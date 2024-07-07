 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, July 7

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Common ingredient in eye shadow : TALC
5 Anticipate a near success, so to speak : TASTEIT
12 Sci-fi comics sound : ZAP
15 Animal in the Bacardi logo : BAT
18 Wayfair alternative : IKEA
19 Egg-laying mammal : ECHIDNA
20 Art ___ : DECO
21 What a boring meeting never seems to do : END
22 Admit one was wrong : EATHUMBLEPIE
25 Attitude : LIP
26 Chemical compound in plastics and rubber : STYRENE
27 Clear to see, maybe? : INHD
28 Abstract painter ___ Thomas : ALMA
29 Title in a Puccini title : MADAMA
31 Like a room with a lit fireplace, often : TOASTY
34 Second calling? : ALIAS
35 Research trials using withheld information : BLINDEXPERIMENTS
40 Genesis brother : ABEL
41 Go (for) : RETAIL
42 “Calvin and Hobbes” girl : SUSIE
43 Opulent : PLUSH
45 Presentation prop : EASEL
48 Royal whose wedding had a whopping 1,900 guests : KATEMIDDLETON
57 City that’s home to the Green Dome : MEDINA
58 Party : CAROUSE
59 Writing wrongs? : TYPOS
61 Spartan queen of myth : LEDA
62 Delivery room figures, for short : OBS
65 Month between avril and juin : MAI
66 Cries of pain : OWS
68 Enthusiastic Spanish assent : SISI
69 Gush : SPURT
71 Pioneering chemist Lavoisier : ANTOINE
74 Like some hipster T-shirts : IRONIC
76 Friendly debate opponent : SPARRINGPARTNER
80 Gossip spreader : YENTA
81 Your wish is his command : GENIE
82 “Likewise” : SODOI
85 Run out of clothes? : STREAK
88 Humorist Bombeck : ERMA
92 Lab mice of 1990s cartoons : PINKYANDTHEBRAIN
98 F on a final : FALSE
99 Slowly wanes, as support : ERODES
100 To no avail : VAINLY
101 Infuriates : IRES
102 Four- or six-pointer, say : STAG
103 Display at a school show : TALENTS
106 O.E.D. ender : ZED
107 Excuse for texting errors, jocularly … or a hint to this puzzle’s theme : FATFINGERSYNDROME
113 Its egg resembles an avocado : EMU
114 Cheerful tune : LILT
115 “Core” things : BELIEFS
116 Opposite of absorb : EMIT
117 Shill for, informally : REP
118 Root word? : OLE
119 Ingredient in a Bloody Caesar cocktail : CLAMATO
120 “No returns” : ASIS

Down

1 Makeshift limbo bar at a wedding : TIE
2 Letters before a 34-Across : AKA
3 Abandons, as an argument : LETSDIE
4 Marsh plant whose flower resembles a corn dog : CATTAIL
5 World capital at the foot of the Elburz Mountains : TEHRAN
6 Take ___ from : ACUE
7 Turn one’s back on : SHUN
8 “The longest distance between two places,” per “The Glass Menagerie” : TIME
9 The N.H.L.’s Oilers, on scoreboards : EDM
10 Bach’s “Mass ___ Minor” : INB
11 Guitar sheet music, for short : TAB
12 Gentle breeze : ZEPHYR
13 Vinegar, e.g. : ACID
14 Aptly named mascot of the Baltimore Ravens : POE
15 Popular brunch cocktail : BELLINI
16 Bring to life : ANIMATE
17 QB’s feat : TDPASS
20 Italian for “tooth” : DENTE
23 Inspiration for many a gospel song : HYMN
24 Speech therapy subject : LISP
28 Flight selections, say : ALES
29 Bush Jr. is the only U.S. president to hold one : MBA
30 Minister’s robe : ALB
31 Pot leaves? : TEA
32 Lead-in to Clean : OXI
33 Rose of Guns N’ Roses : AXL
34 Charm : AMULET
36 Generate, with “up” : DRUM
37 Member of the South Asian diaspora : DESI
38 Set of guiding principles : ETHIC
39 Words from someone who’s following you : ISEE
43 “The tongue of the mind,” per Cervantes : PEN
44 “omg u r 2 funny!” : LMAO
45 Duke’s address ender : EDU
46 On top of that : ALSO
47 Bunch : SLEW
48 Serious thing to play for : KEEPS
49 Make sense : ADDUP
50 Ice on one’s head? : TIARA
51 Lindelof who co-created “Lost” and “The Leftovers” : DAMON
52 Emotionally tax : DRAIN
53 Completing : DOING
54 Big name in chicken : TYSON
55 Offer one’s two cents : OPINE
56 Polite denial : NOSIR
57 Org. that Lionel Messi joined in 2023 : MLS
60 [I know it's wrong] : SIC
63 One might be raised on a farm : BARN
64 Pouty mood : SNIT
67 Assistant who handles more than 25 billion requests per month : SIRI
70 “Here, have a sample” : TRYONE
72 Hermana de la madre : TIA
73 Urged (on) : EGGED
75 GPS suggestion: Abbr. : RTE
77 Head turner at a racetrack : REIN
78 When placed under high pressure and heat, it forms coal : PEAT
79 So-called “key of life” : ANKH
82 “Please — I’ve heard that excuse before” : SPAREME
83 Ready for a massage, perhaps : OILEDUP
84 Trash : DISS
85 Qantas hub, on luggage tags : SYD
86 ___ kwon do : TAE
87 Triage pros, in brief : RNS
88 Its capital is Asmara : ERITREA
89 Rates of return? : RANSOMS
90 “Cool” amt. : MIL
91 “Whichever” : ANY
92 Big name in vaccines : PFIZER
93 Water heater : KETTLE
94 Robert who owns the New England Patriots : KRAFT
95 Toon first seen on “The Huckleberry Hound Show” : YOGI
96 Nevertheless : EVENSO
97 Something a newlywed might wear — or dance to — at a wedding : BAND
102 Boom attachment : SAIL
103 Custom car consideration : TRIM
104 Offshore : ASEA
105 App with “Rides” and “Bikes” tabs : LYFT
107 Rapper ___ Rida : FLO
108 Peacock’s parent : NBC
109 It might make one’s hair stand on end : GEL
110 She, in Portuguese : ELA
111 Early 11th-century year : MII
112 U.F.O. crew : ETS

