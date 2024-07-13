 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, July 13

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 In ___ (completely) : TOTO
5 Where “music and passion were always the fashion,” in song : COPA
9 Frustrating players in Go Fish : LIARS
14 Some Depression-era public art : WPAMURALS
16 Fanfare : ECLAT
17 “We’ve been had!” : ITSASETUP
18 Author whose given name was Alan Alexander : MILNE
19 Fertilizer compounds : NITRATES
20 N.Y.C. neighborhood in which the first pizzeria in the United States was opened (1905) : NOLITA
21 Olympian Sebastian : COE
22 Mire : FEN
23 Broadway honor : TONYNOD
24 Debut feature for DreamWorks Animation : ANTZ
26 Fling : HURL
27First Muslim actor to win an Academy Award : MAHERSHALAALI
33 “Fat chance!” : LIKEHELLIWILL
35 Alley oops? : SEVENTENSPLIT
37 Slips : ERRS
38 About : ASTO
39 Serving dishes? : GOSSIPY
43 Org. whose members work to get tips? : NBA
46 Strictly adhere (to) : HEW
47 Indie rock’s Tame ___ : IMPALA
48 “Oh, why not!” : YEAHSURE
50 Traffic hang-up : SNARL
51 Twisted Sister’s genre : HAIRMETAL
52 Hint : TINGE
53 Notoriety : ILLREPUTE
54 Parts of jazz combos : SAXES
55 Take-out order? : DELE
56 Gave a bit of Halloween “decoration,” for short : TPED

Down

1 Engine type : TWINCAM
2 Word often in parentheses on a form : OPTIONAL
3 Sample offer : TASTETHIS
4 Michael K. Williams’s role on “The Wire” : OMAR
5 Iraklion is its capital : CRETE
6 Like some cereal : OATEN
7 Good thing : PLUS
8 Shakespearean killer : ASP
9 Certain consumer protections : LEMONLAWS
10 In a very unfriendly way : ICILY
11 Not taking half-measures : ALLIN
12 Sought for help, say : RANTO
13 Place : STEAD
15 Jet pack, for short? : USAF
20 Desire for a picnic : NORAIN
23 Veil material : TULLE
25 Nickname for hoops great Isiah Thomas : ZEKE
26 Doesn’t go any farther : HALTS
28 Wake-up calls : REVEILLES
29 Tibetan ethnic group : SHERPA
30 Prince Harry’s real first name : HENRY
31 Musical Dua : LIPA
32 “Sorry, that’s enough out of me” : ILLSHUTUP
34 Learned, perhaps : LITERATE
36 Dried (off) : TOWELED
39 Kernels : GISTS
40 ___ vincit amor : OMNIA
41 Company with a “Bra-llelujah!” line : SPANX
42 Someone who knows the drill, informally? : SARGE
43 Sam of “Jurassic Park” : NEILL
44 Support in a dance studio : BARRE
45 Expression of lamentation : AHME
48 Home of the Peabody Museum of Natural History : YALE
49 30-day mo. : SEPT
51 Swept under the rug, say : HID

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
