NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, July 25

1 ___ Douglas-Home, former British P.M. : ALEC
2 Hit the ball well, in baseball slang : MASH
3 Not a fan of : ANTI
4 Symbols of sovereignty : SCEPTERS
5 Views, as the future : SEESINTO
6 Specialty espresso drink : MOCHALATTE
7 Hunter in the night sky : ORION
8 Wee : ITTY
9 The whole ___ : SHEBANG
10 Browning who directed 1931’s “Dracula” : TOD
11 Transforms : MORPHS
12 Juvenile rebuttal : ARESO
13 Out of bounds : TABOO
14 Exciting in a noisy or violent way : SLAMBANG
22 Counsel: Abbr. : ATT
23 Musical aptitude : EAR
25 “That’s right” : YEAH
26 George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire,” for one : SAGA
27 Songwriter Novello : IVOR
28 Plant in the allium family : LEEK
29 Speller’s clarification : ASIN
30 First actor to portray a Bond villain (Le Chiffre, 1954) : PETERLORRE
33 Many basketball buckets : TWOS
34 Teller of tales : BARD
35 Oscar-winning Hathaway : ANNE
36 Gelatin substitute in vegan recipes : AGAR
38 Org. that delivers : USPS
39 Classic children’s song about a lark : ALOUETTE
40 Was neighbors with : BORDERED
44 Rocks out to heavy metal, say : HEADBANGS
45 Fine-grained wood : YEW
47 One of four in Earth’s history : EON
48 Spanish region with a namesake wine : RIOJA
49 Anesthetized : UNDER
50 Academy newbie : PLEBE
51 Ran : AIRED
53 ___ Day and the Knights, band that performs “Shout” in “Animal House” : OTIS
54 Nickname for un padre : PAPI
55 Criminal group : RING
56 R.S.V.P. convenience : SASE
57 Rigid bracelets : BANGLES
59 Belgian town known for its mineral springs : SPA