NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, July 7

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Common ingredient in eye shadow : TALC 5 Anticipate a near success, so to speak : TASTEIT 12 Sci-fi comics sound : ZAP 15 Animal in the Bacardi logo : BAT 18 Wayfair alternative : IKEA 19 Egg-laying mammal : ECHIDNA 20 Art ___ : DECO 21 What a boring meeting never seems to do : END 22 Admit one was wrong : EATHUMBLEPIE 25 Attitude : LIP 26 Chemical compound in plastics and rubber : STYRENE 27 Clear to see, maybe? : INHD 28 Abstract painter ___ Thomas : ALMA 29 Title in a Puccini title : MADAMA 31 Like a room with a lit fireplace, often : TOASTY 34 Second calling? : ALIAS 35 Research trials using withheld information : BLINDEXPERIMENTS 40 Genesis brother : ABEL 41 Go (for) : RETAIL 42 “Calvin and Hobbes” girl : SUSIE 43 Opulent : PLUSH 45 Presentation prop : EASEL 48 Royal whose wedding had a whopping 1,900 guests : KATEMIDDLETON 57 City that’s home to the Green Dome : MEDINA 58 Party : CAROUSE 59 Writing wrongs? : TYPOS 61 Spartan queen of myth : LEDA 62 Delivery room figures, for short : OBS 65 Month between avril and juin : MAI 66 Cries of pain : OWS 68 Enthusiastic Spanish assent : SISI 69 Gush : SPURT 71 Pioneering chemist Lavoisier : ANTOINE 74 Like some hipster T-shirts : IRONIC 76 Friendly debate opponent : SPARRINGPARTNER 80 Gossip spreader : YENTA 81 Your wish is his command : GENIE 82 “Likewise” : SODOI 85 Run out of clothes? : STREAK 88 Humorist Bombeck : ERMA 92 Lab mice of 1990s cartoons : PINKYANDTHEBRAIN 98 F on a final : FALSE 99 Slowly wanes, as support : ERODES 100 To no avail : VAINLY 101 Infuriates : IRES 102 Four- or six-pointer, say : STAG 103 Display at a school show : TALENTS 106 O.E.D. ender : ZED 107 Excuse for texting errors, jocularly … or a hint to this puzzle’s theme : FATFINGERSYNDROME 113 Its egg resembles an avocado : EMU 114 Cheerful tune : LILT 115 “Core” things : BELIEFS 116 Opposite of absorb : EMIT 117 Shill for, informally : REP 118 Root word? : OLE 119 Ingredient in a Bloody Caesar cocktail : CLAMATO 120 “No returns” : ASIS

Down