NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, January 3

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Out of whack : ASKEW
6 Rock group behind 2024’s Power Up Tour : ACDC
10 What a bodybuilder builds during a bulk cycle : MASS
14 Sudden weather phenomenon : FLASHFLOOD
16 Closing on Sundays? : AMEN
17 Cocktail that’s called a French 75 if you use Champagne instead of soda water : TOMCOLLINS
18 Mulligan : REDO
19 Eponymous tourist destination in Belgium : SPA
20 Basis of some admissions : GUILT
21 Strength, poetically : SINEW
22 Area between the ribs and the round : LOIN
23 Heaps of dressing? : LAUNDRY
25 Responded identically to : ECHOED
28 On the ___ : FENCE
29 Early synthesizers : MOOGS
30 Ringing nuisance : PRANKCALL
34 Like a face telling a spooky campfire story, maybe : UPLIT
35 Give juice to : REV
36 “Ditto” : SODOI
37 Words before someone finally snaps? : SAYCHEESE
39 Bridge support : TRUSS
40 Stool at a counter, e.g. : PERCH
41 Woody’s crush in “Toy Story” : BOPEEP
42 Member of a warrior class : SAMURAI
45 Small stretches, perhaps : FIBS
46 Cherish : PRIZE
47 Much-sought-after commodity in “Dune” : SPICE
49 Singer Rita : ORA
52 Ice skating move : LUTZ
53 Postgame photo op between two opposing players : JERSEYSWAP
55 First person to die, according to the Bible : ABEL
56 They’re part of the story : PLOTPOINTS
57 Set back to zero, in a way : TARE
58 Press rooms? : GYMS
59 Wipe from one’s visual memory, so to speak : UNSEE
Down

1 Common nap times, in brief : AFTS
2 Subpar dining hall food : SLOP
3 Hindu god of love : KAMA
4 F1 neighbor : ESC
5 Challenge to an intruder : WHOGOESTHERE
6 Like a fearless bettor at a casino : ALLIN
7 Spring : COIL
8 Command to stay : DONTLEAVE
9 Items harmed when they’re scratched, but not when they’re burned : CDS
10 Group whose band is the oldest professional music ensemble in the U.S. : MARINECORPS
11 Change : AMEND
12 Meal before the 15th of Nisan : SEDER
13 White out, say : SNOWY
15 Not set in stone : FLUID
21 “That’s rather unfortunate,” dismissively : SUCKSTOBEYOU
22 Exercise in deduction : LOGICPUZZLE
24 ___ Taylor (fashion chain) : ANN
25 Australia declared “war” on them in 1932, in an attempt to stop them from destroying crops : EMUS
26 Where Lola was a showgirl, in song : COPA
27 Deified, say : HOLY
28 Farm-to-table, say : FRESH
30 “Couldn’t have said it better myself” : PRECISELY
31 For two musicians : ADUE
32 Ditch : LOSE
33 Aristotle purportedly spoke with one : LISP
38 Word often after a president’s name : ERA
41 Curling target : BICEP
42 Bad sound to hear by a kitchen counter : SPLAT
43 Dutch constituent in the Caribbean : ARUBA
44 Bishop’s headwear : MITER
45 Hitmakers? : FISTS
48 Simple question on a high schooler’s hand-drawn poster : PROM
49 Dominates : OWNS
50 Power or frequency, essentially : RATE
51 Church part : APSE
53 PNG alternative : JPG
54 Motif in 1995’s “Se7en” : SIN

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
