NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, June 25

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Necessary skill for an E.M.T. – CPR

4 T-shirt specification – SIZE

8 ___ song (final act) – SWAN

12 Lode load – ORE

13 Invader of Gaul in 451 – ATTILA

15 Athlete declared a national treasure by Brazil after the 1958 World Cup – PELE

16 Parking area – LOT

17 Sloppily making out, in slang – SUCKINGFACE

19 Mild Dutch cheese – GOUDA

21 “___ la vista, baby!” – HASTA

22 Curtain hanger’s need – ROD

23 Steep-roofed house – AFRAME

25 Pioneering computer game originally called Micropolis – SIMCITY

27 Piece of jewelry consisting of a single line of diamonds – TENNISBRACELET

30 Newsroom V.I.P.s – EDS

31 The Dolphins, on scoreboards – MIA

32 “Is ___ children learning?” (Bushism) – OUR

33 Card game whose winning hands can be found hidden in 17-, 27-, 42- and 54-Across – TWENTYONE

37 “___ real question is …” – THE

38 Ingredient in vinaigrette – OIL

39 “So cool!” – RAD

42 Wildflower with a royal name – QUEENANNESLACE

47 Paying attention – TUNEDIN

48 Vanilla/chocolate ice cream combos, e.g. – SWIRLS

49 Affirmative vote – YEA

50 Provide, as with an ability – ENDUE

53 Colludes with, as a criminal – ABETS

54 Sleek leather outerwear – RACERJACKET

57 “Huh!” – GEE

58 Those, in Spanish – ESAS

59 Bowling venues – ALLEYS

60 Part of an African elephant shaped like Africa – EAR

61 Match up, as two devices – SYNC

62 Life of Riley – EASE

63 Actor who was cast in “Rocky III” after winning an “America’s Toughest Bouncer” competition – MRT

Down

1 University that shares its name with an oral hygiene brand – COLGATE

2 Did some checking for errors – PROOFREAD

3 Taxing tasks? – RETURNS

4 Apt name for a worrier – STU

5 Strong desire – ITCH

6 Mosquito-borne virus in 2016 news – ZIKE

7 Michigan congresswoman Slotkin – ELISA

8 Spec on some moisturizers – SPF

9 More exhausted – WEARIER

10 “Little Women” author – ALCOTT

11 Constantly seeking validation, say – NEEDY

13 “Same here” – ASAMI

14 Stunt – ANTIC

18 “Let’s do this thing!” – GAMEON

20 Actor Aykroyd – DAN

24 Salinger title heroine – ESME

26 Fingerprint or footprint, perhaps – CLUE

28 Overhead compartment on an airplane – BIN

29 Betray by blabbing – RATON

33 Rap’s Megan ___ Stallion – THEE

34 Gardener’s device – WEEDER

35 Yang’s counterpart – YIN

36 Cries at some football games – OLES

37 Tin in a cat owner’s pantry – TUNACAN

39 One-in-a-million find – RAREGEM

40 Common knee injury for athletes – ACLTEAR

41 You might leave room for it – DESSERT

42 Seasick, say – QUESSY

43 One who historically didn’t wear aANDALE

45 Thwacks – SWATS

46 Ad-___ (go off-script) – LIB

47 Wheels on a lorry – TYRES

51 It had more freshman applicants in 2023 than any other U.S. university (145,910) – UCLA

52 Squeaks (by) – EKES

55 Key used to exit – ESC

56 “Good ___!” (compliment to a hitter) – EYE

