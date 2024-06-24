 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, January 6

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there's something for everyone — but the newspaper's standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Supersonic speed number : MACH
5 Cookies that are sometimes dunked in milk : OREOS
10 Whole lot : SCAD
14 Cousin of a clarinet : OBOE
15 What “duty-free” means : NOTAX
16 Westover with the best-selling memoir “Educated” : TARA
17 Theatrical description : CHARACTERSKETCH
20 Position of greatest stress : HOTSEAT
21 “Campbell’s Soup Cans” painter : WARHOL
22 “___ longa, vita brevis” : ARS
23 Iditarod entries : SLEDS
26 Follower of double-you, ex, wye : ZEE
27 Dog crossbreed known for its teddy bear appearance : GOLDENDOODLE
31 Recovered from a fall : GOTUP
34 Modern anxiety source, in brief : FOMO
35 Small cove : RIA
36 Applications : USES
37 Sandwiches that often contain tuna : MELTS
39 Overnight ___ (breakfast option) : OATS
40 Brewery offering : ALE
41 Crimson Tide univ. : BAMA
42 Large cove : INLET
43 Track exposures to a disease, as an epidemiologist might : CONTACTTRACE
47 Hosp. V.I.P.s : DRS
48 Note on a failed test, maybe : SEEME
49 Ball club V.I.P.s : GMS
52 Valiant : HEROIC
55 Amy who voiced Joy in “Inside Out” : POEHLER
57 Use deductive reasoning … or a hint to what 17-, 27- and 43-Across all have : DRAWCONCLUSIONS
60 Proctor’s cry at the end of a test : TIME
61 South Korea’s second-largest city : BUSAN
62 Actor Esparza : RAUL
63 Calf’s meat : VEAL
64 Stretch of work : STINT
65 Custom gift site : ETSY
Down

1 Chocolaty coffee drink : MOCHA
2 Despise : ABHOR
3 Nail polish layers : COATS
4 His and ___ : HERS
5 Available if needed : ONCALL
6 Went bad : ROTTED
7 Saison of the 2024 Paris Olympics : ETE
8 Rower’s blade : OAR
9 Annual festival in Austin, Tex. : SXSW
10 Sound system : STEREO
11 Paris’s Notre-Dame, for one : CATHEDRAL
12 West Coast gas brand : ARCO
13 Roald who wrote “Matilda” and “The BFG” : DAHL
18 “The Tortoise and the Hare” author : AESOP
19 Instrument that may be included in a birthday goodie bag : KAZOO
24 Take down, as a bouncy house : DEFLATE
25 Arrogant sort : SNOT
27 “Gloomy” fellow : GUS
28 Chats with on Insta : DMS
29 Lo-cal : LITE
30 Toward the sunrise : EAST
31 One layer in a seven-layer dip, informally : GUAC
32 Norway’s capital : OSLO
33 “Riverdale” or “XO, Kitty” : TEENDRAMA
37 ___ and cheese : MAC
38 Ambulance personnel, in brief : EMTS
39 Start of a count : ONE
41 >7 on the pH scale : BASIC
42 Colorful summer drinks : ICEES
44 Gardener’s tool : TROWEL
45 Come up with a new schedule : REPLAN
46 Quantity : AMOUNT
49 Show bad sportsmanship, in a way : GLOAT
50 Kids might be given these with crayons : MENUS
51 “r u kidding?!” : SRSLY
52 Flat-screen, say : HDTV
53 Scary-sounding Great Lake : ERIE
54 Corn waste : COBS
56 Bring on, as workers : HIRE
58 Pecan or pistachio : NUT
59 CBS procedural that ran for 15 seasons : CSI

Topics
