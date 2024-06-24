 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, January 5

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Turmoil : STRIFE
7 Protagonist of Arabian folk tales : ALIBABA
14 / : SLASH
19 They might be sewn in at a beauty parlor : HAIREXTENSIONS
21 Mustangs sometimes race with them : CAMAROS
22 Many a Quentin Tarantino film role : CAMEO
23 Classic Chevys : IMPALAS
24 Vanity fare? : EGOTRIP
25 Super-excited : HYPER
26 Donkey Kong, e.g. : APE
27 Some chords : TRIADS
29 Trash : PAN
30 Unhappy spectators : BOOERS
31 Live interview shout-out : HIMOM
32 Common sales promotion : BUYONEGETONEFREE
34 End of fall? : SAFETYNET
38 Increases : UPS
39 Made less effective, in gamer slang : NERFED
40 Like some picture frames : OVAL
41 Part of a fishing line to which a hook is attached : SNELL
43 Characters from Homer and Herodotus? : ETAS
44 Goes higher, at an auction : REBIDS
47 Part of a modern assembly line : ROBOTARM
50 Some works of Pablo Neruda : ODES
54 Landmark featured in “Roman Holiday” : TREVIFOUNTAIN
57 Reveals everything : BARESITALL
59 Biblical inspiration for Caleb, in Steinbeck’s “East of Eden” : CAIN
60 Landscaper’s roll-out : SOD
61 Jason of “Aquaman” : MOMOA
62 Sign on a tray at a cash register … or a hint to entering 32-Across : TAKEAPENNYLEAVEAPENNY
71 Like Sherlock Holmes’s “game” : AFOOT
72 Away from work, for short : OOO
73 Bit of plankton : ALGA
74 Place for some light rest? : TANNINGBED
78 Band with the 2001 #1 hit “How You Remind Me” … or a hint to entering 54-Across : NICKELBACK
84 Long-running tour title for Taylor Swift : ERAS
85 Cultural meeting place : ARTSALON
87 Washington airport, informally : SEATAC
88 Smartphone precursors, for short : PDAS
89 Typical features of locker rooms : ODORS
92 European capital said to be the site of the first decorated Christmas tree : RIGA
93 Gin or djinn, e.g. : SPIRIT
96 Part of overalls : BIB
98 Mercilessly harsh treatment, in an expression … or a hint to entering 117-Across : NOQUARTER
101 Pivot without warning … or a hint to entering 19-Across : TURNONADIME
103 Not straight, in a way : CURLY
104 Pilot : AVIATE
105 Questionable gift, for short? : ESP
106 Musician once nicknamed “The Beale Street Blues Boy” : BBKING
108 One of 10 on each end of a beer pong table : CUP
111 Tough-guy title role : RAMBO
112 “Nice going!” : ATTABOY
114 Harsh “reading” : RIOTACT
116 Part of a bridal gown : TRAIN
117 ¼ : PERCENT
118 Registers : ENROLLS
119 Some bank deposits : SILTS
120 Mentee : PROTEGE
121 Start to boil : GETMAD
Down

1 Like most Iraqis : SHIA
2 Pack (down) : TAMP
3 Perfect for a salad, say : RIPE
4 Something often rolled over, for short : IRA
5 Was deeply affected by something : FELTIT
6 No longer in service? : EXARMY
7 Passed with flying colors : ACED
8 Agonizing occurrences in online games : LAGS
9 Bit of text pontification : IMO
10 Baby in a cave : BATPUP
11 Spreads : ARRAYS
12 Sound of spring? : BOING
13 Potentially lethal snake : ASP
14 Some multi-masted ships : SCHOONERS
15 “Quit hounding me!” : LAYOFF
16 Current measure : AMPERE
17 Start to boil : SEERED
18 Mess (around) : HORSE
20 Emotional strains : TENSIONS
28 Last word of the New Testament : AMEN
30 Second strings : BTEAMS
31 Prefix with -centric : HELIO
32 Onion or garlic : BULB
33 2024 Shakira single “(___ Paréntesis)” : ENTRE
34 Compartmentalize : SORT
35 Swear : AVER
36 Quintet of experts on “Queer Eye,” familiarly : FABFIVE
37 Late actress Garr : TERI
42 Chaney of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” : LON
43 Pointy part on a husky : EAR
45 Italian motorcycle brand : DUCATI
46 Insta alternative : SNAP
48 Prominent instrument in Seal’s “Kiss From a Rose” and Sonny and Cher’s “I Got You Babe” : OBOE
49 Revealing word : TADA
50 Plains tribe : OTOE
51 “Hot ___!” : DAMN
52 North Carolina campus town : ELON
53 Leave rolling in the aisles : SLAY
55 Love all, essentially : TIE
56 One of the Wilsons of Heart : ANN
58 Skewer : IMPALE
60 Thruway advisory : SLO
62 ___ Modern (London attraction) : TATE
63 Way off : AFAR
64 Coffee named for the district it’s grown in : KONA
65 Many, many moons : EONS
66 Rejections : NOES
67 Weird Al Yankovic’s parody of the song “Lola” : YODA
68 Little suck-up? : VAC
69 Antlered animal : ELK
70 Many moons : AGES
75 Gordimer who wrote “The Conservationist” : NADINE
76 Non ___ (unwelcome) : GRATA
77 Major K-pop septet : BTS
78 Nonverbal OK : NOD
79 Privy to : INON
80 The Flash’s civilian identity ___ Allen : BARRY
81 Bickering : ATIT
82 Structure for a shark dive : CAGE
83 1980s Chrysler debut : KCAR
86 Brain piece : LOBE
88 Oxygen atoms have eight of them : PROTONS
90 Queen’s realm : ROCK
91 One working the knight shift? : SQUIRE
93 Mena of the “American Pie” films : SUVARI
94 Elemental : PRIMAL
95 Pretty soon : INABIT
96 Parisian eatery : BISTRO
97 Effect : IMPACT
99 Storing, as some ashes : URNING
100 Vice president with a Nobel Peace Prize : ALGORE
101 Fruit pastries : TARTS
102 Put off : DETER
106 Head shop purchase : BONG
107 Memory unit : BYTE
108 Pacify : CALM
109 Sch. with the Daily Bruin newspaper : UCLA
110 Vet’s concern : PTSD
112 TikTok, for one : APP
113 “Busy” one : BEE
115 Littl’un : TOT

