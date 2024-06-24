NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, January 8

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Suddenly stopped moving : FROZE 6 Japanese noodle : SOBA 10 Pronoun that’s falling into disuse : WHOM 14 Japanese noodle soup : RAMEN 15 Chicago paper, familiarly, with “the” : TRIB 16 Virtue signal? : HALO 17 In plain sight : OVERT 18 The devil’s workshop, it’s said : IDLEHANDS 20 Hiccup : MINORPROBLEM 22 Like tres and cuatro relative to uno and dos : MAS 23 Shade of black : COAL 24 Pasture sound : MAA 27 Casserole topped with guacamole or sour cream : TACOPIE 31 They elevate a choir’s performance : RISERS 33 www addresses : URLS 34 Comedian’s stage performance : STANDUPACT 37 Talk excessively : PRATE 39 State leader? : TRI 40 Relating to form : MODAL 41 Burst of energy : POWERSURGE 44 Actress Skye of “Say Anything …” : IONE 45 Hole near a sole : EYELET 46 Corridor : HALLWAY 48 Surveyor’s measure : ROD 49 Home plate is the “fourth” one : BASE 52 Michelle Obama, to Craig Robinson, for short : SIS 53 Common volleyball combo … or 20-, 34- and 41-Across together : BUMPSETSPIKE 58 Most tacky : CHEESIEST 61 Wrinkle remover : BOTOX 62 Dad humor, perhaps : CORN 63 Bread in a tandoor : NAAN 64 Papal vestment : ORALE 65 Sacrifice a fly? : SWAT 66 Younger Stark daughter on “Game of Thrones” : ARYA 67 Book often shelved on its side : ATLAS

Down