NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, July 17

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Group of cards in hearts or bridge : TRICK

6 Drawn-out tales : SAGAS

11 Rise and shine : AWAKEN

12 Counts on : TRUSTS

14 1959 Marilyn Monroe film … or what can be said of the drink featured in today’s puzzle? : SOMELIKEITHOT\ 16 Like the losers of a water balloon fight : WET

17 Architectural nooks : ALCOVES

18 Canyon’s edge : RIM

20 London-based cosmetics giant : AVON

22 “Blue ___,” classic Irving Berlin tune : SKIES

23 Tucker (out) : TIRE

24 Herr : German :: ___ : Spanish : SENOR

26 Pronoun frequently confused with its homophones : THEIR

27 Tenet : PRECEPT

30 Princess who helped Theseus escape the Minotaur : ARIADNE

32 Didn’t wake up in a timely manner : OVERSLEPT

34 Lowly chess piece : PAWN

37 Variety #1, popular in the South : PEACH

38 Decorative pillowcase : SHAM

42\ Came down to earth : ALIT

43 Variety #2, a major export of Sri Lanka : PEKOE

44 Weighty book : TOME

45 Shout from a forgetful actor : LINE

46 Variety #3, named for a region in India : ASSAM

47 Central points : HUBS

48 Smart society : MENSA

50 Desert haven : OASIS

51 What someone might remark after drinking the blend at the heart of this puzzle? : NOTMYCUPOFTEA

57 Furry foot : PAW

58 Feudal farmer : PEASANT

59 “United Shades of America” channel : CNN

61 Noshed : ATE

62 Gift set for a newborn : LAYETTE

63 King topper : ACE

64 Visibly embarrassed, perhaps : RED

65 Canadian exclamations : EHS

66 Babe : HON

67 Casual top : TEE

Down