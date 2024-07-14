NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, July 15

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Environmentalist Thunberg : GRETA

6 Concluding musical passage : CODA

10 Bringing up the rear : LAST

14 Diameter halves : RADII

15 Enthusiastic : AVID

16 ___ in a blue moon : ONCE

17 “Don’t you worry about me!” : ICANMANAGE

19 Resting on : ATOP

20 Rep.’s opponent : DEM

21 Surgery souvenir : SCAR

22 Listing on a mall directory : STORE

23 Fixture that may hold gumballs : CANDYMACHINE

26 Drink with tapioca pearls : BOBATEA

29 Who might say “Take me to your leader” : ALIEN

30 Hubbubs : ADOS

31 Cat, in Spanish : GATO

32 Flow back, as the tide : EBB

35 Supposed sighting in the Scottish Highlands : LOCHNESSMONSTER

40 Historical period : ERA

41 Sign of things to come : OMEN

42 Palindromic boy’s name : OTTO

43 Desert or tundra : BIOME

45 Melancholy feeling : SADNESS

48 Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor with bananas and walnuts : CHUNKYMONKEY

51 They’re often in front of the percussion section in an orchestra : HORNS

52 Bit of bridal attire : VEIL

53 Question that anagrams to another question : HOW

56 Pond organism : ALGA

57 Colorful marine creature … or a phonetic hint to the circled letters in 17-, 23-, 35- and 48-Across : SEAANEMONE

60 Track or swimming competition : MEET

61 Converse : TALK

62 Scrabble pieces : TILES

63 Flammable pile : PYRE

64 Online marketplace for crafts : ETSY

65 Live and breathe : EXIST

Down