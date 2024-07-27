NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, July 27

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Home-finding org. : SPCA 5 Grouping in the southern Caribbean : ABCISLANDS 15 Dabbling duck : TEAL 16 Hot-pink fashion aesthetic : BARBIECORE 17 Formerly, in the past : ERST 18 Santiago’s catch in “The Old Man and the Sea” : BLUEMARLIN 19 Rockies setting: Abbr. : MST 20 Allyson ___, track star with seven Olympic gold medals : FELIX 21 “Gotcha” : NOTED 22 Small craters in auto-body paint : FISHEYES 24 Scrooges : MISERS 25 Literally, it means “submission” : ISLAM 26 View from Jackson Hole : TETONS 28 Golf apparel brand : ETONIC 30 Snoop around a studio : DOGG 31 Comic Notaro : TIG 34 Clue in : LETKNOW 36 Lap, say : OUTPACE 38 Bridge expert, for short? : DDS 39 “Groovy!” : IDIG 41 Check out : LOOKAT 42 Charm : ENAMOR 44 Birds that can emit a “teakettle, teakettle, teakettle” call : WRENS 45 Subjects of a miracle in Matthew 14 : LOAVES 48 Decorations for a mug? : FACETATS 50 Applies pressure to : URGES 51 Specification for a smoker : NOTAR 52 Blue, in brief : DEM 53 People you might have beef with : CARNIVORES 55 Big name in small loans : KIVA 56 One meaning of ? : INEEDARIDE 57 Under any circumstances : EVER 58 Like some eligibility requirements : AGERELATED 59 Old-fashioned man : GENT

Down