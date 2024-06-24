NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, March 1

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Like some healthful spice blends : SALTFREE 9 Exam usually spoken of with a two-syllable acronym : LSAT 13 Incan emperor captured by Pizarro’s forces : ATAHUALPA 15 End of the title of a popular radio show : OPRY 16 In-tents dining experience? : STREETFAIR 18 Floppy : LIMP 19 Rush uncontrollably : HURTLE 20 A hot one can be dangerous : MIC 22 Not from Scotland? : NAE 23 Taylor-Joy of “The Queen’s Gambit” : ANYA 24 Court division : SET 27 M.L.B. M.V.P. with both the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers : OHTANI 29 “By all means!” : YES 30 ___ Aran, protagonist in Nintendo’s Metroid : SAMUS 32 Author Shaw : IRWIN 33 Snack items that can go to your head : POTBROWNIES 35 Sensible guide : RULEOFTHUMB 36 High-calorie burger toppings : BACONSTRIPS 37 Hunter’s garb originally made of seal or caribou skin : PARKA 38 Embitters : SOURS 39 Key ___ : FOB 42 World peace grp. : UNESCO 44 Northern California’s ___ River : EEL 45 “Hulk” actor Eric : BANA 46 Foreign policy grp. : NSC 47 Muscle that sounds encouraging, informally : TRI 49 Performed exactly as expected, in a way : PARRED 51 “Parasite” co-star ___ Woo-shik : CHOI 53 Lobby, e.g. : COMMONAREA 56 Next in line, if you will : HEIR 57 Means of children’s instruction : SIMONSAYS 58 Pines : YENS 59 Splashy footwear? : GALOSHES

Down