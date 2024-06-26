 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, June 26

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Birthplace of the Ironman World Championship – OAHU

5 Slays – OFFS

9 Give a talking-to – SCOLD

14 Where popovers “pop” – OVEN

15 Bottom of some prep school uniforms – KILT

16 World capital nicknamed the “Soaring Dragon” – HANOI

17 Frosh – FIRSTYEAR

19 Cuban dance – RUMBA

20 *Jesus – SEAOFGALILEE

22 ___ Dhabi – ABU

23 Like a Senate vote that requires the vice president – TIED

24 *Dorothy Gale – YELLOWBRICKROAD

32 “Rules ___ rules” – ARE

33 Rihanna, to fans – RIRI

34 Prefix with present – OMNI

35 Jay relative – CROW

37 Church centers – NAVES

40 Bupkis – NADA

41 Refine – HONE

42 Impersonates, maybe – APES

44 Part of a pecking order? – HEN

45 *Neil Armstrong – TRANQUILITYBASE

50 Chance to go – TURN

51 Genre for Reel Big Fish – SKA

52 Memorable ad-lib in “Midnight Cowboy” … or what the starred clues would say about their answers – IMWALKINHERE

57 Bygone carrier whose first hub was in Pittsburgh – USAIR

58 Flattening, informally – SMOOSHING

61 Elegant shorebird – STILT

62 ___ Linda, recurring “Saturday Night Live” character played by Kristen Wiig – AUNT

63 [waggles hand back and forth] – ORSO

64 Chemical attractions – BONDS

65 Tax whizzes – CPAS

66 Bog buildup – PEAT

Down

1 “That’s rough” – OOF

2 Bird: Prefix – AVI

3 Women’s health care brand HERS

4 Open, as a letter – UNSEAL

5 “Fine, I give” – OKYOUWIN

6 Feudal land – FIEF

7 Identify as a potential problem – FLAG

8 Low-altitude clouds – STRATI

9 Bloodcurdling sound – SHRIEK

10 Emotionally volatile situation, metaphorically – CAULDRON

11 “My treat” – ONME

12 Brain section – LOBE

13 Lunes, martes o miércoles – DIA

18 Small drum – TABOR

21 Driver’s need: Abbr. – LIC

24 The reality show “Below Deck” is set on one – YACHT

25 Reason for elimination at a spelling bee – ERROR

26 Singer Lewis – LEONA

27 Garment that can be backless – BRA

28 Competitor – RIVAL

29 Poker variety in which each player is dealt four cards – OMAHA

30 Where spectacled bears live – ANDES

31 Songwriter Warren with an Oscar, Emmy and Grammy – DIANA

36 Let loose, say – WENTWILD

38 What may be left of center? – EPI

39 Old-fashioned basketball attempts – SETSHOTS

43 Comedian Wanda – SYKES

46 There are eight in a peck – QUARTS

47 Standard info on a takeout menu, nowadays – URL

48 An octopus uses it for defense – INKSAC

49 Participate in a crawl, perhaps – BARHOP

52” That ___ say …” – ISTO

53 Primary – MAIN

54 “You woke me” – IMUP

55 Prefix with -gon – NONA

56 Cork’s country – EIRE

57 PC hookup spot – USB

59 Org. employing cryptographers – NSA

60 Tricked – GOT

