NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, January 5

1 Like most Iraqis : SHIA
2 Pack (down) : TAMP
3 Perfect for a salad, say : RIPE
4 Something often rolled over, for short : IRA
5 Was deeply affected by something : FELTIT
6 No longer in service? : EXARMY
7 Passed with flying colors : ACED
8 Agonizing occurrences in online games : LAGS
9 Bit of text pontification : IMO
10 Baby in a cave : BATPUP
11 Spreads : ARRAYS
12 Sound of spring? : BOING
13 Potentially lethal snake : ASP
14 Some multi-masted ships : SCHOONERS
15 “Quit hounding me!” : LAYOFF
16 Current measure : AMPERE
17 Start to boil : SEERED
18 Mess (around) : HORSE
20 Emotional strains : TENSIONS
28 Last word of the New Testament : AMEN
30 Second strings : BTEAMS
31 Prefix with -centric : HELIO
32 Onion or garlic : BULB
33 2024 Shakira single “(___ Paréntesis)” : ENTRE
34 Compartmentalize : SORT
35 Swear : AVER
36 Quintet of experts on “Queer Eye,” familiarly : FABFIVE
37 Late actress Garr : TERI
42 Chaney of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” : LON
43 Pointy part on a husky : EAR
45 Italian motorcycle brand : DUCATI
46 Insta alternative : SNAP
48 Prominent instrument in Seal’s “Kiss From a Rose” and Sonny and Cher’s “I Got You Babe” : OBOE
49 Revealing word : TADA
50 Plains tribe : OTOE
51 “Hot ___!” : DAMN
52 North Carolina campus town : ELON
53 Leave rolling in the aisles : SLAY
55 Love all, essentially : TIE
56 One of the Wilsons of Heart : ANN
58 Skewer : IMPALE
60 Thruway advisory : SLO
62 ___ Modern (London attraction) : TATE
63 Way off : AFAR
64 Coffee named for the district it’s grown in : KONA
65 Many, many moons : EONS
66 Rejections : NOES
67 Weird Al Yankovic’s parody of the song “Lola” : YODA
68 Little suck-up? : VAC
69 Antlered animal : ELK
70 Many moons : AGES
75 Gordimer who wrote “The Conservationist” : NADINE
76 Non ___ (unwelcome) : GRATA
77 Major K-pop septet : BTS
78 Nonverbal OK : NOD
79 Privy to : INON
80 The Flash’s civilian identity ___ Allen : BARRY
81 Bickering : ATIT
82 Structure for a shark dive : CAGE
83 1980s Chrysler debut : KCAR
86 Brain piece : LOBE
88 Oxygen atoms have eight of them : PROTONS
90 Queen’s realm : ROCK
91 One working the knight shift? : SQUIRE
93 Mena of the “American Pie” films : SUVARI
94 Elemental : PRIMAL
95 Pretty soon : INABIT
96 Parisian eatery : BISTRO
97 Effect : IMPACT
99 Storing, as some ashes : URNING
100 Vice president with a Nobel Peace Prize : ALGORE
101 Fruit pastries : TARTS
102 Put off : DETER
106 Head shop purchase : BONG
107 Memory unit : BYTE
108 Pacify : CALM
109 Sch. with the Daily Bruin newspaper : UCLA
110 Vet’s concern : PTSD
112 TikTok, for one : APP
113 “Busy” one : BEE
115 Littl’un : TOT