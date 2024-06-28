 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, June 29

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Sound from a kid : MAA
4 Condo no-nos, at times : PETS
8 Member of a historic trio : PINTA
13 Islam’s feast of sacrifice : EIDALADHA
16 “I need to speak with you” : AWORD
17 Something that’s made lying down : SNOWANGEL
18 Lugged : TOTED
19 Down during difficult times? : STRESSEAT
20 Titular character in the best-selling DVD of all time : NEMO
21 No longer surprised : USEDTOIT
22 Noted “Jeopardy!” contestant of 2011 : WATSON
24 Exploding part of a touch-me-not : POD
25 Women’s gymnastics event : UNEVENBARS
27 Online chatter? : BOT
29 Chewy barbecue bits : RIBTIPS
30 Really stand out : POP
31 1990 civil rights legislation, for short : ADA
32 Brand seen at AutoZone : STP
33 “In case it’s of interest …” : JUSTFYI
35 Solution for many cleaning problems : LYE
36 Red plant? : RUSSIANSPY
38 Marble, e.g. : ORB
41 Readily available : ONHAND
42 Magazine with a “Skater of the Year” award : THRASHER
45 Singer whose name becomes a place in Hawaii if the first letter moves to the end : AKON
46 What a speaker might do if nobody is listening to them : TRAILAWAY
47 Relish : SAVOR
49 Operator of Maple Leaf Lounges : AIRCANADA
50 Touristy district of Rome : TREVI
51 Sight in suburbia : MCMANSION
52 Band for guitarists : STRAP
53 Citation abbreviation : ETAL
54 Something seen in a demo, for short : TNT

Down

1 Bungle : MESSUP
2 “You’re lyin’!” : AINTSO
3 Ate up : ADORED
4 Goes as planned : PANSOUT
5 Enter hesitantly : EDGEIN
6 Play area : THEATERDISTRICT
7 Kitchen staple that’s gone missing in the song “Margaritaville” : SALT
8 Rehearsed, say : PAT
9 “Don’t worry, you can come closer …” : IWONTBITE
10 Modern medium for jotting things down : NOTESAPP
11 Some seismic activity : TREMORS
12 Sprinkles and fudge at an ice cream parlor, e.g. : ADDONS
14 Overcome, in a way : AWED
15 Have legs : LAST
22 Liar’s concoction : WEB
23 Like many kids on the night before Christmas : ANTSY
26 Word on Italian street signs : VIA
27 Music style whose name literally means “new trend” : BOSSANOVA
28 Accept cookies, say : OPTIN
30 One who’s unlikely to negotiate well : PUSHOVER
31 Robbins who co-wrote the “Rocky” theme “Gonna Fly Now” : AYN
33 Creative use for recyclable materials : JUNKART
34 It won’t be around for long : FAD
35 Like some poetry : LYRICAL
36 Does a takedown of : ROASTS
37 Big ___ : PHARMA
38 “Hang on …” : OHWAIT
39 Turn the page, say : READON
40 “Saturday Night Live” cast member from 2012 to 2022 : BRYANT
43 Parsons who worked on “Abbey Road” and “The Dark Side of the Moon” : ALAN
44 Lacking : SANS
46 Suitable for family movie night, in a way : TAME
48 Make rent : RIP

