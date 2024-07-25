NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, July 25

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Build up : AMASS 6 Adjective that’s been called “one of the most hated words in the English language” : MOIST 11 Pilates class equipment : MATS 15 Pike relative : LANCE 16 Prefix meaning “straight” or “correct” : ORTHO 17 Like some accounts : ORAL 18 Big name in cosmetics : ESTEE 19 Gave credit where credit was due, say : CITED 20 Singer who coaches on “The Voice,” familiarly : REBA 21 *Nabisco cookie brand : CHIPSAHOY! 23 English town known for its mineral springs : EPSOM 24 Either parent of Zeus : TITAN 25 *Major fantasy sports platform : YAHOO! 26 Feature of “woulda,” “coulda” or “shoulda” : SILENTL 29 Ones doing impressions : APERS 31 Head off : AVERT 32 Totally perplexed : ATSEA 34 Meadow call : BAA 37 Finishes in grand style, like the answers to the starred clues? : GOESOUTWITHABANG 41 Scroll holder : ARK 42 British unit of mass : STONE 43 “___ Doone” : LORNA 44 Creates buzz for : HYPES 46 Get more of the same, maybe : REORDER 48 Currency units in Nepal and Sri Lanka : RUPEES 51 How children’s books are often read : ALOUD 52 Union gain? : INLAW 53 *Willa Cather novel set in 1880s Nebraska : OPIONEERS! 58 Had too much, for short : ODED 59 Aptly named two-time Super Bowl M.V.P. : STARR 60 Hardship : TRIAL 61 *Slogan in the 2016 Republican presidential primary : JEB! 62 One of 11 in “The Twelve Days of Christmas” : PIPER 63 Present, for one : TENSE 64 Son of Zeus : ARES 65 Digression of sorts : ASIDE 66 Outlines : EDGES

Down