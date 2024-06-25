NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, June 25

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.
While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.
If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.
NYT Crossword answers today
Across
1 Necessary skill for an E.M.T. – CPR
4 T-shirt specification – SIZE
8 ___ song (final act) – SWAN
12 Lode load – ORE
13 Invader of Gaul in 451 – ATTILA
15 Athlete declared a national treasure by Brazil after the 1958 World Cup – PELE
16 Parking area – LOT
17 Sloppily making out, in slang – SUCKINGFACE
19 Mild Dutch cheese – GOUDA
21 “___ la vista, baby!” – HASTA
22 Curtain hanger’s need – ROD
23 Steep-roofed house – AFRAME
25 Pioneering computer game originally called Micropolis – SIMCITY
27 Piece of jewelry consisting of a single line of diamonds – TENNISBRACELET
30 Newsroom V.I.P.s – EDS
31 The Dolphins, on scoreboards – MIA
32 “Is ___ children learning?” (Bushism) – OUR
33 Card game whose winning hands can be found hidden in 17-, 27-, 42- and 54-Across – TWENTYONE
37 “___ real question is …” – THE
38 Ingredient in vinaigrette – OIL
39 “So cool!” – RAD
42 Wildflower with a royal name – QUEENANNESLACE
47 Paying attention – TUNEDIN
48 Vanilla/chocolate ice cream combos, e.g. – SWIRLS
49 Affirmative vote – YEA
50 Provide, as with an ability – ENDUE
53 Colludes with, as a criminal – ABETS
54 Sleek leather outerwear – RACERJACKET
57 “Huh!” – GEE
58 Those, in Spanish – ESAS
59 Bowling venues – ALLEYS
60 Part of an African elephant shaped like Africa – EAR
61 Match up, as two devices – SYNC
62 Life of Riley – EASE
63 Actor who was cast in “Rocky III” after winning an “America’s Toughest Bouncer” competition – MRT
Down
1 University that shares its name with an oral hygiene brand – COLGATE
2 Did some checking for errors – PROOFREAD
3 Taxing tasks? – RETURNS
4 Apt name for a worrier – STU
5 Strong desire – ITCH
6 Mosquito-borne virus in 2016 news – ZIKE
7 Michigan congresswoman Slotkin – ELISA
8 Spec on some moisturizers – SPF
9 More exhausted – WEARIER
10 “Little Women” author – ALCOTT
11 Constantly seeking validation, say – NEEDY
13 “Same here” – ASAMI
14 Stunt – ANTIC
18 “Let’s do this thing!” – GAMEON
20 Actor Aykroyd – DAN
24 Salinger title heroine – ESME
26 Fingerprint or footprint, perhaps – CLUE
28 Overhead compartment on an airplane – BIN
29 Betray by blabbing – RATON
33 Rap’s Megan ___ Stallion – THEE
34 Gardener’s device – WEEDER
35 Yang’s counterpart – YIN
36 Cries at some football games – OLES
37 Tin in a cat owner’s pantry – TUNACAN
39 One-in-a-million find – RAREGEM
40 Common knee injury for athletes – ACLTEAR
41 You might leave room for it – DESSERT
42 Seasick, say – QUESSY
43 One who historically didn’t wear aANDALE
45 Thwacks – SWATS
46 Ad-___ (go off-script) – LIB
47 Wheels on a lorry – TYRES
51 It had more freshman applicants in 2023 than any other U.S. university (145,910) – UCLA
52 Squeaks (by) – EKES
55 Key used to exit – ESC
56 “Good ___!” (compliment to a hitter) – EYE
Editors' Recommendations
- NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, June 25
- NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Tuesday, June 25
- NYT Connections tips: how to win Connections every day
- LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
- Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app