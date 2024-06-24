NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, March 12

1 Poker declaration : ICALL
2 Kinsey scale rating for someone equally attracted to men and women : THREE
3 ___ voce (musical notation meaning “soft voice”) : SOTTO
4 Lager alternative : ALE
5 Paint sometimes made with egg yolk : TEMPERA
6 “Bearded” flower : IRIS
7 Uncomplicated : EASY
8 Part of the Hagia Sophia with a celebrated mosaic of Mary and child : APSE
9 Curve on a score : SLUR
10 FaceID or TouchID : PASSKEY
11 Important info for an airport pickup, informally : ETA
12 What an apartment may be converted into : CONDO
13 Musical notes : TONES
14 Mocking comments, maybe : SNARK
24 Never ever ever : NOHOW
26 “You win!” : ILOSE
28 ___ America, network behind “Killing Eve” : BBC
29 Sprinkled with seasoning, in Italian : SALATA
30 Classic arcade game in which characters can dunk at humanly impossible heights : NBAJAM
31 Poetic preposition : OER
32 Surrey town known for its salt : EPSOM
33 Yoga pants fabric : LYCRA
34 “Drink up!” : PROST
36 Unavailable, as a doctor : NOTIN
37 Parodia and peyote, for two : CACTI
38 Wear down : ERODE
41 Ending with Smith or Barnard : EDU
44 TV series whose name is shown on a vanity license plate in its opening sequence : LALAW
46 Traffic cone : PYLON
49 Obsolescent data storage options : CDROMS
50 Freebie at most American diners : REFILL
53 Country that elected its first female P.M. in 2022 : ITALY
55 Hate, hate, hate! : ABHOR
58 Sticky stuff : SAP
59 Leatherworker’s tool : AWL
60 Court : WOO
61 Swab : MOP
62 Hullaballoo : ADO
63 Prefix with -phyte : NEO
64 Bigeye tuna : AHI
65 Back talk : LIP
66 Nemesis : FOE