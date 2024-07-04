NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, July 4

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Hit on, perhaps : CHATUP

7 *One of 32 in London : BOROUGH

14 Like the architecture of the Alhambra : MOORISH

15 Name in an Oscars envelope, e.g. : AWARDEE

16 Stuck waiting : INLIMBO

17 Sustained oneself with : LIVEDON

18 Restaurant add-on : SIDE

19 *Teacher in a dojo : SENSEI

21 Journos report to them : EDS

22 Take to task : SCOLD

24 Start of a children’s rhyme with the line “Have you any wool?” : BAA

25 Lead-in to boarding : PRE

26 “Geez!” : MAN

27 Mind : OBEY

29 Staple of Thursday night CBS programming during the 2000s : CSI

31 Six Flags coaster with a Spanish name : ELTORO

33 Played “Here comes the airplane!” with : SPOONFED

38 Geographical locale whose name resembles a tractor when written in upper- and lowercase : OHIO

39 *Home to Gonzaga University : SPOKANE

40 Clandestine meetups : TRYSTS

42 Like some skillets : CASTIRON

43 ___ Speedwagon : REO

44 Other: Sp. : OTRO

46 Peeper that doesn’t make a sound : EYE

47 They’re older than seniors : ALUMS

49 Humanitarian support : AID

51 Belgian town known for its restorative mineral springs : SPA

54 Be bold : DARE

55 *Environs : MILIEU

58 Get in a corpse pose : LIE

60 Let out a sigh : EXHALED

62 Superlative for a quiche or frittata : EGGIEST

64 Register : REALIZE

65 Ladies who lunch, maybe : GALPALS

66 Did up : STYLED

67 *Drawn-out story of travel woes? : ODYSSEY

Down

1 Like megaphones : CONICAL

2 “Get ready!” … or what to do upon hearing the ends of the answers to the starred clues? : HOLDONTOYOURHAT

3 Red-haired Disney princess : ARIEL

4 ___ Tam (“Australia’s favorite cookie”) : TIM

5 Some PC ports : USBS

6 Eastern flycatcher : PHOEBE

7 Wood used in some surfboards : BALSA

8 Boo-boo : OWIE

9 Sitarist Shankar : RAVI

10 Potential product of asteroid mining : ORE

11 What an inflated glove may serve as for a cow costume : UDDER

12 Highlight of a rock collection : GEODE

13 University of Delaware’s Fightin’ Blue ___ : HENS

14 Question after an absence : MISSME

20 Second group to vote : NAYS

23 Snack brand whose Japanese flavors include tuna mayonnaise and clam chowder : DORITOS

25 Two out of 10 : PINKIES

28 Give a leg up to : BOOST

29 Grove : COPSE

30 Like chimneys : SOOTY

32 Dawning sounds : OHS

34 Helpful FYI : PSA

35 A good way : FAR

36 Ambient musician whose name is found in “white noise” : ENO

37 Hibernation spot : DEN

40 Wall Street worker : TRADER

41 Unwinds : RELAXES

42 Wind up : COIL

45 Busted : RAIDED

48 Like Red Delicious apples : MEALY

50 Painter Velázquez : DIEGO

52 Supplications : PLEAS

53 Checkout division : AISLE

55 Mediterranean appetizer : MEZE

56 “Great Scott!” : EGAD

57 Not much to look at : UGLY

59 Indie artist’s site : ETSY

61 Short, for short : LIL

63 Certain network IDs : IPS