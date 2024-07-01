NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, July 3

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Org. formerly called the Bureau of Labor Standards : OSHA

5 Japanese rice cake often filled with ice cream : MOCHI

10 “___ to your knitting” (“Mind your own beeswax”) : TEND

14 Related : AKIN

15 Pottery supplies : CLAYS

16 Plant harvested for its gel : ALOE

17 Observation deck? : TAROTCARDS

19 Marked, as a box : XDIN

20 Multispeaker system : STEREO

21 Most suggestive : RACIEST

23 ___ Thompson, U.S. soccer star who made her World Cup debut at 18 : ALYSSA

26 A lot of farm yards? : ACRES

27 In a frenzy : AMOK

30 Much of Greenland : TUNDRA

32 “The Marvels” director DaCosta : NIA

33 Glass eye? : CRYSTALBALL

38 Feature of high heels popularized in the 1920s : TSTRAP

40 Muslim place of worship : MOSQUE

41 Metal detectors? : ICHINGCOINS

45 Founding NATO member : USA

46 Take a turn for the worse : GOSOUR

47 Number cruncher’s skill : MATH

48 Nordic toast : SKOAL

51 Inventor Tesla : NIKOLA

54 Ones splitting the billing : COSTARS

56 Pass up, using a less common spelling : FOREGO

60 With the bow, musically : ARCO

61 Predictive text? : OUIJABOARD

64 Word after golden or before Girls : MEAN

65 “The Hobbit” dragon : SMAUG

66 Roman poet who said “Ah me! Love cannot be cured by herbs” : OVID

67 Delhi wrap : SARI

68 Matchmaker in “Fiddler on the Roof” : YENTE

69 Takes in : NETS

Down

1 Foal fodder : OATS

2 Three-player trick-taking game : SKAT

3 Employ : HIRE

4 Thick hooded jacket : ANORAK

5 Real ___ (genuine article) : MCCOY

6 São Paulo salutation : OLA

7 Pixar’s Lightning McQueen, for one : CAR

8 Curbside water source : HYDRANT

9 Rae of “Barbie” : ISSA

10 Vehicles with a redundant name : TAXICABS

11 Someone to respect : ELDER

12 Whiz or bang : NOISE

13 Significant impacts, so to speak : DENTS

18 No. on a resume : TEL

22 Rocker Santana : CARLOS

24 Where hogs go wild : STY

25 Shady, in modern slang : SUS

27 Set against : ANTI

28 This and that: Abbr. : MISC

29 Courtroom profession? : OATH

31 Word with “straight” or “right” : DAMN

33 Kind of cooking oil : CANOLA

34 Activities that might require 20-sided dice, for short : RPGS

35 Water shade : AQUA

36 Common element in romance novels : LUST

37 Biblical mother of Dinah : LEAH

39 Totally tubular pasta : RIGATONI

42 Eat : CONSUME

43 Not non : OUI

44 Bother : IRK

47 Leave stranded : MAROON

48 Fraudulent gambits : SCAMS

49 Peninsula east of the Yellow Sea : KOREA

50 “Sesame Street” curmudgeon : OSCAR

52 Old enough : OFAGE

53 Hit up? : LOB

55 Optimistic : ROSY

57 Provider of shade for a sidewalk cafe : EAVE

58 Determination : GRIT

59 Casino calculations : ODDS

62 Janis ___, “At Seventeen” singer : IAN

63 Stick (out) : JUT