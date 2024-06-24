 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, January 9

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Eat dirt, say : BITEIT
7 Info at JFK or LAX : ETA
10 One image on a Monopoly board : JAIL
14 Longtime Ford S.U.V. : BRONCO
15 Bring trouble to : VEX
16 Knight of film : JEDI
17 Charlie horse : CLYDESDALE
19 “To suffer ___ which Hope thinks infinite”: Shelley : WOES
20 Fictional thief Lupin : ARSENE
21 Papa bear : PANDA
22 Body with many pages : SENATE
24 Awesome, in 1990s slang : PHAT
26 Sierra Leone : SERGIO
27 Tango number : THIRTEEN
31 Twin actress Mary-Kate or Ashley : OLSEN
32 Harbor markers : BUOYS
33 Longtime wire service inits. : UPI
34 Haunted house feeling : FEAR
35 Italian for “baked” : COTTA
36 Mystery writer, in brief? : ANON
37 Danger in a Wile E. Coyote cartoon : TNT
38 Point at, in a way : NODTO
39 Pizzeria purchase : SLICE
40 Golf course : GAZPACHO
42 Whiskey soda : WELCHS
43 Yours, in French : ATOI
44 Dave or Ray of the Kinks : DAVIES
45 Quebec city : QUITO
48 Cut some slack? : TAUTEN
50 Strong push : URGE
51 Alpha male (double) : ARTHURASHE
55 Stands at first, say : ISON
56 Vivacious, theatrical and passionate type, it’s said : LEO
57 Info in a job posting : SALARY
58 Casting director’s offering : PART
59 Candy in plastic dispensers : PEZ
60 “Maybe. Give me time to think” : ILLSEE
Down

1 “Fleabag” airer : BBC
2 Off-line, to those online : IRL
3 Plaything : TOY
4 Put at risk : ENDANGER
5 Cold-weather driving hazard : ICERAIN
6 Lob in the direction of : TOSSTO
7 Film writer/director Goldberg : EVAN
8 Kind of lens for long-distance shots : TELEPHOTO
9 Bit of medieval weaponry : AXE
10 Three-time N.F.L. Defensive Player of the Year (2012, 2014 and 2015) : JJWATT
11 Long, long time : AEON
12 Pointed the finger at : IDED
13 TV journalist Ling : LISA
18 Poor mark : DEE
21 Links figures : PARS
22 Singer Gomez : SELENA
23 Fake : ERSATZ
25 Casual greeting : HIYA
26 Leader of Germany? : SOFTG
27 Entire, in Italian : TUTTO
28 ___ Kennedy Shriver, founder of the Special Olympics : EUNICE
29 Time periods : EPOCHS
30 To the ___ (with style) : NINES
32 Notable site of enlightenment : BODHITREE
35 Pixar film set in the fictional town of Santa Cecilia : COCO
36 At the end of the day : ALLINALL
38 Grp. whose alphabet is used eight times in this puzzle : NATO
39 More than a few : SEVERAL
41 One of 3,000+ annually for IBM : PATENT
42 1960s dance craze : WATUSI
44 “Obviously!” : DUH
45 Groucho Marx specialty : QUIP
46 ___ Major : URSA
47 Composer Stravinsky : IGOR
49 The whole shebang : ATOZ
51 Challenge for a skier : ALP
52 One of the founding airlines of Star Alliance : SAS
53 Realm of Charlemagne, for short : HRE
54 Fashion designer’s asset : EYE

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
