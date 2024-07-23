 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, July 23

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 “City/highway/combined” stat : MPG
4 Pampering place for purring pets : CATSPA
10 Article that Ohio State University surprisingly managed to trademark in 2022 : THE
13 Greek god often depicted with a helmet and shield : ARES
15 Imperfect : FLAWED
16 Alley-___ (basketball pass) : OOP
17 Role for which James Gandolfini won three Emmys : TONYSOPRANO
19 GPS approximation : ETA
20 Hearty steakhouse option : TBONE
21 Start of an online address : HTTP
22 Common deg. for a professor : PHD
23 Kind of lane marked with a diamond : HOV
24 “___ Twist, Scientist” (kids’ book) : ADA
26 Out of the country : ABROAD
29 Cipher machine of W.W. II : ENIGMA
31 Silicon Valley city whose name translates to “tall stick” : PALOALTO
33 “You just blew my mind,” using a modern spelling : WOAH
34 Word after G or e : MAIL
36 Gets ready to yell “Surprise!,” perhaps : HIDES
37 Stable temperament : EVENTENOR
40 Pioneer in arcade games : ATARI
43 Food with a shell : TACO
44 Tiny bit : IOTA
48 Freshwater fish named for its shoreline habitat : ROCKBASS
50 Have a predilection for : PREFER
52 British Conservative Party, colloquially : TORIES
53 “Under the ___” (Oscar-winning song from “The Little Mermaid”) : SEA
54 Close relatives, informally : FAM
55 Swindle : CON
56 “Easier said ___ done” : THAN
59 Standards : NORMS
61 Teacher’s cover : SUB
62 What the ends of 17-, 31-, 37- and 48-Across are, collectively : CHORALGROUP
64 School fund-raising grp. : PTA
65 One who’s always calling people out? : UMPIRE
66 Ken’s Mojo Dojo ___ House (redundantly named dwelling in “Barbie”) : CASA
67 Until now : YET
68 About 90% of all volcanic rock on Earth : BASALT
69 Novelist Brown : DAN

Down

1 Actor Macfadyen of “Succession” : MATTHEW
2 Like some free legal work : PROBONO
3 Fictional country in “The Princess Diaries” : GENOVIA
4 Corp. money manager : CFO
5 Dominant wolf in a pack : ALPHA
6 Fruit-filled pastry : TART
7 Give a thwack : SWAT
8 What a best friend from camp might become : PENPAL
9 Hullabaloo : ADO
10 Rock climber’s notch : TOEHOLD
11 Promising romantic encounter : HOTDATE
12 Clean air org. : EPA
14 Thesaurus entry: Abbr. : SYN
18 Layer of coal : SEAM
22 Wide-open grassland : PRAIRIE
25 Title for Julie Andrews or Maggie Smith : DAME
27 ___ chic (fashion style) : BOHO
28 Cinco menos tres : DOS
30 Pickle, to a Brit : GHERKIN
31 Shawarma holders : PITAS
32 Guinness of “Star Wars” : ALEC
35 Grasshoppers’ foes in “A Bug’s Life” : ANTS
38 General feeling : VIBE
39 “Hard pass” : NOPE
40 Word in the name of many design colleges : ART
41 “So adorbs!” : TOOCUTE
42 One getting bent out of shape at work? : ACROBAT
45 Where to ride ATVs and dirt bikes : OFFROAD
46 Simone Biles’s squad : TEAMUSA
47 Length from fingertip to fingertip, perhaps : ARMSPAN
49 Reason to carry an inhaler : ASTHMA
51 Used, as a doorbell : RANG
53 Tangle : SNARL
57 Hillsboro ___, minor-league baseball team with a mascot named Barley : HOPS
58 Opera solo : ARIA
60 Fearsome Middle-earth creature : ORC
61 Do some snooping : SPY
62 Pup : otter :: ___ : bear : CUB
63 Permit : LET

