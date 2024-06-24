NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, January 3

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Out of whack : ASKEW 6 Rock group behind 2024’s Power Up Tour : ACDC 10 What a bodybuilder builds during a bulk cycle : MASS 14 Sudden weather phenomenon : FLASHFLOOD 16 Closing on Sundays? : AMEN 17 Cocktail that’s called a French 75 if you use Champagne instead of soda water : TOMCOLLINS 18 Mulligan : REDO 19 Eponymous tourist destination in Belgium : SPA 20 Basis of some admissions : GUILT 21 Strength, poetically : SINEW 22 Area between the ribs and the round : LOIN 23 Heaps of dressing? : LAUNDRY 25 Responded identically to : ECHOED 28 On the ___ : FENCE 29 Early synthesizers : MOOGS 30 Ringing nuisance : PRANKCALL 34 Like a face telling a spooky campfire story, maybe : UPLIT 35 Give juice to : REV 36 “Ditto” : SODOI 37 Words before someone finally snaps? : SAYCHEESE 39 Bridge support : TRUSS 40 Stool at a counter, e.g. : PERCH 41 Woody’s crush in “Toy Story” : BOPEEP 42 Member of a warrior class : SAMURAI 45 Small stretches, perhaps : FIBS 46 Cherish : PRIZE 47 Much-sought-after commodity in “Dune” : SPICE 49 Singer Rita : ORA 52 Ice skating move : LUTZ 53 Postgame photo op between two opposing players : JERSEYSWAP 55 First person to die, according to the Bible : ABEL 56 They’re part of the story : PLOTPOINTS 57 Set back to zero, in a way : TARE 58 Press rooms? : GYMS 59 Wipe from one’s visual memory, so to speak : UNSEE

Down