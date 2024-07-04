 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, July 4

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Hit on, perhaps : CHATUP
7 *One of 32 in London : BOROUGH
14 Like the architecture of the Alhambra : MOORISH
15 Name in an Oscars envelope, e.g. : AWARDEE
16 Stuck waiting : INLIMBO
17 Sustained oneself with : LIVEDON
18 Restaurant add-on : SIDE
19 *Teacher in a dojo : SENSEI
21 Journos report to them : EDS
22 Take to task : SCOLD
24 Start of a children’s rhyme with the line “Have you any wool?” : BAA
25 Lead-in to boarding : PRE
26 “Geez!” : MAN
27 Mind : OBEY
29 Staple of Thursday night CBS programming during the 2000s : CSI
31 Six Flags coaster with a Spanish name : ELTORO
33 Played “Here comes the airplane!” with : SPOONFED
38 Geographical locale whose name resembles a tractor when written in upper- and lowercase : OHIO
39 *Home to Gonzaga University : SPOKANE
40 Clandestine meetups : TRYSTS
42 Like some skillets : CASTIRON
43 ___ Speedwagon : REO
44 Other: Sp. : OTRO
46 Peeper that doesn’t make a sound : EYE
47 They’re older than seniors : ALUMS
49 Humanitarian support : AID
51 Belgian town known for its restorative mineral springs : SPA
54 Be bold : DARE
55 *Environs : MILIEU
58 Get in a corpse pose : LIE
60 Let out a sigh : EXHALED
62 Superlative for a quiche or frittata : EGGIEST
64 Register : REALIZE
65 Ladies who lunch, maybe : GALPALS
66 Did up : STYLED
67 *Drawn-out story of travel woes? : ODYSSEY

Down

1 Like megaphones : CONICAL
2 “Get ready!” … or what to do upon hearing the ends of the answers to the starred clues? : HOLDONTOYOURHAT
3 Red-haired Disney princess : ARIEL
4 ___ Tam (“Australia’s favorite cookie”) : TIM
5 Some PC ports : USBS
6 Eastern flycatcher : PHOEBE
7 Wood used in some surfboards : BALSA
8 Boo-boo : OWIE
9 Sitarist Shankar : RAVI
10 Potential product of asteroid mining : ORE
11 What an inflated glove may serve as for a cow costume : UDDER
12 Highlight of a rock collection : GEODE
13 University of Delaware’s Fightin’ Blue ___ : HENS
14 Question after an absence : MISSME
20 Second group to vote : NAYS
23 Snack brand whose Japanese flavors include tuna mayonnaise and clam chowder : DORITOS
25 Two out of 10 : PINKIES
28 Give a leg up to : BOOST
29 Grove : COPSE
30 Like chimneys : SOOTY
32 Dawning sounds : OHS
34 Helpful FYI : PSA
35 A good way : FAR
36 Ambient musician whose name is found in “white noise” : ENO
37 Hibernation spot : DEN
40 Wall Street worker : TRADER
41 Unwinds : RELAXES
42 Wind up : COIL
45 Busted : RAIDED
48 Like Red Delicious apples : MEALY
50 Painter Velázquez : DIEGO
52 Supplications : PLEAS
53 Checkout division : AISLE
55 Mediterranean appetizer : MEZE
56 “Great Scott!” : EGAD
57 Not much to look at : UGLY
59 Indie artist’s site : ETSY
61 Short, for short : LIL
63 Certain network IDs : IPS

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
