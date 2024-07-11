NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, July 11

You will eventually get access to multiple Descendants you can level up in The First Descendant, but your overall level is known as your Mastery Rank. Each Descendant has different purposes and unlocks, but thankfully you can work on them both Decsendants and Mastery Rank at the same time. However, Mastery is far more important and is a bit more involved to get the benefits from compared to your Descendant level, which automatically rewards you as you level up. This free-to-play game throws a lot at you in the early hours without fully explaining everything as well as it should. Let's make sure you're not wasting your grinding efforts and go over the best ways to level up your Mastery Rank and Descendants in The First Descendant.

What's the difference between Mastery Rank and Descendant levels?

These are the two ways you can level up in The First Descendant, and each one is unique in how it works.

Descendant levels are the most straightforward. As you play with a specific Descendant (which are just your different classes you can unlock and swap between), you will gain XP and level that specific Descendant up. Each Descendant level gives a minor stat boost and eventually unlocks new abilities for that class.