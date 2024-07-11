 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, July 11

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 They’re made in the kitchen and not at the gym, it’s said : ABS
4 “Dukes” : FISTS
9 Prepare for a shot : POSE
13 Determined : SET
14Totally in the dark? : UNLIT
15 Disapproving sound : CLUCK
16 2011 Margaret Thatcher biopic : THEIRONLADY
18 Petrol purchase : LITRE
19 Go on and on, maybe : RANT
20 Brown, e.g. : IVY
21 Katniss’s partner in “The Hunger Games” : PEETA
22 Professions : AVOWALS
24 Defensive boxing strategy : ROPEADOPE
26 Within bounds : LEGAL
27 Norton’s “Fight Club” co-star : PITT
28 Place for a peel : SPA
29 Player one? : SOLOIST
32 Equal : PEER
33 Minor setback … or a hint to entering 16-, 24-, 44- and 52-Across : BUMPINTHEROAD
36 Bad thing to be caught on : TAPE
37 Hairstylist, at times : BRAIDER
38 Apr. addressee : IRS
39 Tests for college seniors, for short : GRES
40 Q: “Why don’t scientists trust ___?” A: “Because they make up everything!” : ATOMS
44 Saint Petersburg, once : PETROGRAD
46 “Yeah, don’t do that” : BADIDEA
48 What bass guitars have that double basses do not : FRETS
49 Ice cream container : TUB
50 It has its limits : CITY
51 Disney toon originally called Dippy Dawg : GOOFY
52 Musicians of the Middle Ages : TROUBADOURS
54 Samsung competitor : NOKIA
55 Rolls-___ : ROYCE
56 Italian possessive : MIA
57 Western tribe : UTES
58 Tennis announcer’s cry : ITSIN
59 Duke, but not duchess: Abbr. : SCH

Down

1 Kind of projection : ASTRAL
2 Parent’s demand : BEHAVE
3 Court figure, for short : STENOG
4 Trade from which John Jacob Astor made his fortune : FUR
5 How latkes are cooked : INOIL
6 Some Balkan natives : SLAVS
7 Not messy : TIDY
8 Total mess : STY
9 Worked steadily at : PLIED
10 Living off the land? : OUTTOSEA
11 Got rid of : SCRAPPED
12 Scratch (out) : EKE
15 It can help you get a grip : CLEAT
17 *sheepishly raises hand* : ITWASME
21 Like bonsai trees : POTTED
23 Off-kilter : ALOP
24 Sunak of British politics : RISHI
25 Meaning of the prefix “oto-” : EAR
27 Pockets for falafel : PITAS
30 Some fall babies : LIBRAS
31 When rights may be restricted : ONRED
32 Staple of classical Greek architecture : PORTICO
33 How many people walk along the beach : BAREFOOT
34 Certain calligraphy mark : UPSTROKE
35 Interpretation : READ
36 Farthermost point : TIP
39 April Fools’ Day declaration : GOTYA
41 Intense aversions : ODIUMS
42 Standard for evaluation : METRIC
43 Opens up to a doctor, in a way : SAYSAH
45 Some mortgage loans, in brief : REFIS
46 Channel guides? : BUOYS
47 Counting devices of old : ABACI
49 Bring (out) : TROT
51 Hyena’s prey : GNU
52 Prefix with athlete : TRI
53 Groundhog’s home : DEN

