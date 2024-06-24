 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, January 31

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Many job fair attendees: Abbr. : SRS
4 “We’re done, folks!” : THATSAWRAP
14 Draws from : TAPS
16 One with sound judgment? : AUDIOPHILE
17 God for whom Wednesday is named : ODIN
18 Capsules that can track health info : SMARTPILLS
19 Number of countries whose names both start and end with “A” : NINE
20 “Truth is …” : TOBEHONEST
21 Alpine crooner : YODELER
23 “Ich bin ___ Berliner” : EIN
24 Went out for a bit : DOZED
25 Animal resting place : BARNYARD
30 Like a basketball court’s three-point line : ARCED
31 Short-distance driver : VALET
32 Scolding word : BAD
33 Tells on, with “out” : RATS
34 Useful acquaintances : INS
35 Big acronym in purifying filters : HEPA
36 “Yo te ___” : AMO
37 Hinduism’s “king of fruits” : MANGO
39 Permit to pass : LETBY
40 Pool and darts, often : BARGAMES
42 Cruz known as the “Queen of Salsa” : CELIA
43 Emmy-winning actress Edebiri of “The Bear” : AYO
44 1940s Chinese revolutionaries : MAOISTS
46 He’s taken! : MARRIEDMAN
51 Way : PATH
52 “Seems fishy to me” : IDONTBUYIT
53 Qualified : ABLE
54 Focus group? : CAMERACREW
55 A buck or two : DEER
56 Listless look : EMPTYSTARE
57 Wanders around a terminal, for short? : TSA

Down

1 Insensitive to human feeling : STONY
2 Air play? : RADIODRAMA
3 Public relations pro, informally : SPINDOCTOR
4 Tried a bit of : TASTED
5 “The most engaging cowardice,” per Robert Frost : HUMOR
6 Not much hair cream : ADAB
7 It goes bald over time : TIRE
8 “Deal with it!” : SOTHERE
9 Select : APPOINT
10 Stable call : WHINNY
11 Rankle, with “up” : RILE
12 Tell-___ (exposing accounts) : ALLS
13 Persistent interrupter, say : PEST
15 Some causes for blessings : SNEEZES
22 Was second to none : LED
25 Hairstyle for Violet in “Peanuts” : BANGS
26 It’s followed by an extra point : ALSO
27 “You lost! Pay up!” : ABETISABET
28 Wars of words? : RAPBATTLES
29 Time for action : DDAY
30 Palestinian, e.g. : ARAB
31 Bougainvillea, for one : VINE
35 Feature of many hospital roofs : HELIPAD
37 Request following some failed attempts : MAYITRY
38 Tiny shape-shifters : AMOEBAS
39 Passionate, domineering sort, it’s said : LEO
41 Deep red : GARNET
42 “What’s stopping us?” : CANTWE
44 Hermann ___, champion skier known as “The Herminator” : MAIER
45 Princess twin of He-Man : SHERA
46 Cat’s scan? : MICE
47 Actor DeVine of “Pitch Perfect” : ADAM
48 Easy win : ROMP
49 One might be full of tears : DUCT
50 Woman’s name that becomes another woman’s name if you interchange its second and fourth letters : MYRA

