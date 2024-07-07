NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, July 7

1 Makeshift limbo bar at a wedding : TIE
2 Letters before a 34-Across : AKA
3 Abandons, as an argument : LETSDIE
4 Marsh plant whose flower resembles a corn dog : CATTAIL
5 World capital at the foot of the Elburz Mountains : TEHRAN
6 Take ___ from : ACUE
7 Turn one’s back on : SHUN
8 “The longest distance between two places,” per “The Glass Menagerie” : TIME
9 The N.H.L.’s Oilers, on scoreboards : EDM
10 Bach’s “Mass ___ Minor” : INB
11 Guitar sheet music, for short : TAB
12 Gentle breeze : ZEPHYR
13 Vinegar, e.g. : ACID
14 Aptly named mascot of the Baltimore Ravens : POE
15 Popular brunch cocktail : BELLINI
16 Bring to life : ANIMATE
17 QB’s feat : TDPASS
20 Italian for “tooth” : DENTE
23 Inspiration for many a gospel song : HYMN
24 Speech therapy subject : LISP
28 Flight selections, say : ALES
29 Bush Jr. is the only U.S. president to hold one : MBA
30 Minister’s robe : ALB
31 Pot leaves? : TEA
32 Lead-in to Clean : OXI
33 Rose of Guns N’ Roses : AXL
34 Charm : AMULET
36 Generate, with “up” : DRUM
37 Member of the South Asian diaspora : DESI
38 Set of guiding principles : ETHIC
39 Words from someone who’s following you : ISEE
43 “The tongue of the mind,” per Cervantes : PEN
44 “omg u r 2 funny!” : LMAO
45 Duke’s address ender : EDU
46 On top of that : ALSO
47 Bunch : SLEW
48 Serious thing to play for : KEEPS
49 Make sense : ADDUP
50 Ice on one’s head? : TIARA
51 Lindelof who co-created “Lost” and “The Leftovers” : DAMON
52 Emotionally tax : DRAIN
53 Completing : DOING
54 Big name in chicken : TYSON
55 Offer one’s two cents : OPINE
56 Polite denial : NOSIR
57 Org. that Lionel Messi joined in 2023 : MLS
60 [I know it's wrong] : SIC
63 One might be raised on a farm : BARN
64 Pouty mood : SNIT
67 Assistant who handles more than 25 billion requests per month : SIRI
70 “Here, have a sample” : TRYONE
72 Hermana de la madre : TIA
73 Urged (on) : EGGED
75 GPS suggestion: Abbr. : RTE
77 Head turner at a racetrack : REIN
78 When placed under high pressure and heat, it forms coal : PEAT
79 So-called “key of life” : ANKH
82 “Please — I’ve heard that excuse before” : SPAREME
83 Ready for a massage, perhaps : OILEDUP
84 Trash : DISS
85 Qantas hub, on luggage tags : SYD
86 ___ kwon do : TAE
87 Triage pros, in brief : RNS
88 Its capital is Asmara : ERITREA
89 Rates of return? : RANSOMS
90 “Cool” amt. : MIL
91 “Whichever” : ANY
92 Big name in vaccines : PFIZER
93 Water heater : KETTLE
94 Robert who owns the New England Patriots : KRAFT
95 Toon first seen on “The Huckleberry Hound Show” : YOGI
96 Nevertheless : EVENSO
97 Something a newlywed might wear — or dance to — at a wedding : BAND
102 Boom attachment : SAIL
103 Custom car consideration : TRIM
104 Offshore : ASEA
105 App with “Rides” and “Bikes” tabs : LYFT
107 Rapper ___ Rida : FLO
108 Peacock’s parent : NBC
109 It might make one’s hair stand on end : GEL
110 She, in Portuguese : ELA
111 Early 11th-century year : MII
112 U.F.O. crew : ETS