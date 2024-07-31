NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, July 31

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Sluglike “Star Wars” bad guy : JABBA 6 Man, on the Isle of Man : BLOKE 11 Number cruncher, for short : CPA 14 Garlicky sauce : AIOLI 15 Certain bib wearer : RACER 16 Played the first card : LED 17 Television pro : BROADCASTER 19 “… ___ lack thereof” : ORA 20 Passionately discuss minutiae, with “out” : NERD 21 Bares one’s soul : OPENSUP 23 Expose the vulnerabilities of, in a way : HACK 26 Each : APOP 28 Benjamin Franklin, by religious philosophy : DEIST 29 Grandchild of Adam and Eve : ENOS 30 Copy : MIMIC 32 The first two digits of every Brooklyn ZIP code : ONES 33 Cable channel with its own awards show : MTV 34 Goes (for) : OPTS 35 Like T.S.A. lines on holiday weekends : LONG 37 Overlook, as a flaw : SEEPAST 39 Eat plenty of : FEASTON 42 Video streaming giant : ROKU 43 Fly high : SOAR 44 N.Y.S.E. debut : IPO 45 Shaving cut : NICK 47 Downright : PLAIN 49 Full of oneself : SMUG 50 Aftereffects from working out : ACHES 52 C.F.O. or C.I.O : EXEC 53 Currency of Colombia : PESO 54 Strong squeeze : BEARHUG 56 Rave (about) : GUSH 58 Where shots are taken : BAR 59 Song from “The Little Mermaid” that’s a phonetic hint to interpreting the answers to the starred clues : UNDERTHESEA 64 Part of a which-came-first debate : EGG 65 Pageant accessory : TIARA 66 Straightens things out, say : IRONS 67 Discussion starter? : DEE 68 Afflictions that rhyme with the body parts they’re found in : STYES 69 Isn’t settled : PENDS

Down