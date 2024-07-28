NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, July 28

1 Penciled-in feature, perhaps : BROW
2 Poet Dove : RITA
3 Prefix with war or hero : ANTI
4 Pioneer in computer chess : IBM
5 Largest labor union in the U.S., in brief : NEA
6 Sloping surfaces : CANTS
7 Alpha ___ Majoris (star in the Big Dipper) : URSAE
8 Smacks (of) : REEKS
9 “Oppenheimer” director : NOLAN
10 Carl’s wife in Pixar’s “Up” : ELLIE
11 Sources of cashmere : GOATS
12 Make a big splash in diving, say : ERR
13 Bugs, e.g. : VWS
14 Brick that doesn’t require mortar : LEGO
15 Hankerings : YENS
16 Failing that : ELSE
18 Crime boss John : GOTTI
19 Way shortened? : RTE
20 What corn holders are inserted into : COB
21 Muslim head covering : HIJAB
23 Prized violins, for short : STRADS
24 One of the stages of grief : DENIAL
27 Ultra-famous : HUGE
30 Inside lane on a track : ONE
31 Ailment whose name becomes an actress when its vowel is doubled : STREP
34 Indulge (oneself) : TREAT
35 Forever and ever : EON
36 Like some Mideast nationalism : PANARAB
37 Cattle-driving dispute : RANGEWAR
38 Architect ___ van der Rohe : MIES
39 Rock climber’s handhold : CRAG
41 What “Meow!” might mean : IMHUNGRY
42 Manicurist’s creation : NAILART
43 They fly somewhere over the rainbow : BLUEBIRDS
45 Democratic stronghold : BLUESTATE
46 Ostracized family member : BLACKSHEEP
47 Extorts from, in a way : BLACKMAILS
48 Raccoonlike mammal of China : REDPANDA
50 Phenomenon allegorized in “The Crucible” : REDSCARE
52 Droop : SAG
54 Movie f/x : CGI
56 It’s not long. : LAT
57 ___ Oyu, sixth-highest peak in the world : CHO
6 National park since 1872 : YELLOWSTONE
65 Milquetoast : YELLOWBELLY
66 Character who’s told “We’re all mad here” : ALICE
67 Creedence Clearwater Revival song named after a place “where cool water flows” : GREENRIVER
69 Dip made from tomatillos : GREENSALSA
72 Beat at an audition, maybe : OUTACT
74 Sushi eggs : ROE
75 Spice Girl Chisholm, casually : MEL
77 Acclaimed : HAILED
80 Political slogan of the 2000s : YESWECAN
83 Channel that gets audio only? : EARCANAL
85 Backing : FOR
86 Connection at Frankfurt Airport? : UND
87 Restroom in a pub : LOO
88 “Law & Order” spinoff, for short : SVU
91 Wooden shoe : SABOT
94 Linguist’s concern : USAGE
95 Part of a woman’s anatomy named for Dr. Ernst Gräfenberg : GSPOT
96 Jane Eyre, to the villainous Mrs. Reed : NIECE
97 Change, as one’s clothes : ALTER
99 “The ___ true for …” : SAMES
100 Not at all light : HEFTY
102 Soul singer Baker : ANITA
103 Adam of TV’s “Severance” : SCOTT
104 Like the atmosphere after an awkward joke : TENSE
106 Negative Nancy words? : NONS
108 Hoppy choices at happy hour : IPAS
109 Sermon topic : SIN
110 Some TV screens : LCDS
112 They may be renewed : VOWS
115 Flirty thing to bite : LIP
116 Sumac a.k.a. the “Peruvian Songbird” : YMA
117 Maya who designed the Museum of Chinese in America : LIN
118 Juice bar suffix : ADE