NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, July 17

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Group of cards in hearts or bridge : TRICK
6 Drawn-out tales : SAGAS
11 Rise and shine : AWAKEN
12 Counts on : TRUSTS
14 1959 Marilyn Monroe film … or what can be said of the drink featured in today’s puzzle? : SOMELIKEITHOT\
16 Like the losers of a water balloon fight : WET
17 Architectural nooks : ALCOVES
18 Canyon’s edge : RIM
20 London-based cosmetics giant : AVON
22 “Blue ___,” classic Irving Berlin tune : SKIES
23 Tucker (out) : TIRE
24 Herr : German :: ___ : Spanish : SENOR
26 Pronoun frequently confused with its homophones : THEIR
27 Tenet : PRECEPT
30 Princess who helped Theseus escape the Minotaur : ARIADNE
32 Didn’t wake up in a timely manner : OVERSLEPT
34 Lowly chess piece : PAWN
37 Variety #1, popular in the South : PEACH
38 Decorative pillowcase : SHAM
42\ Came down to earth : ALIT
43 Variety #2, a major export of Sri Lanka : PEKOE
44 Weighty book : TOME
45 Shout from a forgetful actor : LINE
46 Variety #3, named for a region in India : ASSAM
47 Central points : HUBS
48 Smart society : MENSA
50 Desert haven : OASIS
51 What someone might remark after drinking the blend at the heart of this puzzle? : NOTMYCUPOFTEA
57 Furry foot : PAW
58 Feudal farmer : PEASANT
59 “United Shades of America” channel : CNN
61 Noshed : ATE
62 Gift set for a newborn : LAYETTE
63 King topper : ACE
64 Visibly embarrassed, perhaps : RED
65 Canadian exclamations : EHS
66 Babe : HON
67 Casual top : TEE

Down

1Colored like saddle shoes : TWOTONE
2 Los Angeles football player : RAM
3 Store selling Smedstorp sofas : IKEA
4 Spreadsheet boxes : CELLS
5 New York basketball player : KNICK
6 Martin of “Only Murders in the Building” : STEVE
7 Springtime astrological sign : ARIES
8 Courage, colloquially : GUTS
9 Incense residue : ASH
10 Legendary : STORIED
11 Invariably : ASEVER
13 Add, as to a batter : STIRIN
15 Fish in a Japanese garden : KOI
16 Yellow jacket, e.g. : WASP
19 Trifling : MERE
21 Plea that waives the right to a trial : NOCONTEST
23 “End of discussion!” : THATSTHAT
25 Gun, as an engine : REV
26 Gratuity : TIP
28 Pig of children’s cartoons : PEPPA
29 Arboretum assortment : TREES
30 Major metals manufacturer : ALCOA
31 Shorten again, as a dress : REHEM
33 ___ Fifth Avenue : SAKS
34\ Coconut producer : PALM
35 Estrange : ALIENATE
36 Slowly whittled down : WINNOWED
39 Purring pet : HOUSECAT
40 Factor in a restaurant review : AMBIANCE
41 Jumble : MESS
49 “Brooklyn of ___ hills was mine”: Walt Whitman : AMPLE
50 More than sporadically : OFTEN
52 “Sure!” : YEAH
53 Many Caribbean islands : CAYS
54 Take advantage of : USE
55 Trail through the woods : PATH
56 Not fooled by : ONTO
57 3, for most disc golf holes : PAR
60Formerly known as : NEE

