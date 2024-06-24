 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, March 1

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Like some healthful spice blends : SALTFREE
9 Exam usually spoken of with a two-syllable acronym : LSAT
13 Incan emperor captured by Pizarro’s forces : ATAHUALPA
15 End of the title of a popular radio show : OPRY
16 In-tents dining experience? : STREETFAIR
18 Floppy : LIMP
19 Rush uncontrollably : HURTLE
20 A hot one can be dangerous : MIC
22 Not from Scotland? : NAE
23 Taylor-Joy of “The Queen’s Gambit” : ANYA
24 Court division : SET
27 M.L.B. M.V.P. with both the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers : OHTANI
29 “By all means!” : YES
30 ___ Aran, protagonist in Nintendo’s Metroid : SAMUS
32 Author Shaw : IRWIN
33 Snack items that can go to your head : POTBROWNIES
35 Sensible guide : RULEOFTHUMB
36 High-calorie burger toppings : BACONSTRIPS
37 Hunter’s garb originally made of seal or caribou skin : PARKA
38 Embitters : SOURS
39 Key ___ : FOB
42 World peace grp. : UNESCO
44 Northern California’s ___ River : EEL
45 “Hulk” actor Eric : BANA
46 Foreign policy grp. : NSC
47 Muscle that sounds encouraging, informally : TRI
49 Performed exactly as expected, in a way : PARRED
51 “Parasite” co-star ___ Woo-shik : CHOI
53 Lobby, e.g. : COMMONAREA
56 Next in line, if you will : HEIR
57 Means of children’s instruction : SIMONSAYS
58 Pines : YENS
59 Splashy footwear? : GALOSHES

Down

1 “___ away” (RuPaul catchphrase) : SASHAY
2 Make harmonious : ATTUNE
3 Lenny & ___ (California-based cookie brand) : LARRYS
4 Variable representing an angle, in math : THETA
5 Provide power to : FUEL
6 Deems perfect, perhaps : RATESATEN
7 Supernatural descendant of Cain, in “Beowulf” : ELF
8 Green grp. : EPA
9 Text that’s usually not literally true : LOL
10 Emulate Arachne : SPINAWEB
11 Some high-end suits : ARMANIS
12 Enter : TYPEIN
14 Objective : AIM
17 Subcompact Kia : RIO
21 They build the latissimus dorsi and biceps brachii : CHINUPS
25 Make stick out, in a way : EMBOSS
26 Familiar injury in football and soccer : TURFTOE
28 Takes a little off : TRIMS
30 One putting on a show : SOLOACT
31 “You’re totally right” : SOTRUE
33 Circles on the ice : PUCKS
34 Big sucker? : WHIRLPOOL
35 Change you don’t see very often : RARECOIN
36 Wailer of folklore : BANSHEE
37 Strong and lively, as language : PUNCHY
39 Actress Fawcett : FARRAH
40 Feature of Mike Wazowski from “Monsters, Inc.” : ONEEYE
41 Really freakin’ awesome : BADASS
43 Supernatural descendant of Cain, in “Beowulf” : ORC
45 Horn family : BRASS
48 Safari platform : IOS
50 Word often found near Roman numerals : ANNO
52 Org. with collectors : IRS
54 Russian fighter jet : MIG
55 Combat sport, for short : MMA

