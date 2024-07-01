 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, July 3

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Org. formerly called the Bureau of Labor Standards : OSHA
5 Japanese rice cake often filled with ice cream : MOCHI
10 “___ to your knitting” (“Mind your own beeswax”) : TEND
14 Related : AKIN
15 Pottery supplies : CLAYS
16 Plant harvested for its gel : ALOE
17 Observation deck? : TAROTCARDS
19 Marked, as a box : XDIN
20 Multispeaker system : STEREO
21 Most suggestive : RACIEST
23 ___ Thompson, U.S. soccer star who made her World Cup debut at 18 : ALYSSA
26 A lot of farm yards? : ACRES
27 In a frenzy : AMOK
30 Much of Greenland : TUNDRA
32 “The Marvels” director DaCosta : NIA
33 Glass eye? : CRYSTALBALL
38 Feature of high heels popularized in the 1920s : TSTRAP
40 Muslim place of worship : MOSQUE
41 Metal detectors? : ICHINGCOINS
45 Founding NATO member : USA
46 Take a turn for the worse : GOSOUR
47 Number cruncher’s skill : MATH
48 Nordic toast : SKOAL
51 Inventor Tesla : NIKOLA
54 Ones splitting the billing : COSTARS
56 Pass up, using a less common spelling : FOREGO
60 With the bow, musically : ARCO
61 Predictive text? : OUIJABOARD
64 Word after golden or before Girls : MEAN
65 “The Hobbit” dragon : SMAUG
66 Roman poet who said “Ah me! Love cannot be cured by herbs” : OVID
67 Delhi wrap : SARI
68 Matchmaker in “Fiddler on the Roof” : YENTE
69 Takes in : NETS

Down

1 Foal fodder : OATS
2 Three-player trick-taking game : SKAT
3 Employ : HIRE
4 Thick hooded jacket : ANORAK
5 Real ___ (genuine article) : MCCOY
6 São Paulo salutation : OLA
7 Pixar’s Lightning McQueen, for one : CAR
8 Curbside water source : HYDRANT
9 Rae of “Barbie” : ISSA
10 Vehicles with a redundant name : TAXICABS
11 Someone to respect : ELDER
12 Whiz or bang : NOISE
13 Significant impacts, so to speak : DENTS
18 No. on a resume : TEL
22 Rocker Santana : CARLOS
24 Where hogs go wild : STY
25 Shady, in modern slang : SUS
27 Set against : ANTI
28 This and that: Abbr. : MISC
29 Courtroom profession? : OATH
31 Word with “straight” or “right” : DAMN
33 Kind of cooking oil : CANOLA
34 Activities that might require 20-sided dice, for short : RPGS
35 Water shade : AQUA
36 Common element in romance novels : LUST
37 Biblical mother of Dinah : LEAH
39 Totally tubular pasta : RIGATONI
42 Eat : CONSUME
43 Not non : OUI
44 Bother : IRK
47 Leave stranded : MAROON
48 Fraudulent gambits : SCAMS
49 Peninsula east of the Yellow Sea : KOREA
50 “Sesame Street” curmudgeon : OSCAR
52 Old enough : OFAGE
53 Hit up? : LOB
55 Optimistic : ROSY
57 Provider of shade for a sidewalk cafe : EAVE
58 Determination : GRIT
59 Casino calculations : ODDS
62 Janis ___, “At Seventeen” singer : IAN
63 Stick (out) : JUT

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
