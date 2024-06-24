NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, January 9

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Eat dirt, say : BITEIT 7 Info at JFK or LAX : ETA 10 One image on a Monopoly board : JAIL 14 Longtime Ford S.U.V. : BRONCO 15 Bring trouble to : VEX 16 Knight of film : JEDI 17 Charlie horse : CLYDESDALE 19 “To suffer ___ which Hope thinks infinite”: Shelley : WOES 20 Fictional thief Lupin : ARSENE 21 Papa bear : PANDA 22 Body with many pages : SENATE 24 Awesome, in 1990s slang : PHAT 26 Sierra Leone : SERGIO 27 Tango number : THIRTEEN 31 Twin actress Mary-Kate or Ashley : OLSEN 32 Harbor markers : BUOYS 33 Longtime wire service inits. : UPI 34 Haunted house feeling : FEAR 35 Italian for “baked” : COTTA 36 Mystery writer, in brief? : ANON 37 Danger in a Wile E. Coyote cartoon : TNT 38 Point at, in a way : NODTO 39 Pizzeria purchase : SLICE 40 Golf course : GAZPACHO 42 Whiskey soda : WELCHS 43 Yours, in French : ATOI 44 Dave or Ray of the Kinks : DAVIES 45 Quebec city : QUITO 48 Cut some slack? : TAUTEN 50 Strong push : URGE 51 Alpha male (double) : ARTHURASHE 55 Stands at first, say : ISON 56 Vivacious, theatrical and passionate type, it’s said : LEO 57 Info in a job posting : SALARY 58 Casting director’s offering : PART 59 Candy in plastic dispensers : PEZ 60 “Maybe. Give me time to think” : ILLSEE

Down