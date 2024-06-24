 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, January 7

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there's something for everyone — but the newspaper's standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Disordered state : DAZE
5 Irrefutable : SOLID
10 Ark numbers : TWOS
14 List shortener : ETAL
15 UPS shipment : CRATE
16 D.I.Y. website : EHOW
17 Communists want to dISMantle it : CAPITALISM
19 Valley in which it’s easy to get a cab : NAPA
20 Hochkönig, for one : ALP
21 ___ Szewinska, only sprinter (male or female) to hold world records in the 100m, 200m and 400m events : IRENA
22 Pushover : PATSY
23 Mexican dish similar to taquitos : FLAUTAS
25 TikTok phenomena : TRENDS
27 It’s conditioned on regular payments : SUBSCRIPTION
30 Ours contain about 700 megabytes of information : GENES
33 Equine eats : OATS
34 Respectful title that’s an anagram of another respectful title : SRI
35 House calls? : AYES
36 Pig of kids’ TV : PEPPA
38 An outbuilding : BARN
39 ___ Speedwagon : REO
40 Pottery making and illustration, for example : ARTS
41 2003 #1 hit with the lyric “What’s cooler than being cool?” : HEYYA
42 It’s hard to believe : BOLDFACEDLIE
46 Pity party exclamation : POORME
47 “Whoa, that’s good!” : OOHBABY
51 “___ my Eggo!” (bygone waffle slogan) : LEGGO
52 Island kingdom : TONGA
54 Random number generator : DIE
55 Still contending : INIT
56 Protest seeking a different arrangement with landlords : RENTSTRIKE
58 Philippine currency : PESO
59 “Di niente!” : PREGO
60 Salad root : BEET
61 Troll ___ : ARMY
62 Kind of jar : MASON
63 Contraceptive options : IUDS
Down

1 After-dinner order : DECAF
2 Even a smidge : ATALL
3 Rocker Frank : ZAPPA
4 Film director Roth : ELI
5 Sacred insect in a hieroglyph : SCARAB
6 “… at most” : ORLESS
7 “How often have I ___ beneath rain on a strange roof, thinking of home”: Faulkner : LAIN
8 Often-quoted line from “Return of the Jedi” when the Rebels are ambushed : ITSATRAP
9 On the blue side: Abbr. : DEM
10 One paying a flat fee? : TENANT
11 “You believe me now?” : WHATDISAY
12 “My mistake” : OOPSSORRY
13 Clout : SWAY
18 Protagonist of Shakespeare’s first tragedy : TITUS
22 Jazzes (up) : PEPS
24 Olive oil has many of them : USES
26 ___ Skeeter, journalist/witch in the Harry Potter books : RITA
28 Thicket : COPSE
29 Simone who sang “To Be Young, Gifted and Black” : NINA
30 Robes and such : GARB
31 Shocker : EYEOPENER
32 “Zoom fatigue” is a modern one : NEOLOGISM
36 Baby carrier in Bath : PRAM
37 “You get the picture” : ETCETERA
38 U.K. channel nickname, with “the” : BEEB
40 Classic Angela Davis do : AFRO
41 Drum kit component : HIHAT
43 Rubber bone, e.g. : DOGTOY
44 “Stay!” : DONTGO
45 Starts working remotely, say : LOGSON
48 Formal farewell : ADIEU
49 Competed in part of a triathlon : BIKED
50 Hurls forcibly, in modern slang : YEETS
51 Grammy-winning Dua : LIPA
53 Kind of place that’s beside the point? : ONES
56 Tach measure : RPM
57 High stat for a heavy hitter : RBI

