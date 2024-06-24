NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, June 24

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Recedes, as the tide : EBBS

5 Server error? : FAULT

10 Musical staff symbol : CLEF

14 Long hike : TREK

15 Politico Marco : RUBIO

16 Tomato variety that, despite its name, was actually developed in Maryland : ROMA

17 Lincoln, Jackson or Madison : CITY

18 “___ we all!” : AREN’T

19 Fairy tale’s second word, often : … UPON

20 *Base of operations : HEADQUARTERS

23 Birth control options, for short : IUDS

24 Bother greatly : EAT AT

28 Three-time Super Bowl winner Kelce : TRAVIS

31 *Lively get-togethers : SHINDIGS

34 Constant critic : HATER

35 Like a cherry vis-à-vis a sundae : ATOP

36 Fashion magazine founded in Paris : ELLE

37 Japanese vegetable : UDO

38 *One of a pair that a skater might wear : KNEEPAD

41 Ease (up) : LET

42 Bite-size, say : MINI

44 The ___ Tour (Taylor Swift concert series) : ERAS

45 Stimulates, as an appetite : WHETS

47 *Figurative setting for a shady deal : BACKROOM

49 Vehicle in a funeral procession : HEARSE

50 Stylishly streamlined : SLEEK

51 “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” frames : CELS

52 Weightlifter’s pursuit … or a hint to both halves of the answers to the starred clues : BODYBUILDING

59 Where you might sleep while “in the doghouse” : SOFA

62 Defeats by a large margin : ROUTS

63 Mental spark : IDEA

64 Fe, on the periodic table : IRON

65 Own up (to) : ADMIT

66 Spam spewers : BOTS

67 Prefix with phone or church : MEGA-

68 Key Watergate evidence : TAPES

69 Result of ignoring a “Caution: Wet Floor” sign, perhaps : SLIP

Down

1 Carve in stone : ETCH

2 Soft French cheese : BRIE

3 Β or β : BETA

4 Take a leap of faith, quite literally : SKYDIVE

5 Impostors : FRAUDS

6 Invisible emanations : AURAS

7 Sedan summoned with a smartphone, say : UBER

8 Fuzzy stuff in a trap : LINT

9 Carry around : TOTE

10 Relentless campaign : CRUSADE

11 Cut (off) : LOP

12 Broody subculture : EMO

13 Ceiling spinner : FAN

21 Peculiarity : QUIRK

22 Stimpy’s cartoon pal : REN

25 Farm tool for breaking up soil : TILLER

26 Shoelace tips : AGLETS

27 African fly with a reduplicative name : TSETSE

28 Rating units for Siskel and Ebert : THUMBS

29 Like the symmetry of a starfish : RADIAL

30 Immediately : AT ONCE

31 Eruption from a geyser : STEAM

32 What gives beer its bitterness : HOPS

33 Bitter beer, in brief : IPA

35 Prefix with dynamic : AERO-

39 “The Matrix” hero : NEO

40 Reside : DWELL

43 Japanese art of flower arranging : IKEBANA

46 Stakes a claim (on) : HAS DIBS

48 Studio behind “King Kong” and “Citizen Kane” : RKO

49 The “jobs” in “The Italian Job,” e.g. : HEISTS

51 ___ patootie : CUTIE

53 “Well, shucks!” : DRAT!

54 A Jedi mentor, he was : YODA

55 Protuberance : BUMP

56 Ariana Grande, to Arianators, e.g. : IDOL

57 ___ pot, container for rinsing nasal passages : NETI

58 Sound of shock : GASP

59 Computer replication of real-world events, for short : SIM

60 Mined matter : ORE

61 Ground-hugging cloud : FOG

