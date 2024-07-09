 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, July 9

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Average grade for a 3.3 G.P.A. : BPLUS
6 Office sub : TEMP
10 Big shindig : BASH
14 Thrice-repeated words in one of Gertrude Stein’s truisms : AROSE
15 Diva’s delivery : ARIA
16 Kind of sax : ALTO
17 Sting operation at a senior center? : BOOMERBUST
19 English playwright Coward : NOEL
20 Stone of “Poor Things” : EMMA
21 Mountain range along much of the France/Italy border : ALPS
22 Uniting idea : THEME
23 Button on the back of many appliances : RESET
25 Intention : AIM
26 Mission for an F-16? : FIGHTERFLIGHT
31 Circular gasket : ORING
33 Doomed from the start, for short : DOA
34 “Go team!” : RAH
35 What the first call to a receptionist might come in on : LINEONE
38 High bar at the circus : TRAPEZE
41 Base card in solitaire : ACE
42 Prey for a mountain lion : ELK
44 Tidy one’s feathers : PREEN
45 Powdered wigs, petticoats, etc.? : FORMERFASHION
50 Worn, maybe : OLD
51 Like some flushes and screw-ups : ROYAL
52 Capital of South Korea : SEOUL
55 House of ___, ruling family of the Mideast : SAUD
56 SEP and Roth, for two : IRAS
60 Long things for a long shot : ODDS
61 Quarterback’s interception? : PASSERFAIL
63 Altar avowals : IDOS
64 Delight : GLEE
65 Official language of India : HINDI
66 Instrument for Orpheus : LYRE
67 The smallest bit : ATAD
68 Ensemble of eight : OCTET

Down

1 Nickname for George Herman Ruth : BABE
2 Busy “season” for limo drivers : PROM
3 Weaving machine : LOOM
4 Many a role in “Jarhead” : USMARINE
5 “What you ___ is what you get” : SEE
6 One of two for the Ten Commandments : TABLET
7 Blew one’s top : ERUPTED
8 ___ America : MISS
9 Unit of butter : PAT
10 Vietnamese sandwich : BANHMI
11 Common ingredient in after-sun gel : ALOE
12 Hold back, as the tide : STEM
13 Bad thing to be in, in poker … or good thing to be in, in golf : HOLE
18 Impulsive : RASH
22 “Shop ___ you drop!” : TIL
24 Breakfast brand with a “Thick & Fluffy” variety : EGGO
25 Way, way off : AFAR
26 Of higher quality : FINER
27 Go bad : ROT
28 Like a newbie : GREEN
29 State of confusion : HAZE
30 After that : THEN
31 Count played by Jim Carrey in “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events” : OLAF
32 Puerto ___ : RICO
36 Jock’s counterpart : NERD
37 Christmas movie starring Will Ferrell : ELF
39 Capital of Samoa : APIA
40 Like Stephen King and Isaac Asimov : PROLIFIC
43 Body of water north of Siberia : KARASEA
46 Hairstylist’s foam : MOUSSE
47 Right-angled bend : ELL
48 Three sheets to the wind : SOUSED
49 Jekyll’s counterpart : HYDE
52 Worm’s habitat : SOIL
53 Small whirlpool : EDDY
54 Reason to say “Pee-yew!” : ODOR
55 Margarita garnish : SALT
57 Something to go off on : RANT
58 Senate helper : AIDE
59 Narrow opening : SLIT
61 Competitor of LIV Golf : PGA
62 Greek “P” : RHO

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
12 best graphics cards of 2024: the GPUs I’d recommend to any PC gamer
RTX 3080 graphics cards among other GPUs.

We've reviewed every GPU from Nvidia, AMD, and Intel, but only 12 have made our list of the best graphics cards. AMD and Nvidia have released their last GPUs this generation, so while we wait on RDNA 4 and RTX 50-series cards, here are the best GPUs we've tested in the past year.

If you're new to graphics cards and PC gaming in general, make sure to check out our guide on how to install a graphics card and on the best GPU deals currently available.

Read more
The best Intel processors for 2024
Intel Core i5-13600K installed in a motherboard.

Even while facing downAMD's Ryzen 7000 processors, Intel offers stiff competition in productivity and gaming -- it just needs a bit more power to do it. The best Intel processor you can buy right now is the Core i5-13600K, but there are newer, faster options available if you're willing to pay for them.

From high-end gaming CPUs to some older 12th-generation CPUs that are under $100, Intel has a compelling option at just about every price point. The AMD versus Intel war rages on, but for fans of Team Blue, these are the best Intel CPUs you can buy today.

Read more
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond: release date window, trailers, gameplay, and more
Profile shot of Samus in the first Metroid Prime 4 Beyond trailer.

One of Nintendo's lesser-known yet still beloved franchises is Metroid -- a series that originally began on the NES, putting us in the shoes of bounty hunter Samus Aran. Now, over 35 years later, fans are eagerly awaiting the next entry in the series, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which has been in the works for several years.

The Prime series takes the formula introduced in the 2D games and turns it into a 3D, first-person adventure that still very much feels like Metroid, despite the perspective shift. Hype for the next installment in the series has found new life now that the original Metroid Prime is available to play on the Nintendo Switch. While there isn't much we know about Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, there are some small tidbits of information around the internet here and there. It's possible that Metroid Prime 4 could be one of the headline titles for the Nintendo Switch 2. We've scoured as much as we could find to bring you everything we know about Metroid Prime 4.
Release date window

Read more