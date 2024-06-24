NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, March 10

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Mild lettuce variety : BIBB 5 Marathons, e.g. : RACES 10 Minor quarrel : SPAT 14 Et ___ (Latin for “and others”) : ALIA 15 Instrument played with a bow : VIOLA 16 University in New Rochelle, N.Y. : IONA 17 Girl of classic comics who sported ringlets and a red outfit : LITTLELULU 19 Dull-colored : DRAB 20 Shooting star : METEOR 21 Step in the shower? : RINSE 23 Floor model : DEMO 24 Producer of the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast : TEAMCOCO 28 Engagement to see a doctor, say: Abbr. : APPT 31 Nobel Prize-winning poet ___ Heaney : SEAMUS 32 Entertaining, as opposed to disturbing : FUNNYHAHA 37 Fury : WRATH 38 “Well, what have we here?!” : OHO 39 Pantsuit alternative : DRESS 41 Color chart element : HUE 42 ___ and whey : CURDS 45 Words on a Little League dad’s T-shirt, perhaps : PROUDPAPA 48 Mount where Noah’s Ark landed : ARARAT 50 Unoccupied : FREE 51 “A Star Is Born” co-star (2018) : LADYGAGA 54 Siestas : NAPS 57 Had the guts : DARED 58 Houston M.L.B. team : ASTROS 60 Anxiety about exclusion, for short : FOMO 63 Turn around and return … or a feature of 17-, 24-, 32-, 45- and 51-Across? : DOUBLEBACK 65 Office V.I.P. : EXEC 66 Gets zero m.p.g., say : IDLES 67 Jazz singer Anita : ODAY 68 Policy maven : WONK 69 Brief, vigorous fight : SETTO 70 Strong wind : GALE

Down