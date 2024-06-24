NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, January 5

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Turmoil : STRIFE 7 Protagonist of Arabian folk tales : ALIBABA 14 / : SLASH 19 They might be sewn in at a beauty parlor : HAIREXTENSIONS 21 Mustangs sometimes race with them : CAMAROS 22 Many a Quentin Tarantino film role : CAMEO 23 Classic Chevys : IMPALAS 24 Vanity fare? : EGOTRIP 25 Super-excited : HYPER 26 Donkey Kong, e.g. : APE 27 Some chords : TRIADS 29 Trash : PAN 30 Unhappy spectators : BOOERS 31 Live interview shout-out : HIMOM 32 Common sales promotion : BUYONEGETONEFREE 34 End of fall? : SAFETYNET 38 Increases : UPS 39 Made less effective, in gamer slang : NERFED 40 Like some picture frames : OVAL 41 Part of a fishing line to which a hook is attached : SNELL 43 Characters from Homer and Herodotus? : ETAS 44 Goes higher, at an auction : REBIDS 47 Part of a modern assembly line : ROBOTARM 50 Some works of Pablo Neruda : ODES 54 Landmark featured in “Roman Holiday” : TREVIFOUNTAIN 57 Reveals everything : BARESITALL 59 Biblical inspiration for Caleb, in Steinbeck’s “East of Eden” : CAIN 60 Landscaper’s roll-out : SOD 61 Jason of “Aquaman” : MOMOA 62 Sign on a tray at a cash register … or a hint to entering 32-Across : TAKEAPENNYLEAVEAPENNY 71 Like Sherlock Holmes’s “game” : AFOOT 72 Away from work, for short : OOO 73 Bit of plankton : ALGA 74 Place for some light rest? : TANNINGBED 78 Band with the 2001 #1 hit “How You Remind Me” … or a hint to entering 54-Across : NICKELBACK 84 Long-running tour title for Taylor Swift : ERAS 85 Cultural meeting place : ARTSALON 87 Washington airport, informally : SEATAC 88 Smartphone precursors, for short : PDAS 89 Typical features of locker rooms : ODORS 92 European capital said to be the site of the first decorated Christmas tree : RIGA 93 Gin or djinn, e.g. : SPIRIT 96 Part of overalls : BIB 98 Mercilessly harsh treatment, in an expression … or a hint to entering 117-Across : NOQUARTER 101 Pivot without warning … or a hint to entering 19-Across : TURNONADIME 103 Not straight, in a way : CURLY 104 Pilot : AVIATE 105 Questionable gift, for short? : ESP 106 Musician once nicknamed “The Beale Street Blues Boy” : BBKING 108 One of 10 on each end of a beer pong table : CUP 111 Tough-guy title role : RAMBO 112 “Nice going!” : ATTABOY 114 Harsh “reading” : RIOTACT 116 Part of a bridal gown : TRAIN 117 ¼ : PERCENT 118 Registers : ENROLLS 119 Some bank deposits : SILTS 120 Mentee : PROTEGE 121 Start to boil : GETMAD

Down