NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, July 28

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Word following “push-up” that anagrams to a word following “pull-up” : BRA 4 Become subject to : INCUR 9 Israeli desert : NEGEV 14 Substance in a bagel-making “bath” : LYE 17 Wedding role … or a description of 114-Across? : RINGBEARER 20 Artist’s diagram … or one of five for 114-Across? : COLORWHEEL 22 Multipiece furniture purchases : OTTOMANSETS 2 $$$ : DOLLARSIGNS 25 “Hold up!” : WAIT 26 Get hooked? : TAKETHEBAIT 28 ___ Rizal, national hero of the Philippines : JOSE 29 Cornhole attempts : TOSSES 32 Compete like Sha’Carri Richardson : RUN 33 Snapple competitor : NESTEA 36 Detailed plan of action : BLUEPRINT 38 Malevolent sorcery : BLACKMAGIC 40 Restaurant chain with an avian mascot : REDROBIN 43 Lamb’s lament : BAA 44 M.D. spaces : ERS 46 One way to throw a baseball : SIDEARM 48 Aptly named writers’ association : PEN 49 “Uno ___!” : MAS 51 Resting places : INNS 53 Just scratches the surface? : ETCHES 55 Teletubby with a repetitive name : LAALAA 5 Very *now* : CHIC 58 Musical composition like the Gauri in Sikh tradition : RAGA 59 Obsolescent book : YELLOWPAGES 60 Brand in the frozen food section : GREENGIANT 61 Dance related to the Tongan tau’olunga : HULA 62 Worst of the worst : DREGS 64 Reason to award two gold medals : TIE 65 Cheers, for one : BAR 68 Letters after Lucasfilm : LTD 69 Aid in seafloor mapping : SONAR 70 Understood : SAW 71 Balance beam gripper : TOE 73 Round up at the start? : PRELIMS 76 “There it is!” : AHA 78 Prereq for a Ph.D. program, maybe : GRE 79 Signature hit for Linda Ronstadt : BLUEBAYOU 81 Supreme pizza topping : BLACKOLIVE 82 “Danger! Danger!” : REDALERT 84 Number for a letter? : RENT 85 Power sources for some electric cars : FUELCELLS 89 “Goodness me!” : ISAY 90 Spice up, say : SEASON 92 “___ out!” : YER 93 Concerning egg cells : OVULAR 95 Bother, with “at” : GNAW 98 Results of some fouls in soccer : YELLOWCARDS 100 What has a lot of room to grow? : GREENHOUSE 101 Playbill listing : CAST 105 Character appearing twice in “Dumb and Dumber”? : SILENTB 107 Broadway passage : AISLE 111 Move up : ADVANCE 113 Chain that offers obedience training classes : PETCO 114 This puzzle’s subject : OLYMPICFLAG 119 Fried rice add-in : ONION 120 “Drink,” so to speak : OCEAN 121 They “wait for no man,” in a saying : TIMEANDTIDE 122 ___ law (P = IV) : WATTS 123 Certain coastal fliers : TERNS 124 “Uhh … no thanks” : PASS 125 Scottish word in a holiday song : SYNE 126 Shade of gray : SLATE

Down