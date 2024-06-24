NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, June 24

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.
While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.
If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.
NYT Crossword answers today
Across
1 Recedes, as the tide : EBBS
5 Server error? : FAULT
10 Musical staff symbol : CLEF
14 Long hike : TREK
15 Politico Marco : RUBIO
16 Tomato variety that, despite its name, was actually developed in Maryland : ROMA
17 Lincoln, Jackson or Madison : CITY
18 “___ we all!” : AREN’T
19 Fairy tale’s second word, often : … UPON
20 *Base of operations : HEADQUARTERS
23 Birth control options, for short : IUDS
24 Bother greatly : EAT AT
28 Three-time Super Bowl winner Kelce : TRAVIS
31 *Lively get-togethers : SHINDIGS
34 Constant critic : HATER
35 Like a cherry vis-à-vis a sundae : ATOP
36 Fashion magazine founded in Paris : ELLE
37 Japanese vegetable : UDO
38 *One of a pair that a skater might wear : KNEEPAD
41 Ease (up) : LET
42 Bite-size, say : MINI
44 The ___ Tour (Taylor Swift concert series) : ERAS
45 Stimulates, as an appetite : WHETS
47 *Figurative setting for a shady deal : BACKROOM
49 Vehicle in a funeral procession : HEARSE
50 Stylishly streamlined : SLEEK
51 “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” frames : CELS
52 Weightlifter’s pursuit … or a hint to both halves of the answers to the starred clues : BODYBUILDING
59 Where you might sleep while “in the doghouse” : SOFA
62 Defeats by a large margin : ROUTS
63 Mental spark : IDEA
64 Fe, on the periodic table : IRON
65 Own up (to) : ADMIT
66 Spam spewers : BOTS
67 Prefix with phone or church : MEGA-
68 Key Watergate evidence : TAPES
69 Result of ignoring a “Caution: Wet Floor” sign, perhaps : SLIP
Down
1 Carve in stone : ETCH
2 Soft French cheese : BRIE
3 Β or β : BETA
4 Take a leap of faith, quite literally : SKYDIVE
5 Impostors : FRAUDS
6 Invisible emanations : AURAS
7 Sedan summoned with a smartphone, say : UBER
8 Fuzzy stuff in a trap : LINT
9 Carry around : TOTE
10 Relentless campaign : CRUSADE
11 Cut (off) : LOP
12 Broody subculture : EMO
13 Ceiling spinner : FAN
21 Peculiarity : QUIRK
22 Stimpy’s cartoon pal : REN
25 Farm tool for breaking up soil : TILLER
26 Shoelace tips : AGLETS
27 African fly with a reduplicative name : TSETSE
28 Rating units for Siskel and Ebert : THUMBS
29 Like the symmetry of a starfish : RADIAL
30 Immediately : AT ONCE
31 Eruption from a geyser : STEAM
32 What gives beer its bitterness : HOPS
33 Bitter beer, in brief : IPA
35 Prefix with dynamic : AERO-
39 “The Matrix” hero : NEO
40 Reside : DWELL
43 Japanese art of flower arranging : IKEBANA
46 Stakes a claim (on) : HAS DIBS
48 Studio behind “King Kong” and “Citizen Kane” : RKO
49 The “jobs” in “The Italian Job,” e.g. : HEISTS
51 ___ patootie : CUTIE
53 “Well, shucks!” : DRAT!
54 A Jedi mentor, he was : YODA
55 Protuberance : BUMP
56 Ariana Grande, to Arianators, e.g. : IDOL
57 ___ pot, container for rinsing nasal passages : NETI
58 Sound of shock : GASP
59 Computer replication of real-world events, for short : SIM
60 Mined matter : ORE
61 Ground-hugging cloud : FOG
