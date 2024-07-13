NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, July 13

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 In ___ (completely) : TOTO

5 Where “music and passion were always the fashion,” in song : COPA

9 Frustrating players in Go Fish : LIARS

14 Some Depression-era public art : WPAMURALS

16 Fanfare : ECLAT

17 “We’ve been had!” : ITSASETUP

18 Author whose given name was Alan Alexander : MILNE

19 Fertilizer compounds : NITRATES

20 N.Y.C. neighborhood in which the first pizzeria in the United States was opened (1905) : NOLITA

21 Olympian Sebastian : COE

22 Mire : FEN

23 Broadway honor : TONYNOD

24 Debut feature for DreamWorks Animation : ANTZ

26 Fling : HURL

27First Muslim actor to win an Academy Award : MAHERSHALAALI

33 “Fat chance!” : LIKEHELLIWILL

35 Alley oops? : SEVENTENSPLIT

37 Slips : ERRS

38 About : ASTO

39 Serving dishes? : GOSSIPY

43 Org. whose members work to get tips? : NBA

46 Strictly adhere (to) : HEW

47 Indie rock’s Tame ___ : IMPALA

48 “Oh, why not!” : YEAHSURE

50 Traffic hang-up : SNARL

51 Twisted Sister’s genre : HAIRMETAL

52 Hint : TINGE

53 Notoriety : ILLREPUTE

54 Parts of jazz combos : SAXES

55 Take-out order? : DELE

56 Gave a bit of Halloween “decoration,” for short : TPED

Down