NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, March 11

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 U.S.’s oldest continuous women’s professional sports org. : LPGA 5 Sample sake, say : SIP 8 ___ salmon : SMOKED 14 They’re mined, all mined! : ORES 15 Kissing on a park bench, e.g., for short : PDA 16 “Fingers crossed!” : HOPESO 17 Gives a thumbs-up : VOTESYES 19 Take to the sky : AVIATE 20 Vex : EATAT 21 Pollen producer : STAMEN 23 Texter’s “I can’t believe this” : SMH 24 Made a scene? : ACTED 26 “I cannot ___ anybody anything; I can only make them think”: Socrates : TEACH 30 “Hijack” actor Idris : ELBA 32 “Nope!” : UHUH 34 Middling mark : CEE 35 Recruit successfully, as a reluctant participant : ROPEIN 37 Signs of spring : ROSEBUDS 39 At the moment : ASOFNOW 41 Finger foods served on a toothpick, maybe : CANAPES 42 “Taste the rainbow” candy : SKITTLES 44 Perplex : BEMUSE 45 Sunbather’s goal : TAN 46 First-person shooter video game franchise : HALO 47 99% fat-free, say : LEAN 48 Jazz legend Shaw : ARTIE 50 Gave it a go : TRIED 52 Surveillance device, informally : CAM 55 Followed the leader : OBEYED 57 Plenty o’ : LOTSA 59 Road sign with a unidirectional arrow : ONEWAY 62 Compliment on the green : NICEPUTT 64 The Blenheim in England, for one : PALACE 65 “___ soon?” : TOO 66 Spooky-sounding lake : ERIE 67 Reeks : STINKS 68 “Wowza!” : OMG 69 Bears’ lairs : DENS

Down