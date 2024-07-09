NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, July 9

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Average grade for a 3.3 G.P.A. : BPLUS 6 Office sub : TEMP 10 Big shindig : BASH 14 Thrice-repeated words in one of Gertrude Stein’s truisms : AROSE 15 Diva’s delivery : ARIA 16 Kind of sax : ALTO 17 Sting operation at a senior center? : BOOMERBUST 19 English playwright Coward : NOEL 20 Stone of “Poor Things” : EMMA 21 Mountain range along much of the France/Italy border : ALPS 22 Uniting idea : THEME 23 Button on the back of many appliances : RESET 25 Intention : AIM 26 Mission for an F-16? : FIGHTERFLIGHT 31 Circular gasket : ORING 33 Doomed from the start, for short : DOA 34 “Go team!” : RAH 35 What the first call to a receptionist might come in on : LINEONE 38 High bar at the circus : TRAPEZE 41 Base card in solitaire : ACE 42 Prey for a mountain lion : ELK 44 Tidy one’s feathers : PREEN 45 Powdered wigs, petticoats, etc.? : FORMERFASHION 50 Worn, maybe : OLD 51 Like some flushes and screw-ups : ROYAL 52 Capital of South Korea : SEOUL 55 House of ___, ruling family of the Mideast : SAUD 56 SEP and Roth, for two : IRAS 60 Long things for a long shot : ODDS 61 Quarterback’s interception? : PASSERFAIL 63 Altar avowals : IDOS 64 Delight : GLEE 65 Official language of India : HINDI 66 Instrument for Orpheus : LYRE 67 The smallest bit : ATAD 68 Ensemble of eight : OCTET

Down