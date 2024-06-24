 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, January 4

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Home in the country? : USEMBASSY
10 Red container, maybe : CASK
14 Second woman, after Kathryn Bigelow, to win a best director Oscar (2020) : CHLOEZHAO
15 ___ Huang, whose “Fresh Off the Boat” memoir was turned into an ABC sitcom : EDDIE
16 Alternative to a chop or shank : LAMBSTEAK
17 Rage : CRAZE
18 Shopping meccas of old : AGORAE
19 Sauce named after a steward to Louis XIV : BECHAMEL
21 Hit entertainment org. in Vegas? : UFC
22 Informal suggestions : RECS
23 Historic founder of the Shakers : ANNLEE
26 “Totally didn’t see that one coming,” sarcastically : SHOCKING
30 Head shop purchase, nowadays : VAPE
31 Language spoken in northern New York : MOHAWK
33 What goes around in the Pacific? : LEI
34 [Back off!] : GRR
35 Supports : UPHOLDS
36 Recording inits. : VHS
37 ___ on one’s 38-Across : ACT
38 See 37-Across : BEHALF
39 Name combining with El-, Eg- or Engel- : BERT
40 Just *done* with something : SOOVERIT
42 Development area : UTERUS
44 Un animal del zodíaco : TORO
45 Hip-hop group with the 1990 hit “100 Miles and Runnin'” : NWA
46 Truly awful : THEWORST
50 Fudge substitute : DARNIT
54 “Holy oleo!” speaker : ROBIN
55 Designation for some apartments : LOWINCOME
57 Vacuous : INANE
58 Creature whose name means “forest person” : ORANGUTAN
59 Simon of “Shaun of the Dead” : PEGG
60 Get carried along, in a way : PIGGYBACK
Down

1 Holder of the longest winning streak in N.C.A.A. men’s basketball history (88 games) : UCLA
2 High-piled style : SHAG
3 Popular red Halloween costume : ELMO
4 Ochlocracy, by another name : MOBRULE
5 “Take care” : BESAFE
6 Ancient figure called the “huey tlatoani” by his subjects : AZTECEMPEROR
7 “___ Came to Me” (2023 rom-com) : SHE
8 Maker of the 900 in ’94 and the 9-3 in ’99 : SAAB
9 Join the team? : YOKE
10 Music stand : CDRACK
11 David Stern’s successor as N.B.A. commissioner : ADAMSILVER
12 L or M, but not N or O : SIZE
13 Collapse, with “over” : KEEL
15 Things sent from some online accounts : ECHECKS
20 Kickstarter activity : CROWDFUNDING
23 Portmanteau term for airplane fuel : AVGAS
24 Traffic figure, in brief : NARCO
25 Iconic bit of media merch : NPRTOTEBAG
26 Tiny swine : SHOAT
27 Room for a meal, perhaps : HALL
28 Writer of 1929’s “Letters From a Father to His Daughter” while imprisoned : NEHRU
29 Essences : GISTS
32 Hesitant response to “Is that you?” : OHHI
35 Premium service with discounts on rides : UBERONE
39 Babe in the woods? : BEARCUB
41 Oath activity : VOWING
43 Like some country singers’ voices : TWANGY
46 Word with round or power : TRIP
47 Perfect over time : HONE
48 Refuse to eat? : SLOP
49 Spelling seen in credits : TORI
51 “___ chance” : NOTA
52 Cook’s offering with chips? : IMAC
53 Many a charity run : TENK
56 Jokester : WAG

