NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, July 17

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Over 3,500 feet, for the George Washington Bridge : SPAN
5 Takes care of : SEESTO
11 “As if!” : HAH
14 Change : ALTER
16 Secure, as to a pole : TETHER
17 Nail polish brand with colors like “Berry Fairy Fun” and “Aurora Berry-alis” : OPI
18 : YOUREWELCOME
20 Start to “starter” : NON
21 Caribbean country whose capital is Castries : STLUCIA
22 With it, in old slang : HEP
23 Waited for a customer service representative, say : HELD
24 Work station : DESK
25 : ILOVEYOU
27  :PLEASE
30 Unwritten code? : DNA
31 “___ told …” : ALL
32 Representative’s affirmative : YEA
33 “Shogun,” e.g. : SAGA
35 Major undertaking? : COLLEGE
39 Diana of Motown : ROSS
41 Melancholy : SOMBER
43 Portent : OMEN
44 What “down” means in diner lingo : ONTOAST
46 Future D.A.’s exam : LSAT
48 Multivolume ref. : OED
49 “It’s c-c-c-cold!” : BRR
50 Divide, as a deck of cards : CUT
52 :THANKS
54 With 65-Across, source of this puzzle’s pictorial clues : AMERICAN
57 Rival of Chanel : DIOR
58 “Finding ___” (Pixar sequel) : DORY
59 “Razor-billed” bird : AUK
60 Knock around, say : ROUGHUP
64 Company that purchased Time Warner in 2001 : AOL
65 See 54-Across : SIGNLANGUAGE
67 Greek consonant hidden in the names of two Greek vowels : PSI
68 Prepare to release, as a fish : UNHOOK
69 “___ Kitchen” (cooking show) : HELLS
70 Largest of the three-letter numbers : TEN
71 Stinging plant : NETTLE
72 Feature of some dresses : SLIT

Down

1 Displays, as the time : SAYS
2 It might thicken or be full of holes : PLOT
3 ___ Gawande, author of the 2014 best seller “Being Mortal” : ATUL
4 Poet Pablo : NERUDA
5 For which you might tell a chef “Well done!” : STEAK
6 Caterpillar roll ingredient : EEL
7 Engrave : ETCHIN
8 They often take bows : SHOELACES
9 Allegro or adagio : TEMPO
10 Prospector’s find : ORE
11 Throat-soothing type of tea : HONEYLEMON
12 Olympic gold medalist Ohno : APOLO
13 Like the “Ramayana” : HINDU
15 School break : RECESS
19 Smart aleck : WISEASS
23: HELLO
26 Kilmer of “Top Gun: Maverick” : VAL
27 Burning man? : PYRO
28 R&B singer Bridges : LEON
29 One side of Checkpoint Charlie : EASTBERLIN
30 Reservoir creator : DAM
34 Was apprehended : GOTCAUGHT
36 Podium delivery : ORATION
37 ___ Squad (tech support group) : GEEK
38 Wraps up : ENDS
40 : SORRY
42 Sandwich whose “California” version contains avocado : BLT
45 Pop star Grande, to fans : ARI
47 Nevertheless : THOUGH
51 Take apart, as 8-Down : UNKNOT
53 Contends : ARGUES
54 Bring to the big screen, perhaps : ADAPT
55 Mammal whose babies can outrun humans at only three days old : MOOSE
56 Michael of “The Dark Knight” : CAINE
57 Male duck : DRAKE
61 Corridor : HALL
62 Fruit named for its unsightly appearance : UGLI
63 Bother : PEST
65 Light source : SUN
66 “What a hoot!,” in brief : LOL

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Gaming Guides Editor
