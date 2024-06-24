NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, January 6

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Supersonic speed number : MACH 5 Cookies that are sometimes dunked in milk : OREOS 10 Whole lot : SCAD 14 Cousin of a clarinet : OBOE 15 What “duty-free” means : NOTAX 16 Westover with the best-selling memoir “Educated” : TARA 17 Theatrical description : CHARACTERSKETCH 20 Position of greatest stress : HOTSEAT 21 “Campbell’s Soup Cans” painter : WARHOL 22 “___ longa, vita brevis” : ARS 23 Iditarod entries : SLEDS 26 Follower of double-you, ex, wye : ZEE 27 Dog crossbreed known for its teddy bear appearance : GOLDENDOODLE 31 Recovered from a fall : GOTUP 34 Modern anxiety source, in brief : FOMO 35 Small cove : RIA 36 Applications : USES 37 Sandwiches that often contain tuna : MELTS 39 Overnight ___ (breakfast option) : OATS 40 Brewery offering : ALE 41 Crimson Tide univ. : BAMA 42 Large cove : INLET 43 Track exposures to a disease, as an epidemiologist might : CONTACTTRACE 47 Hosp. V.I.P.s : DRS 48 Note on a failed test, maybe : SEEME 49 Ball club V.I.P.s : GMS 52 Valiant : HEROIC 55 Amy who voiced Joy in “Inside Out” : POEHLER 57 Use deductive reasoning … or a hint to what 17-, 27- and 43-Across all have : DRAWCONCLUSIONS 60 Proctor’s cry at the end of a test : TIME 61 South Korea’s second-largest city : BUSAN 62 Actor Esparza : RAUL 63 Calf’s meat : VEAL 64 Stretch of work : STINT 65 Custom gift site : ETSY

Down