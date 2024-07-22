 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, July 22

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Lasagna-hitting-the-floor sound : SPLAT
6 Tail end of a lion’s tail : TUFT
10 Tupperware tops : LIDS
14 Freeloading sort : MOOCH
15 Org. defending individual rights : ACLU
16 Get one’s story straight? : EDIT
17 “I wish I could ___ that” (“Ew!”) : UNSEE
18 Blueprint : PLAN
19 Opera set in Egypt : AIDA
20 Understand : GET
21 Explain something in steps : BREAKITDOWN
24 Brushes away, as a fly : SHOOS
26 Appeared to be : SEEMED
27 Join the army : ENLIST
29 Prickly plant : BRIAR
31 Acts like one’s true self, colloquially : KEEPSITREAL
33 Hot chocolate holder : MUG
36 Optometrists check them : EYES
37 Goddess of the dawn : EOS
38 Lady ___ (“Shallow” singer) : GAGA
39 Soak (up) : SOP
40 Was understated in one’s description : PUTITMILDLY
44 Drive away : REPEL
45 Baby’s garment : ONESIE
46 Naval fleet : ARMADA
49 Defeat soundly, in slang : SPANK
50 Sticky yellow squares … or a description of the circled letters and what they follow? : POSTITNOTES
53 Little devil : IMP
56 Like talking with one’s mouth full : RUDE
57 Went by bike : RODE
58 Stone Age diet, familiarly : PALEO
60 “Young Frankenstein” assistant : IGOR
61 Like all leap years : EVEN
62  Bird that’s still getting wise to the world? : OWLET
63 What the KonMari Method leaves you with : LESS
64 One direction : EAST
65 Academic hurdles : TESTS

Down

1 Quite pleased with oneself : SMUG
2 Corn cake : PONE
3 Tossed and turned : LOSTSLEEP
4 Unreturned serve : ACE
5 Springsteen, to fans : THEBOSS
6 Secures, as wrapping paper : TAPES
7 The Bruins of the N.C.A.A. : UCLA
8 Harsh criticism : FLAK
9 Northernmost country in Africa : TUNISIA
10 Follow the ___ (kids’ game) : LEADER
11 “Up in arms” or “break a leg” : IDIOM
12 “Where ___ go wrong?” : DIDWE
13 Rise to one’s feet : STAND
22 Indian flatbread : ROTI
23 Bluish green : TEAL
25 Where low-rise jeans sit : HIPS
27 Squeaks (by) : EKES
28 R&B singer with the 2006 #1 hit “So Sick” : NEYO
29 Cook with direct heat : BROIL
30 Workout break : REST
32 Place for un béret : TETE
33 Crazy talent, slangily : MADSKILLS
34 Wrinkly-skinned fruit : UGLI
35 Marvin of Motown : GAYE
38 Narrow valley : GLEN
40 Mani-___ (spa treatment) : PEDI
41 Stuck, with no easy way down : UPATREE
42 Wear a long face : MOPE
43 Stuck, with no easy way out : INASPOT
44 Star assigners : RATERS
46 Earth Day month : APRIL
47 Makeup used to color the cheeks : ROUGE
48 Early PC platform : MSDOS
49 Artery opener : STENT
51 Smoked salmon : NOVA
52 Poems of praise : ODES
54 Partner of greet : MEET
55 Collections of poker bets : POTS
59 Reaction to seeing the Northern Lights, perhaps : AWE

