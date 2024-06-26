NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, June 26

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.
While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.
If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.
NYT Crossword answers today
Across
1 Birthplace of the Ironman World Championship – OAHU
5 Slays – OFFS
9 Give a talking-to – SCOLD
14 Where popovers “pop” – OVEN
15 Bottom of some prep school uniforms – KILT
16 World capital nicknamed the “Soaring Dragon” – HANOI
17 Frosh – FIRSTYEAR
19 Cuban dance – RUMBA
20 *Jesus – SEAOFGALILEE
22 ___ Dhabi – ABU
23 Like a Senate vote that requires the vice president – TIED
24 *Dorothy Gale – YELLOWBRICKROAD
32 “Rules ___ rules” – ARE
33 Rihanna, to fans – RIRI
34 Prefix with present – OMNI
35 Jay relative – CROW
37 Church centers – NAVES
40 Bupkis – NADA
41 Refine – HONE
42 Impersonates, maybe – APES
44 Part of a pecking order? – HEN
45 *Neil Armstrong – TRANQUILITYBASE
50 Chance to go – TURN
51 Genre for Reel Big Fish – SKA
52 Memorable ad-lib in “Midnight Cowboy” … or what the starred clues would say about their answers – IMWALKINHERE
57 Bygone carrier whose first hub was in Pittsburgh – USAIR
58 Flattening, informally – SMOOSHING
61 Elegant shorebird – STILT
62 ___ Linda, recurring “Saturday Night Live” character played by Kristen Wiig – AUNT
63 [waggles hand back and forth] – ORSO
64 Chemical attractions – BONDS
65 Tax whizzes – CPAS
66 Bog buildup – PEAT
Down
1 “That’s rough” – OOF
2 Bird: Prefix – AVI
3 Women’s health care brand HERS
4 Open, as a letter – UNSEAL
5 “Fine, I give” – OKYOUWIN
6 Feudal land – FIEF
7 Identify as a potential problem – FLAG
8 Low-altitude clouds – STRATI
9 Bloodcurdling sound – SHRIEK
10 Emotionally volatile situation, metaphorically – CAULDRON
11 “My treat” – ONME
12 Brain section – LOBE
13 Lunes, martes o miércoles – DIA
18 Small drum – TABOR
21 Driver’s need: Abbr. – LIC
24 The reality show “Below Deck” is set on one – YACHT
25 Reason for elimination at a spelling bee – ERROR
26 Singer Lewis – LEONA
27 Garment that can be backless – BRA
28 Competitor – RIVAL
29 Poker variety in which each player is dealt four cards – OMAHA
30 Where spectacled bears live – ANDES
31 Songwriter Warren with an Oscar, Emmy and Grammy – DIANA
36 Let loose, say – WENTWILD
38 What may be left of center? – EPI
39 Old-fashioned basketball attempts – SETSHOTS
43 Comedian Wanda – SYKES
46 There are eight in a peck – QUARTS
47 Standard info on a takeout menu, nowadays – URL
48 An octopus uses it for defense – INKSAC
49 Participate in a crawl, perhaps – BARHOP
52” That ___ say …” – ISTO
53 Primary – MAIN
54 “You woke me” – IMUP
55 Prefix with -gon – NONA
56 Cork’s country – EIRE
57 PC hookup spot – USB
59 Org. employing cryptographers – NSA
60 Tricked – GOT
