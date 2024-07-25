 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, July 25

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Build up : AMASS
6 Adjective that’s been called “one of the most hated words in the English language” : MOIST
11 Pilates class equipment : MATS
15 Pike relative : LANCE
16 Prefix meaning “straight” or “correct” : ORTHO
17 Like some accounts : ORAL
18 Big name in cosmetics : ESTEE
19 Gave credit where credit was due, say : CITED
20 Singer who coaches on “The Voice,” familiarly : REBA
21 *Nabisco cookie brand : CHIPSAHOY!
23 English town known for its mineral springs : EPSOM
24 Either parent of Zeus : TITAN
25 *Major fantasy sports platform : YAHOO!
26 Feature of “woulda,” “coulda” or “shoulda” : SILENTL
29 Ones doing impressions : APERS
31 Head off : AVERT
32 Totally perplexed : ATSEA
34 Meadow call : BAA
37 Finishes in grand style, like the answers to the starred clues? : GOESOUTWITHABANG
41 Scroll holder : ARK
42 British unit of mass : STONE
43 “___ Doone” : LORNA
44 Creates buzz for : HYPES
46 Get more of the same, maybe : REORDER
48 Currency units in Nepal and Sri Lanka : RUPEES
51 How children’s books are often read : ALOUD
52 Union gain? : INLAW
53 *Willa Cather novel set in 1880s Nebraska : OPIONEERS!
58 Had too much, for short : ODED
59 Aptly named two-time Super Bowl M.V.P. : STARR
60 Hardship : TRIAL
61 *Slogan in the 2016 Republican presidential primary : JEB!
62 One of 11 in “The Twelve Days of Christmas” : PIPER
63 Present, for one : TENSE
64 Son of Zeus : ARES
65 Digression of sorts : ASIDE
66 Outlines : EDGES

Down

1 ___ Douglas-Home, former British P.M. : ALEC
2 Hit the ball well, in baseball slang : MASH
3 Not a fan of : ANTI
4 Symbols of sovereignty : SCEPTERS
5 Views, as the future : SEESINTO
6 Specialty espresso drink : MOCHALATTE
7 Hunter in the night sky : ORION
8 Wee : ITTY
9 The whole ___ : SHEBANG
10 Browning who directed 1931’s “Dracula” : TOD
11 Transforms : MORPHS
12 Juvenile rebuttal : ARESO
13 Out of bounds : TABOO
14 Exciting in a noisy or violent way : SLAMBANG
22 Counsel: Abbr. : ATT
23 Musical aptitude : EAR
25 “That’s right” : YEAH
26 George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire,” for one : SAGA
27 Songwriter Novello : IVOR
28 Plant in the allium family : LEEK
29 Speller’s clarification : ASIN
30 First actor to portray a Bond villain (Le Chiffre, 1954) : PETERLORRE
33 Many basketball buckets : TWOS
34 Teller of tales : BARD
35 Oscar-winning Hathaway : ANNE
36 Gelatin substitute in vegan recipes : AGAR
38 Org. that delivers : USPS
39 Classic children’s song about a lark : ALOUETTE
40 Was neighbors with : BORDERED
44 Rocks out to heavy metal, say : HEADBANGS
45 Fine-grained wood : YEW
47 One of four in Earth’s history : EON
48 Spanish region with a namesake wine : RIOJA
49 Anesthetized : UNDER
50 Academy newbie : PLEBE
51 Ran : AIRED
53 ___ Day and the Knights, band that performs “Shout” in “Animal House” : OTIS
54 Nickname for un padre : PAPI
55 Criminal group : RING
56 R.S.V.P. convenience : SASE
57 Rigid bracelets : BANGLES
59 Belgian town known for its mineral springs : SPA

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
PlayStation is testing adaptive controller charging in latest beta, but only for certain PS5s
The Playstation 5 system standing upright.

The latest PlayStation beta, announced Wednesday, will be introducing a bunch of in-progress features that better personalize your PlayStation 5 experience, including adaptive charging support for controllers — but only for the latest models.

Sony laid out the beta updates in a blog, but noted that adaptive charging, which will work on PS5-era controllers (although not the PlayStation Portal) and can adjust the power sent to them based on battery level, will only be available for the newest PS5 model, which is slimmer and has a larger internal SSD for more storage. Many newer phones have this feature so that the battery doesn't get overcharged and fried over time.

Read more
The best free PS5 games
Armored fortnite character aiming with a DMR in a rocky field.

Putting aside the launch of the PlayStation 3, the PlayStation 5 is the most expensive a Sony console has ever been. That hasn't stopped it from being a popular system, only lagging behind the Nintendo Switch thanks to its lineup of the best Switch games. There's no denying that the system is a worthwhile investment for any gamer who wants to experience console gaming at the highest quality for the next several years at least.

Still, that heavy upfront cost can force you to be a little more selective with what games you buy right away. Now that games are regularly costing $70 new, you may end up wanting to wait for the bigger exclusives that you know will be great. That doesn't mean your PS5 has to sit there gathering dust. There are plenty of free games you can jump into right now for hours of enjoyment without spending a dime. The games on this list cater to all types of players, so check out the best free PS5 games available right now.

Read more