NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, July 23

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 “City/highway/combined” stat : MPG 4 Pampering place for purring pets : CATSPA 10 Article that Ohio State University surprisingly managed to trademark in 2022 : THE 13 Greek god often depicted with a helmet and shield : ARES 15 Imperfect : FLAWED 16 Alley-___ (basketball pass) : OOP 17 Role for which James Gandolfini won three Emmys : TONYSOPRANO 19 GPS approximation : ETA 20 Hearty steakhouse option : TBONE 21 Start of an online address : HTTP 22 Common deg. for a professor : PHD 23 Kind of lane marked with a diamond : HOV 24 “___ Twist, Scientist” (kids’ book) : ADA 26 Out of the country : ABROAD 29 Cipher machine of W.W. II : ENIGMA 31 Silicon Valley city whose name translates to “tall stick” : PALOALTO 33 “You just blew my mind,” using a modern spelling : WOAH 34 Word after G or e : MAIL 36 Gets ready to yell “Surprise!,” perhaps : HIDES 37 Stable temperament : EVENTENOR 40 Pioneer in arcade games : ATARI 43 Food with a shell : TACO 44 Tiny bit : IOTA 48 Freshwater fish named for its shoreline habitat : ROCKBASS 50 Have a predilection for : PREFER 52 British Conservative Party, colloquially : TORIES 53 “Under the ___” (Oscar-winning song from “The Little Mermaid”) : SEA 54 Close relatives, informally : FAM 55 Swindle : CON 56 “Easier said ___ done” : THAN 59 Standards : NORMS 61 Teacher’s cover : SUB 62 What the ends of 17-, 31-, 37- and 48-Across are, collectively : CHORALGROUP 64 School fund-raising grp. : PTA 65 One who’s always calling people out? : UMPIRE 66 Ken’s Mojo Dojo ___ House (redundantly named dwelling in “Barbie”) : CASA 67 Until now : YET 68 About 90% of all volcanic rock on Earth : BASALT 69 Novelist Brown : DAN

Down