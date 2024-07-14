 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, July 15

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Environmentalist Thunberg : GRETA
6 Concluding musical passage : CODA
10 Bringing up the rear : LAST
14 Diameter halves : RADII
15 Enthusiastic : AVID
16 ___ in a blue moon : ONCE
17 “Don’t you worry about me!” : ICANMANAGE
19 Resting on : ATOP
20 Rep.’s opponent : DEM
21 Surgery souvenir : SCAR
22 Listing on a mall directory : STORE
23 Fixture that may hold gumballs : CANDYMACHINE
26 Drink with tapioca pearls : BOBATEA
29 Who might say “Take me to your leader” : ALIEN
30 Hubbubs : ADOS
31 Cat, in Spanish : GATO
32 Flow back, as the tide : EBB
35 Supposed sighting in the Scottish Highlands : LOCHNESSMONSTER
40 Historical period : ERA
41 Sign of things to come : OMEN
42 Palindromic boy’s name : OTTO
43 Desert or tundra : BIOME
45 Melancholy feeling : SADNESS
48 Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor with bananas and walnuts : CHUNKYMONKEY
51 They’re often in front of the percussion section in an orchestra : HORNS
52 Bit of bridal attire : VEIL
53 Question that anagrams to another question : HOW
56 Pond organism : ALGA
57 Colorful marine creature … or a phonetic hint to the circled letters in 17-, 23-, 35- and 48-Across : SEAANEMONE
60 Track or swimming competition : MEET
61 Converse : TALK
62 Scrabble pieces : TILES
63 Flammable pile : PYRE
64 Online marketplace for crafts : ETSY
65 Live and breathe : EXIST

Down

1 Crossword diagram : GRID
2 Marathon, e.g. : RACE
3 Answer to the riddle “What cheese is made backward?” : EDAM
4 Altoids container : TIN
5 Zeroes in on : AIMSAT
6 Country with a maple leaf on its flag : CANADA
7 Egg-producing organ : OVARY
8 Use a shovel : DIG
9 Citrus drink suffix : ADE
10 Abhor : LOATHE
11 Marie of Versailles : ANTOINETTE
12 Disdain : SCORN
13 Conical home : TEPEE
18 Common case for a dermatologist : ACNE
22 Descendant : SCION
23 Bills and coins : CASH
24 Sir’s counterpart : MAAM
25 Voice between soprano and tenor : ALTO
26 Hay bundle : BALE
27 Stink : ODOR
28 Barbecue option for a vegetarian : BOCABURGER
31 Cable channel that airs “Family Feud” reruns : GSN
33 Wagers : BETS
34 Super Mario ___ : BROS
36 Cozy spots : NOOKS
37 The “E” of EGOT : EMMY
38 Appear to be : SEEM
39 PlayStation maker : SONY
44 Present at birth : INNATE
45 Devious : SNEAKY
46 Similar (to) : AKIN
47 Backspace over : DELETE
48 Tourney winner : CHAMP
49 Like Swiss cheese : HOLEY
50 NASCAR circuits, geometrically : OVALS
53 Hindu festival of colors : HOLI
54 Half of the digits in binary code : ONES
55 Toward sunset : WEST
57 French holy woman: Abbr. : STE
58 Consume : EAT
59 Mingle : MIX

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
Best Prime Day gaming PC deals: AMD, Intel, Nvidia savings
Lenovo Legion Tower Gaming PC on a table.

Gamers who need to upgrade their gaming desktop shouldn't miss the savings that are available from this year's Prime Day deals. These machines can get pretty expensive if you want to purchase top-of-the-line models, but even if you're targeting a budget-friendly option, you should check out the Prime Day gaming PC deals that we've rounded up. You're going to have to hurry in making your decision though, as there's always high demand among gamers for gaming PC deals with massive discounts like the ones we've highlighted below.
Best Prime Day gaming PC deals (Intel)

For most gamers, Intel remains their go-to brand for gaming PC processors. You'll have your choice from low-priced options to premium models, and you can pair them with the appropriate graphics card for the fastest performance that your budget allows. You're going to want to go for the latest Intel processors if you can afford them, but previous-generation models are still worthwhile purchases if combined with a good GPU and a decent amount of RAM.

Read more
All Resident Evil games in order, by release date and chronologically
Leon parries a chainsaw villager in Resident Evil 4.

There are almost no survival horror games that last for more than few entries, let alone ones that have persisted for decades like Resident Evil. This series had humble beginnings as a small horror experience set in a single mansion to explore, solve puzzles, and fight against the clunky tank controls and fixed camera angles. Since then, the series has evolved and grown into one of the most recognizable Capcom IPs there is, with new entries and amazing remakes coming out almost every year.

Currently, the highest-numbered Resident Evil game is 8, aka Village, but you would be wildly off if you thought there were only eight entries to consider when looking to complete the series. Right from the start, Resident Evil has loved expanding its world with a massive cast of characters and new protagonists from game to game. Resident Evil 7 was a soft reboot for the series, but there is still a cannon order to the events surrounding Umbrella, the various zombie viruses, and all our favorite heroes like Chris and Leon.

Read more