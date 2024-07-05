NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, July 5

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.
While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.
If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.
NYT Crossword answers today
Across
1 Activity at a company retreat : TRUSTFALL
10 Inspiration for Old Major in Orwell’s “Animal Farm” : LENIN
15 Crossed arms or yawning, e.g. : SOCIALCUE
16 Like Superman in his Fortress of Solitude : ALONE
17 Training announcement? : ALLABOARD
18 Dark shade of brown : UMBER
19 Mens ___ : REA
20 Historical region of France that lent its name to a food : BRIE
21 Kept one’s partner awake, say : SNORED
22 “My Love Is Like … Wo” singer, 2003 : MYA
23 Ocasek of the Cars : RIC
24 They fill a break : ADS
25 Savory jelly : ASPIC
28 Big success : SMASHHIT
31 It connects to one of the heart’s four valves : AORTA
32 Cutesy farewell : TATA
33 Character in Genesis and “The Dukes of Hazzard” : ENOS
35 Request for assistance : ALITTLEHELPHERE
38 Nigerian-born pop singer : SADE
39 Was behind : OWED
40 “What can I tell you?” gesture : SHRUG
41 Festival with a throwback theme, briefly : RENFAIRE
