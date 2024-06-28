NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, June 29

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Sound from a kid : MAA

4 Condo no-nos, at times : PETS

8 Member of a historic trio : PINTA

13 Islam’s feast of sacrifice : EIDALADHA

16 “I need to speak with you” : AWORD

17 Something that’s made lying down : SNOWANGEL

18 Lugged : TOTED

19 Down during difficult times? : STRESSEAT

20 Titular character in the best-selling DVD of all time : NEMO

21 No longer surprised : USEDTOIT

22 Noted “Jeopardy!” contestant of 2011 : WATSON

24 Exploding part of a touch-me-not : POD

25 Women’s gymnastics event : UNEVENBARS

27 Online chatter? : BOT

29 Chewy barbecue bits : RIBTIPS

30 Really stand out : POP

31 1990 civil rights legislation, for short : ADA

32 Brand seen at AutoZone : STP

33 “In case it’s of interest …” : JUSTFYI

35 Solution for many cleaning problems : LYE

36 Red plant? : RUSSIANSPY

38 Marble, e.g. : ORB

41 Readily available : ONHAND

42 Magazine with a “Skater of the Year” award : THRASHER

45 Singer whose name becomes a place in Hawaii if the first letter moves to the end : AKON

46 What a speaker might do if nobody is listening to them : TRAILAWAY

47 Relish : SAVOR

49 Operator of Maple Leaf Lounges : AIRCANADA

50 Touristy district of Rome : TREVI

51 Sight in suburbia : MCMANSION

52 Band for guitarists : STRAP

53 Citation abbreviation : ETAL

54 Something seen in a demo, for short : TNT

Down

1 Bungle : MESSUP

2 “You’re lyin’!” : AINTSO

3 Ate up : ADORED

4 Goes as planned : PANSOUT

5 Enter hesitantly : EDGEIN

6 Play area : THEATERDISTRICT

7 Kitchen staple that’s gone missing in the song “Margaritaville” : SALT

8 Rehearsed, say : PAT

9 “Don’t worry, you can come closer …” : IWONTBITE

10 Modern medium for jotting things down : NOTESAPP

11 Some seismic activity : TREMORS

12 Sprinkles and fudge at an ice cream parlor, e.g. : ADDONS

14 Overcome, in a way : AWED

15 Have legs : LAST

22 Liar’s concoction : WEB

23 Like many kids on the night before Christmas : ANTSY

26 Word on Italian street signs : VIA

27 Music style whose name literally means “new trend” : BOSSANOVA

28 Accept cookies, say : OPTIN

30 One who’s unlikely to negotiate well : PUSHOVER

31 Robbins who co-wrote the “Rocky” theme “Gonna Fly Now” : AYN

33 Creative use for recyclable materials : JUNKART

34 It won’t be around for long : FAD

35 Like some poetry : LYRICAL

36 Does a takedown of : ROASTS

37 Big ___ : PHARMA

38 “Hang on …” : OHWAIT

39 Turn the page, say : READON

40 “Saturday Night Live” cast member from 2012 to 2022 : BRYANT

43 Parsons who worked on “Abbey Road” and “The Dark Side of the Moon” : ALAN

44 Lacking : SANS

46 Suitable for family movie night, in a way : TAME

48 Make rent : RIP