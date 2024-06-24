NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, January 4

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Home in the country? : USEMBASSY 10 Red container, maybe : CASK 14 Second woman, after Kathryn Bigelow, to win a best director Oscar (2020) : CHLOEZHAO 15 ___ Huang, whose “Fresh Off the Boat” memoir was turned into an ABC sitcom : EDDIE 16 Alternative to a chop or shank : LAMBSTEAK 17 Rage : CRAZE 18 Shopping meccas of old : AGORAE 19 Sauce named after a steward to Louis XIV : BECHAMEL 21 Hit entertainment org. in Vegas? : UFC 22 Informal suggestions : RECS 23 Historic founder of the Shakers : ANNLEE 26 “Totally didn’t see that one coming,” sarcastically : SHOCKING 30 Head shop purchase, nowadays : VAPE 31 Language spoken in northern New York : MOHAWK 33 What goes around in the Pacific? : LEI 34 [Back off!] : GRR 35 Supports : UPHOLDS 36 Recording inits. : VHS 37 ___ on one’s 38-Across : ACT 38 See 37-Across : BEHALF 39 Name combining with El-, Eg- or Engel- : BERT 40 Just *done* with something : SOOVERIT 42 Development area : UTERUS 44 Un animal del zodíaco : TORO 45 Hip-hop group with the 1990 hit “100 Miles and Runnin'” : NWA 46 Truly awful : THEWORST 50 Fudge substitute : DARNIT 54 “Holy oleo!” speaker : ROBIN 55 Designation for some apartments : LOWINCOME 57 Vacuous : INANE 58 Creature whose name means “forest person” : ORANGUTAN 59 Simon of “Shaun of the Dead” : PEGG 60 Get carried along, in a way : PIGGYBACK

Down