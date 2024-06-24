 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, March 11

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 U.S.’s oldest continuous women’s professional sports org. : LPGA
5 Sample sake, say : SIP
8 ___ salmon : SMOKED
14 They’re mined, all mined! : ORES
15 Kissing on a park bench, e.g., for short : PDA
16 “Fingers crossed!” : HOPESO
17 Gives a thumbs-up : VOTESYES
19 Take to the sky : AVIATE
20 Vex : EATAT
21 Pollen producer : STAMEN
23 Texter’s “I can’t believe this” : SMH
24 Made a scene? : ACTED
26 “I cannot ___ anybody anything; I can only make them think”: Socrates : TEACH
30 “Hijack” actor Idris : ELBA
32 “Nope!” : UHUH
34 Middling mark : CEE
35 Recruit successfully, as a reluctant participant : ROPEIN
37 Signs of spring : ROSEBUDS
39 At the moment : ASOFNOW
41 Finger foods served on a toothpick, maybe : CANAPES
42 “Taste the rainbow” candy : SKITTLES
44 Perplex : BEMUSE
45 Sunbather’s goal : TAN
46 First-person shooter video game franchise : HALO
47 99% fat-free, say : LEAN
48 Jazz legend Shaw : ARTIE
50 Gave it a go : TRIED
52 Surveillance device, informally : CAM
55 Followed the leader : OBEYED
57 Plenty o’ : LOTSA
59 Road sign with a unidirectional arrow : ONEWAY
62 Compliment on the green : NICEPUTT
64 The Blenheim in England, for one : PALACE
65 “___ soon?” : TOO
66 Spooky-sounding lake : ERIE
67 Reeks : STINKS
68 “Wowza!” : OMG
69 Bears’ lairs : DENS

Down

1 Is nuts for : LOVES
2 Type of event run by the 1-Across : PROAM
3 Grasp a central idea : GETTHEPOINT
4 Sailing, say : ASEA
5 Ian Fleming figure : SPY
6 “I.e.,” spelled out : IDEST
7 Frenchman who developed an anthrax vaccine : PASTEUR
8 Decorative pillowcase : SHAM
9 Make noticeable progress : MOVETHENEEDLE
10 Offer a thought : OPINE
11 Hawaii’s Mauna ___ : KEA
12 Fig. at a body shop : EST
13 A deer, a female deer : DOE
18 Betray : STABINTHEBACK
22 Like some temporary committees : ADHOC
25 Common cooking oil : CANOLA
27 Traditional Chinese medicine component … in which a practitioner might 3-, 9- and 18-Down? : ACUPUNCTURE
28 Relinquishes : CEDES
29 Hermann who wrote “Siddhartha” : HESSE
31 One side of the political aisle, with “the” : LEFT
33 Functional : USABLE
35 Believer in Jah, familiarly : RASTA
36 Herr Schindler in “Schindler’s List” : OSKAR
38 “Roll Tide!” school, in brief : BAMA
40 Eudora ___, Pulitzer-winning author for “The Optimist’s Daughter” : WELTY
43 Kia S.U.V. : SORENTO
49 Sioux City native : IOWAN
51 “A pain in the neck,” e.g. : IDIOM
53 Actor Sean of “Stranger Things” : ASTIN
54 Aussie buds : MATES
56 So-called “windows to the soul” : EYES
58 Take in the paper? : OPED
59 Photo ___ : OPS
60 Revolutionary Turner : NAT
61 Horror director Roth : ELI
63 Gear tooth : COG

