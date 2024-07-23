NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, July 23

1 “City/highway/combined” stat : MPG
4 Pampering place for purring pets : CATSPA
10 Article that Ohio State University surprisingly managed to trademark in 2022 : THE
13 Greek god often depicted with a helmet and shield : ARES
15 Imperfect : FLAWED
16 Alley-___ (basketball pass) : OOP
17 Role for which James Gandolfini won three Emmys : TONYSOPRANO
19 GPS approximation : ETA
20 Hearty steakhouse option : TBONE
21 Start of an online address : HTTP
22 Common deg. for a professor : PHD
23 Kind of lane marked with a diamond : HOV
24 “___ Twist, Scientist” (kids’ book) : ADA
26 Out of the country : ABROAD
29 Cipher machine of W.W. II : ENIGMA
31 Silicon Valley city whose name translates to “tall stick” : PALOALTO
33 “You just blew my mind,” using a modern spelling : WOAH
34 Word after G or e : MAIL
36 Gets ready to yell “Surprise!,” perhaps : HIDES
37 Stable temperament : EVENTENOR
40 Pioneer in arcade games : ATARI
43 Food with a shell : TACO
44 Tiny bit : IOTA
48 Freshwater fish named for its shoreline habitat : ROCKBASS
50 Have a predilection for : PREFER
52 British Conservative Party, colloquially : TORIES
53 “Under the ___” (Oscar-winning song from “The Little Mermaid”) : SEA
54 Close relatives, informally : FAM
55 Swindle : CON
56 “Easier said ___ done” : THAN
59 Standards : NORMS
61 Teacher’s cover : SUB
62 What the ends of 17-, 31-, 37- and 48-Across are, collectively : CHORALGROUP
64 School fund-raising grp. : PTA
65 One who’s always calling people out? : UMPIRE
66 Ken’s Mojo Dojo ___ House (redundantly named dwelling in “Barbie”) : CASA
67 Until now : YET
68 About 90% of all volcanic rock on Earth : BASALT
69 Novelist Brown : DAN