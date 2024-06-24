 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, January 28

By and
New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Wagner heroine : ISOLDE
7 Words before date or speed : UPTO
11 Like some scientists and dashes : MAD
14 Go off track : DERAIL
15 Old-fashioned prelude to a duel : SLAP
16 Big bird : EMU
17 The 68 participants in the N.C.A.A. March Madness tournament, e.g. : SEEDEDTEAMS
19 Quick drink : NIP
20 Staff : ROD
21 Deserve : EARN
22 In the buff : NUDE
23 Rank below marquess : EARL
25 Convenience : EASE
28 Michelangelo’s David and the Venus de Milo, for two : MARBLESTATUES
33 A, in Aachen : EIN
34 The “S” of CBS: Abbr. : SYST
35 Like some remedies or teas : HERBAL
37 Sow’s sniffer : SNOUT
39 Listen here : EAR
41 Cheers (for) : ROOTS
42 Bit of shut-eye : CATNAP
44 C-worthy : SOSO
46 Young fellow : LAD
47 Purim or Rosh Hashanah : JEWISHHOLIDAY
50 Mononymous Irish singer : ENYA
51 Pop : SODA
52 The ___ of Avon : BARD
55 Doesn’t keep : ROTS
57 Sgt. or cpl. : NCO
60 Bowl over : AWE
61 Old TV series featuring the creepy main character Barnabas Collins : DARKSHADOWS
65 Drag accessory : BOA
66 Et ___ (and others) : ALII
67 Place for a lace : EYELET
68 With 69-Across, courtroom directive … or, homophonically, what the starts of 17-, 28-, 47-and 61-Across are : ALL
69 See 68-Across : RISE
70 Tranquil : SERENE

Down

1 T.S.A. requirements : IDS
2 Nostradamus, for one : SEER
3 Cookie with its name on it : OREO
4 Item on a fire truck : LADDER
5 Stop running : DIE
6 In one’s golden years : ELDERLY
7 App customer : USER
8 Venus, but not Serena : PLANET
9 Many a tartan cap : TAM
10 Photo ___ : OPS
11 List of options : MENU
12 Surrounded by : AMID
13 Trick : DUPE
18 “Honor Thy Father” author : TALESE
22 Prefix with -logical : NEURO
24 Choose not to participate : ABSTAIN
26 “Feels so good!” : AAH
27 Olympics no-no : STEROID
28 Nicki with the 2014 hit “Anaconda” : MINAJ
29 Make ___ of (jot down) : ANOTE
30 Secret store : STASH
31 Virus first discovered in 1976 : EBOLA
32 Skewered Indonesian dish : SATAY
33 F1 neighbor : ESC
36 It’s taken to start a trip : LSD
38 Like bachelors : UNWED
40 Fowl poles? : ROOSTS
43 Therapist’s maj. : PSY
45 Walks through water : SLOSHES
48 2024 campaign name : HARRIS
49 It’s up when you’re angry : DANDER
52 ___ ghanouj : BABA
53 Way off base? : AWOL
54 Bona fide : REAL
56 Steinbeck’s Tom Joad, e.g. : OKIE
58 ___ slaw : COLE
59 Clive of “Inside Man” : OWEN
61 ___ es Salaam, Tanzania : DAR
62 “Beef” star Wong : ALI
63 House vote : AYE
64 French holy title: Abbr. : STE

