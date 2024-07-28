 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, July 28

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Word following “push-up” that anagrams to a word following “pull-up” : BRA
4 Become subject to : INCUR
9 Israeli desert : NEGEV
14 Substance in a bagel-making “bath” : LYE
17 Wedding role … or a description of 114-Across? : RINGBEARER
20 Artist’s diagram … or one of five for 114-Across? : COLORWHEEL
22 Multipiece furniture purchases : OTTOMANSETS
2 $$$ : DOLLARSIGNS
25 “Hold up!” : WAIT
26 Get hooked? : TAKETHEBAIT
28 ___ Rizal, national hero of the Philippines : JOSE
29 Cornhole attempts : TOSSES
32 Compete like Sha’Carri Richardson : RUN
33 Snapple competitor : NESTEA
36 Detailed plan of action : BLUEPRINT
38 Malevolent sorcery : BLACKMAGIC
40 Restaurant chain with an avian mascot : REDROBIN
43 Lamb’s lament : BAA
44 M.D. spaces : ERS
46 One way to throw a baseball : SIDEARM
48 Aptly named writers’ association : PEN
49 “Uno ___!” : MAS
51 Resting places : INNS
53 Just scratches the surface? : ETCHES
55 Teletubby with a repetitive name : LAALAA
5 Very *now* : CHIC
58 Musical composition like the Gauri in Sikh tradition : RAGA
59 Obsolescent book : YELLOWPAGES
60 Brand in the frozen food section : GREENGIANT
61 Dance related to the Tongan tau’olunga : HULA
62 Worst of the worst : DREGS
64 Reason to award two gold medals : TIE
65 Cheers, for one : BAR
68 Letters after Lucasfilm : LTD
69 Aid in seafloor mapping : SONAR
70 Understood : SAW
71 Balance beam gripper : TOE
73 Round up at the start? : PRELIMS
76 “There it is!” : AHA
78 Prereq for a Ph.D. program, maybe : GRE
79 Signature hit for Linda Ronstadt : BLUEBAYOU
81 Supreme pizza topping : BLACKOLIVE
82 “Danger! Danger!” : REDALERT
84 Number for a letter? : RENT
85 Power sources for some electric cars : FUELCELLS
89 “Goodness me!” : ISAY
90 Spice up, say : SEASON
92 “___ out!” : YER
93 Concerning egg cells : OVULAR
95 Bother, with “at” : GNAW
98 Results of some fouls in soccer : YELLOWCARDS
100 What has a lot of room to grow? : GREENHOUSE
101 Playbill listing : CAST
105 Character appearing twice in “Dumb and Dumber”? : SILENTB
107 Broadway passage : AISLE
111 Move up : ADVANCE
113 Chain that offers obedience training classes : PETCO
114 This puzzle’s subject : OLYMPICFLAG
119 Fried rice add-in : ONION
120 “Drink,” so to speak : OCEAN
121 They “wait for no man,” in a saying : TIMEANDTIDE
122 ___ law (P = IV) : WATTS
123  Certain coastal fliers : TERNS
124 “Uhh … no thanks” : PASS
125 Scottish word in a holiday song : SYNE
126 Shade of gray : SLATE

Down

1 Penciled-in feature, perhaps : BROW
2 Poet Dove : RITA
3 Prefix with war or hero : ANTI
4 Pioneer in computer chess : IBM
5 Largest labor union in the U.S., in brief : NEA
6 Sloping surfaces : CANTS
7 Alpha ___ Majoris (star in the Big Dipper) : URSAE
8 Smacks (of) : REEKS
9 “Oppenheimer” director : NOLAN
10 Carl’s wife in Pixar’s “Up” : ELLIE
11 Sources of cashmere : GOATS
12 Make a big splash in diving, say : ERR
13 Bugs, e.g. : VWS
14 Brick that doesn’t require mortar : LEGO
15 Hankerings : YENS
16 Failing that : ELSE
18 Crime boss John : GOTTI
19 Way shortened? : RTE
20 What corn holders are inserted into : COB
21 Muslim head covering : HIJAB
23 Prized violins, for short : STRADS
24 One of the stages of grief : DENIAL
27 Ultra-famous : HUGE
30 Inside lane on a track : ONE
31 Ailment whose name becomes an actress when its vowel is doubled : STREP
34 Indulge (oneself) : TREAT
35 Forever and ever : EON
36 Like some Mideast nationalism : PANARAB
37 Cattle-driving dispute : RANGEWAR
38 Architect ___ van der Rohe : MIES
39 Rock climber’s handhold : CRAG
41 What “Meow!” might mean : IMHUNGRY
42 Manicurist’s creation : NAILART
43 They fly somewhere over the rainbow : BLUEBIRDS
45 Democratic stronghold : BLUESTATE
46 Ostracized family member : BLACKSHEEP
47 Extorts from, in a way : BLACKMAILS
48 Raccoonlike mammal of China : REDPANDA
50 Phenomenon allegorized in “The Crucible” : REDSCARE
52 Droop : SAG
54 Movie f/x : CGI
56 It’s not long. : LAT
57 ___ Oyu, sixth-highest peak in the world : CHO
6 National park since 1872 : YELLOWSTONE
65 Milquetoast : YELLOWBELLY
66 Character who’s told “We’re all mad here” : ALICE
67 Creedence Clearwater Revival song named after a place “where cool water flows” : GREENRIVER
69 Dip made from tomatillos : GREENSALSA
72 Beat at an audition, maybe : OUTACT
74 Sushi eggs : ROE
75 Spice Girl Chisholm, casually : MEL
77 Acclaimed : HAILED
80 Political slogan of the 2000s : YESWECAN
83 Channel that gets audio only? : EARCANAL
85 Backing : FOR
86 Connection at Frankfurt Airport? : UND
87 Restroom in a pub : LOO
88 “Law & Order” spinoff, for short : SVU
91 Wooden shoe : SABOT
94 Linguist’s concern : USAGE
95 Part of a woman’s anatomy named for Dr. Ernst Gräfenberg : GSPOT
96 Jane Eyre, to the villainous Mrs. Reed : NIECE
97 Change, as one’s clothes : ALTER
99 “The ___ true for …” : SAMES
100 Not at all light : HEFTY
102 Soul singer Baker : ANITA
103 Adam of TV’s “Severance” : SCOTT
104 Like the atmosphere after an awkward joke : TENSE
106 Negative Nancy words? : NONS
108 Hoppy choices at happy hour : IPAS
109 Sermon topic : SIN
110 Some TV screens : LCDS
112 They may be renewed : VOWS
115 Flirty thing to bite : LIP
116 Sumac a.k.a. the “Peruvian Songbird” : YMA
117 Maya who designed the Museum of Chinese in America : LIN
118 Juice bar suffix : ADE

