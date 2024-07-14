NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, July 15

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.
While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.
If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.
NYT Crossword answers today
Across
6 Concluding musical passage : CODA
10 Bringing up the rear : LAST
14 Diameter halves : RADII
15 Enthusiastic : AVID
16 ___ in a blue moon : ONCE
17 “Don’t you worry about me!” : ICANMANAGE
19 Resting on : ATOP
20 Rep.’s opponent : DEM
21 Surgery souvenir : SCAR
22 Listing on a mall directory : STORE
23 Fixture that may hold gumballs : CANDYMACHINE
26 Drink with tapioca pearls : BOBATEA
29 Who might say “Take me to your leader” : ALIEN
30 Hubbubs : ADOS
31 Cat, in Spanish : GATO
32 Flow back, as the tide : EBB
35 Supposed sighting in the Scottish Highlands : LOCHNESSMONSTER
40 Historical period : ERA
41 Sign of things to come : OMEN
42 Palindromic boy’s name : OTTO
43 Desert or tundra : BIOME
45 Melancholy feeling : SADNESS
48 Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor with bananas and walnuts : CHUNKYMONKEY
51 They’re often in front of the percussion section in an orchestra : HORNS
52 Bit of bridal attire : VEIL
53 Question that anagrams to another question : HOW
56 Pond organism : ALGA
57 Colorful marine creature … or a phonetic hint to the circled letters in 17-, 23-, 35- and 48-Across : SEAANEMONE
60 Track or swimming competition : MEET
61 Converse : TALK
62 Scrabble pieces : TILES
63 Flammable pile : PYRE
64 Online marketplace for crafts : ETSY
65 Live and breathe : EXIST
Down
2 Marathon, e.g. : RACE
3 Answer to the riddle “What cheese is made backward?” : EDAM
4 Altoids container : TIN
5 Zeroes in on : AIMSAT
6 Country with a maple leaf on its flag : CANADA
7 Egg-producing organ : OVARY
8 Use a shovel : DIG
9 Citrus drink suffix : ADE
10 Abhor : LOATHE
11 Marie of Versailles : ANTOINETTE
12 Disdain : SCORN
13 Conical home : TEPEE
18 Common case for a dermatologist : ACNE
22 Descendant : SCION
23 Bills and coins : CASH
24 Sir’s counterpart : MAAM
25 Voice between soprano and tenor : ALTO
26 Hay bundle : BALE
27 Stink : ODOR
28 Barbecue option for a vegetarian : BOCABURGER
31 Cable channel that airs “Family Feud” reruns : GSN
33 Wagers : BETS
34 Super Mario ___ : BROS
36 Cozy spots : NOOKS
37 The “E” of EGOT : EMMY
38 Appear to be : SEEM
39 PlayStation maker : SONY
44 Present at birth : INNATE
45 Devious : SNEAKY
46 Similar (to) : AKIN
47 Backspace over : DELETE
48 Tourney winner : CHAMP
49 Like Swiss cheese : HOLEY
50 NASCAR circuits, geometrically : OVALS
53 Hindu festival of colors : HOLI
54 Half of the digits in binary code : ONES
55 Toward sunset : WEST
57 French holy woman: Abbr. : STE
58 Consume : EAT
59 Mingle : MIX