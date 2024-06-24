NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, January 31

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Many job fair attendees: Abbr. : SRS 4 “We’re done, folks!” : THATSAWRAP 14 Draws from : TAPS 16 One with sound judgment? : AUDIOPHILE 17 God for whom Wednesday is named : ODIN 18 Capsules that can track health info : SMARTPILLS 19 Number of countries whose names both start and end with “A” : NINE 20 “Truth is …” : TOBEHONEST 21 Alpine crooner : YODELER 23 “Ich bin ___ Berliner” : EIN 24 Went out for a bit : DOZED 25 Animal resting place : BARNYARD 30 Like a basketball court’s three-point line : ARCED 31 Short-distance driver : VALET 32 Scolding word : BAD 33 Tells on, with “out” : RATS 34 Useful acquaintances : INS 35 Big acronym in purifying filters : HEPA 36 “Yo te ___” : AMO 37 Hinduism’s “king of fruits” : MANGO 39 Permit to pass : LETBY 40 Pool and darts, often : BARGAMES 42 Cruz known as the “Queen of Salsa” : CELIA 43 Emmy-winning actress Edebiri of “The Bear” : AYO 44 1940s Chinese revolutionaries : MAOISTS 46 He’s taken! : MARRIEDMAN 51 Way : PATH 52 “Seems fishy to me” : IDONTBUYIT 53 Qualified : ABLE 54 Focus group? : CAMERACREW 55 A buck or two : DEER 56 Listless look : EMPTYSTARE 57 Wanders around a terminal, for short? : TSA

Down