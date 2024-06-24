NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, January 7

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Disordered state : DAZE 5 Irrefutable : SOLID 10 Ark numbers : TWOS 14 List shortener : ETAL 15 UPS shipment : CRATE 16 D.I.Y. website : EHOW 17 Communists want to dISMantle it : CAPITALISM 19 Valley in which it’s easy to get a cab : NAPA 20 Hochkönig, for one : ALP 21 ___ Szewinska, only sprinter (male or female) to hold world records in the 100m, 200m and 400m events : IRENA 22 Pushover : PATSY 23 Mexican dish similar to taquitos : FLAUTAS 25 TikTok phenomena : TRENDS 27 It’s condit ion ed on regular payments : SUBSCRIPTION 30 Ours contain about 700 megabytes of information : GENES 33 Equine eats : OATS 34 Respectful title that’s an anagram of another respectful title : SRI 35 House calls? : AYES 36 Pig of kids’ TV : PEPPA 38 An outbuilding : BARN 39 ___ Speedwagon : REO 40 Pottery making and illustration, for example : ARTS 41 2003 #1 hit with the lyric “What’s cooler than being cool?” : HEYYA 42 It’s hard to believe : BOLDFACEDLIE 46 Pity party exclamation : POORME 47 “Whoa, that’s good!” : OOHBABY 51 “___ my Eggo!” (bygone waffle slogan) : LEGGO 52 Island kingdom : TONGA 54 Random number generator : DIE 55 Still contending : INIT 56 Protest seeking a diffe rent arrangement with landlords : RENTSTRIKE 58 Philippine currency : PESO 59 “Di niente!” : PREGO 60 Salad root : BEET 61 Troll ___ : ARMY 62 Kind of jar : MASON 63 Contraceptive options : IUDS

Down