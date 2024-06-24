 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, January 8

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Suddenly stopped moving : FROZE
6 Japanese noodle : SOBA
10 Pronoun that’s falling into disuse : WHOM
14 Japanese noodle soup : RAMEN
15 Chicago paper, familiarly, with “the” : TRIB
16 Virtue signal? : HALO
17 In plain sight : OVERT
18 The devil’s workshop, it’s said : IDLEHANDS
20 Hiccup : MINORPROBLEM
22 Like tres and cuatro relative to uno and dos : MAS
23 Shade of black : COAL
24 Pasture sound : MAA
27 Casserole topped with guacamole or sour cream : TACOPIE
31 They elevate a choir’s performance : RISERS
33 www addresses : URLS
34 Comedian’s stage performance : STANDUPACT
37 Talk excessively : PRATE
39 State leader? : TRI
40 Relating to form : MODAL
41 Burst of energy : POWERSURGE
44 Actress Skye of “Say Anything …” : IONE
45 Hole near a sole : EYELET
46 Corridor : HALLWAY
48 Surveyor’s measure : ROD
49 Home plate is the “fourth” one : BASE
52 Michelle Obama, to Craig Robinson, for short : SIS
53 Common volleyball combo … or 20-, 34- and 41-Across together : BUMPSETSPIKE
58 Most tacky : CHEESIEST
61 Wrinkle remover : BOTOX
62 Dad humor, perhaps : CORN
63 Bread in a tandoor : NAAN
64 Papal vestment : ORALE
65 Sacrifice a fly? : SWAT
66 Younger Stark daughter on “Game of Thrones” : ARYA
67 Book often shelved on its side : ATLAS
Down

1 Word on a gift tag : FROM
2 Shankar who performed at Woodstock : RAVI
3 Black cat, maybe : OMEN
4 “Fiddler on the Roof” star : ZEROMOSTEL
5 Catch in a sting : ENTRAP
6 Soup recipe instruction : STIR
7 Surgeon, informally : ORDOC
8 Shire resident : BILBO
9 Héloise’s lover : ABELARD
10 “Kapow!” : WHAM
11 Ancient Chinese dynasty : HAN
12 Word with style or fashioned : OLD
13 Sept. and Oct. : MOS
19 Element named after the Greek word for “sun” : HELIUM
21 Pitchfork-shaped letters : PSIS
24 Place to pick daisies : MEADOW
25 Mysterious knowledge : ARCANA
26 Rick of Rickrolling fame : ASTLEY
27 Earl of food storage fame : TUPPER
28 Southwestern gully : ARROYO
29 Attacked, as by a tiger : CLAWED
30 Shakespearean dying words : ETTU
32 Party pooper : SPOILSPORT
35 Flight board posting: Abbr. : ARR
36 Near : NIGH
38 Personification of darkness, in Greek myth : EREBUS
42 Cross-country runner’s asset : STAMINA
43 Big ___ (Seton Hall’s conference) : EAST
47 Portugal’s capital, in Portugal : LISBOA
50 Warrior’s weapon : SPEAR
51 Assignment often graded with a red pen : ESSAY
53 Not quite broken, say : BENT
54 Mountain above Vulcan’s forge : ETNA
55 Right-leaning type?: Abbr. : ITAL
56 Nut that’s a source of caffeine : KOLA
57 Noneternal flames? : EXES
58 Loops in, in a way : CCS
59 It’s not one of the five W’s : HOW
60 The “E” of B.C.E. : ERA

