NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, July 31

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Sluglike “Star Wars” bad guy : JABBA
6 Man, on the Isle of Man : BLOKE
11 Number cruncher, for short : CPA
14 Garlicky sauce : AIOLI
15 Certain bib wearer : RACER
16 Played the first card : LED
17 Television pro : BROADCASTER
19 “… ___ lack thereof” : ORA
20 Passionately discuss minutiae, with “out” : NERD
21 Bares one’s soul : OPENSUP
23 Expose the vulnerabilities of, in a way : HACK
26 Each : APOP
28 Benjamin Franklin, by religious philosophy : DEIST
29 Grandchild of Adam and Eve : ENOS
30 Copy : MIMIC
32 The first two digits of every Brooklyn ZIP code : ONES
33 Cable channel with its own awards show : MTV
34 Goes (for) : OPTS
35 Like T.S.A. lines on holiday weekends : LONG
37 Overlook, as a flaw : SEEPAST
39 Eat plenty of : FEASTON
42 Video streaming giant : ROKU
43 Fly high : SOAR
44 N.Y.S.E. debut : IPO
45 Shaving cut : NICK
47 Downright : PLAIN
49 Full of oneself : SMUG
50 Aftereffects from working out : ACHES
52 C.F.O. or C.I.O : EXEC
53 Currency of Colombia : PESO
54 Strong squeeze : BEARHUG
56 Rave (about) : GUSH
58 Where shots are taken : BAR
59 Song from “The Little Mermaid” that’s a phonetic hint to interpreting the answers to the starred clues : UNDERTHESEA
64 Part of a which-came-first debate : EGG
65 Pageant accessory : TIARA
66 Straightens things out, say : IRONS
67 Discussion starter? : DEE
68 Afflictions that rhyme with the body parts they’re found in : STYES
69 Isn’t settled : PENDS

Down

1 Vaccine, informally : JAB
2 Word with France or Force : AIR
3 What it would be a mistake to write twice? : BOO
4 Valuable Scrabble tiles : BLANKS
5 Right hand, so to speak : AIDE
6 Actor in “12 Years a Slave” and “12 Monkeys” : BRADPITT
7 ___ Cruces, N.M. : LAS
8 Ocean creatures with three hearts : OCTOPI
9 Label for a box during a household purge : KEEP
10 Messed up : ERRED
11 *Not moving fast enough : CLOSINGTIME
12 Read over : PERUSE
13 Gets used to new surroundings : ADAPTS
18 *Increases sharply : CRAMPSUP
22 Highlighter colors, usually : NEONS
23 Traps, with “in” : HEMS
24 Before: Prefix : ANTE
25 *Rip off : COVERCHARGE
27 Meditation mantras : OMS
31 *Like 10%-fat beef : CLEANCUT
34 Wood used to age brandy : OAK
36 Boat propeller : OAR
38 ___ face : POKER
39 Duck delicacy : FOIEGRAS
40 Great work : OPUS
41 Something that’s not going to happen : NOGO
43 Bill Clinton’s is displayed at the Smithsonian, for short : SAX
45 Caught : NABBED
46 Time when glaciers form : ICEAGE
48 Gym session devoted to squats, dead lifts, etc. : LEGDAY
49 It’s a ball : SPHERE
51 Powers (down) : SHUTS
55 Textbook section : UNIT
57 Tanker, e.g. : SHIP
60 Before, poetically : ERE
61 “Mushnik & ___” (“Little Shop of Horrors” song) : SON
62 Extra-crusty piece of bread : END
63 Bad thing to make of oneself : ASS

