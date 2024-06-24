NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, January 28

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Wagner heroine : ISOLDE 7 Words before date or speed : UPTO 11 Like some scientists and dashes : MAD 14 Go off track : DERAIL 15 Old-fashioned prelude to a duel : SLAP 16 Big bird : EMU 17 The 68 participants in the N.C.A.A. March Madness tournament, e.g. : SEEDEDTEAMS 19 Quick drink : NIP 20 Staff : ROD 21 Deserve : EARN 22 In the buff : NUDE 23 Rank below marquess : EARL 25 Convenience : EASE 28 Michelangelo’s David and the Venus de Milo, for two : MARBLESTATUES 33 A, in Aachen : EIN 34 The “S” of CBS: Abbr. : SYST 35 Like some remedies or teas : HERBAL 37 Sow’s sniffer : SNOUT 39 Listen here : EAR 41 Cheers (for) : ROOTS 42 Bit of shut-eye : CATNAP 44 C-worthy : SOSO 46 Young fellow : LAD 47 Purim or Rosh Hashanah : JEWISHHOLIDAY 50 Mononymous Irish singer : ENYA 51 Pop : SODA 52 The ___ of Avon : BARD 55 Doesn’t keep : ROTS 57 Sgt. or cpl. : NCO 60 Bowl over : AWE 61 Old TV series featuring the creepy main character Barnabas Collins : DARKSHADOWS 65 Drag accessory : BOA 66 Et ___ (and others) : ALII 67 Place for a lace : EYELET 68 With 69-Across, courtroom directive … or, homophonically, what the starts of 17-, 28-, 47-and 61-Across are : ALL 69 See 68-Across : RISE 70 Tranquil : SERENE

Down