetable : TARO
60 Secure again, as a door : RELOCK
62 Stance for a yoga beginner : TREEPOSE
66 Main dish : ENTREE
67 It comes with a charge : ION
68 Foe’s opposite : ALLY
69 Explicitly said : STATED
70 TV coach Lasso : TED
71 Purple fruit used for flavoring : SLOE

Down

1 “Tsk, tsk,” in textspeak : SMH
2 New Mexico art locale : TAOS
3 What applicants may be seeking : ADMISSION
4 Actress Witherspoon : REESE
5 Pie ___ mode : ALA
6 Aid in washing a car : RAG
7 Treasure holder : CHEST
8 They may be forced or unforced : ERRORS
9 Phillipa of “Hamilton” : SOO
10 Central area of many a palace : COURTYARD
11 Some upscale hotels : OMNIS
12 Mountain crest : RIDGE
13 Actress Thompson of the “Creed” movies : TESSA
18 Cotton variety : PIMA
22 More spunky : FEISTIER
25 A pop : EACH
26 Bird named for its beak’s shape : SHOEBILL
27 Quiet place in a church : APSE
28 Fancy party : GALA
29 Part of a brain connection : AXON
33 Snowy getaway : SKIRESORT
35 Neither’s partner : NOR
37 Sweet, swirly dessert item : SWISSROLL
38 Damage : HARM
39 Yes votes that are an anagram of other yes votes : AYES
41 Rip : TEAR
42 Greek marriage goddess : HERA
47 Dressed like many superheroes : MASKED
49 Poker buy-in : ANTE
51 Dumps from the payroll : FIRES
52 Listing in an engagement calendar : EVENT
53 Land at a river’s mouth : DELTA
54 “I see!” : GOTIT
55 Small Spanish dishes : TAPAS
59 Norway’s biggest city : OSLO
61 2.0 : CEE
63 ___ v. Wade : ROE
64 Conclusion : END
65 It’s full of cones and rods : EYE

