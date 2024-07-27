NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, July 27

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.
While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.
If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.
NYT Crossword answers today
Across
1 Home-finding org. : SPCA
5 Grouping in the southern Caribbean : ABCISLANDS
15 Dabbling duck : TEAL
16 Hot-pink fashion aesthetic : BARBIECORE
17 Formerly, in the past : ERST
18 Santiago’s catch in “The Old Man and the Sea” : BLUEMARLIN
19 Rockies setting: Abbr. : MST
20 Allyson ___, track star with seven Olympic gold medals : FELIX
21 “Gotcha” : NOTED
22 Small craters in auto-body paint : FISHEYES
24 Scrooges : MISERS
25 Literally, it means “submission” : ISLAM
26 View from Jackson Hole : TETONS
28 Golf apparel brand : ETONIC
30 Snoop around a studio : DOGG
31 Comic Notaro : TIG
34 Clue in : LETKNOW
36 Lap, say : OUTPACE
38 Bridge expert, for short? : DDS
39 “Groovy!” : IDIG
41 Check out : LOOKAT
42 Charm : ENAMOR
44 Birds that can emit a “teakettle, teakettle, teakettle” call : WRENS
45 Subjects of a miracle in Matthew 14 : LOAVES
48 Decorations for a mug? : FACETATS
50 Applies pressure to : URGES
51 Specification for a smoker : NOTAR
52 Blue, in brief : DEM
53 People you might have beef with : CARNIVORES
55 Big name in small loans : KIVA
56 One meaning of ? : INEEDARIDE
57 Under any circumstances : EVER
58 Like some eligibility requirements : AGERELATED
59 Old-fashioned man : GENT
Down
1 Astronomy, but not astrology : STEMFIELD
2 Hung tough : PERSISTED
3 Does some drawing : CASTSLOTS
4 ___-comedy : ALT
5 Place of learning in the Middle Ages : ABBEY
6 Spin class? : BALLET
7 Traveled smoothly : CRUISED
8 Alpine mountain climber : IBEX
9 Yes, in Portuguese : SIM
10 Symbol of precariousness : LEANINGTOWER
11 Unlike this answer : ACROSS
12 Oscar nominee for “The Prince of Tides” and “Affliction” : NOLTE
13 Not so sweet : DRIER
14 Thrills : SENDS
20 It might be expressed with emotion : FEMININESIDE
23 He passed Babe in 1974 : HANK
24 Big gun : MOGUL
27 Word that’s a homophone of a number : TOO
29 Wrap-ups, of a sort : CODAS
31 Go south : TAKEADIVE
32 Expression of exasperation : ICANTEVEN
33 Mouths off : GETSSMART
35 “Paris, Texas” director Wenders : WIM
37 Left, in a way : PORT
40 “Knock yourself out!” : GOFORIT
42 Level, essentially : EVENER
43 Appropriate for all ages, as a video game : RATEDE
45 Swedish holiday in which crowns of candles are worn, familiarly : LUCIA
46 Zoo creature whose color is suggested by its name : ORANG
47 Match : AGREE
49 Scoped out : CASED
51 Real first name of comedian Awkwafina : NORA
54 ___ Chmerkovskiy, three-time “Dancing With the Stars” champion : VAL
