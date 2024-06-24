 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, March 10

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Mild lettuce variety : BIBB
5 Marathons, e.g. : RACES
10 Minor quarrel : SPAT
14 Et ___ (Latin for “and others”) : ALIA
15 Instrument played with a bow : VIOLA
16 University in New Rochelle, N.Y. : IONA
17 Girl of classic comics who sported ringlets and a red outfit : LITTLELULU
19 Dull-colored : DRAB
20 Shooting star : METEOR
21 Step in the shower? : RINSE
23 Floor model : DEMO
24 Producer of the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast : TEAMCOCO
28 Engagement to see a doctor, say: Abbr. : APPT
31 Nobel Prize-winning poet ___ Heaney : SEAMUS
32 Entertaining, as opposed to disturbing : FUNNYHAHA
37 Fury : WRATH
38 “Well, what have we here?!” : OHO
39 Pantsuit alternative : DRESS
41 Color chart element : HUE
42 ___ and whey : CURDS
45 Words on a Little League dad’s T-shirt, perhaps : PROUDPAPA
48 Mount where Noah’s Ark landed : ARARAT
50 Unoccupied : FREE
51 “A Star Is Born” co-star (2018) : LADYGAGA
54 Siestas : NAPS
57 Had the guts : DARED
58 Houston M.L.B. team : ASTROS
60 Anxiety about exclusion, for short : FOMO
63 Turn around and return … or a feature of 17-, 24-, 32-, 45- and 51-Across? : DOUBLEBACK
65 Office V.I.P. : EXEC
66 Gets zero m.p.g., say : IDLES
67 Jazz singer Anita : ODAY
68 Policy maven : WONK
69 Brief, vigorous fight : SETTO
70 Strong wind : GALE

Down

1 Burt’s Bees product : BALM
2 “My words? Don’t believe them” : ILIED
3 Please, in German : BITTE
4 Jason of “Ozark” : BATEMAN
5 Motor home driver, for short : RVER
6 Be under the weather : AIL
7 Pickleball venue : COURT
8 Singer Goulding with the 2015 8x platinum hit “Love Me Like You Do” : ELLIE
9 Post-workout steam rooms : SAUNAS
10 Passenger compartment on a motorcycle : SIDECAR
11 “___ favor” (“please,” in Spanish) : POR
12 Actress de Armas : ANA
13 Subwindow on a web browser : TAB
18 Off the wall : LOOPY
22 Small duck : SMEW
25 Nebraska’s largest city : OMAHA
26 Slice into pieces : CUTUP
27 ___ Jackson Jr., “Cocaine Bear” actor : OSHEA
29 Post-M.A. pursuit : PHD
30 Waterproof cover : TARP
32 ___ point (center of attention) : FOCAL
33 “Star Trek” role for Saldaña and Nichols : UHURA
34 Santa-tracking org. : NORAD
35 She/___ pronouns : HER
36 Beginning on : ASOF
40 ___ La Table (high-end cookware shop) : SUR
43 Maintenance area for ships : DRYDOCK
44 Multigenerational tale : SAGA
46 Thick : DENSE
47 Wetland area where organic fuel is harvested : PEATBOG
49 “Doctor Who” vehicle that mimics a police box : TARDIS
52 Crystal-lined stone : GEODE
53 Mature : ADULT
55 Italian fashion house : PRADA
56 L.A.’s region, informally : SOCAL
58 “One more thing …” : ALSO
59 Terrier breed named for a Scottish isle : SKYE
60 Not many : FEW
61 Good Grips kitchen brand : OXO
62 Guys : MEN
64 Wager : BET

