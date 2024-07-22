NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, July 22

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Lasagna-hitting-the-floor sound : SPLAT 6 Tail end of a lion’s tail : TUFT 10 Tupperware tops : LIDS 14 Freeloading sort : MOOCH 15 Org. defending individual rights : ACLU 16 Get one’s story straight? : EDIT 17 “I wish I could ___ that” (“Ew!”) : UNSEE 18 Blueprint : PLAN 19 Opera set in Egypt : AIDA 20 Understand : GET 21 Explain something in steps : BREAKITDOWN 24 Brushes away, as a fly : SHOOS 26 Appeared to be : SEEMED 27 Join the army : ENLIST 29 Prickly plant : BRIAR 31 Acts like one’s true self, colloquially : KEEPSITREAL 33 Hot chocolate holder : MUG 36 Optometrists check them : EYES 37 Goddess of the dawn : EOS 38 Lady ___ (“Shallow” singer) : GAGA 39 Soak (up) : SOP 40 Was understated in one’s description : PUTITMILDLY 44 Drive away : REPEL 45 Baby’s garment : ONESIE 46 Naval fleet : ARMADA 49 Defeat soundly, in slang : SPANK 50 Sticky yellow squares … or a description of the circled letters and what they follow? : POSTITNOTES 53 Little devil : IMP 56 Like talking with one’s mouth full : RUDE 57 Went by bike : RODE 58 Stone Age diet, familiarly : PALEO 60 “Young Frankenstein” assistant : IGOR 61 Like all leap years : EVEN 62 Bird that’s still getting wise to the world? : OWLET 63 What the KonMari Method leaves you with : LESS 64 One direction : EAST 65 Academic hurdles : TESTS

Down