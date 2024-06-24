 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, March 12

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Exclamation before the 10th inning : ITSATIE
8 Facets : ASPECTS
15 Gabriel García Márquez’s “Love in the Time of ___” : CHOLERA
16 Cousin of a squadron : PLATOON
17 Greek goddess whose namesake NASA mission plans to land the first female astronaut on the moon : ARTEMIS
18 Folk song figure who is implored not to cry : SUSANNA
19 Allow : LET
20 ___-ops : PSY
21 High-traffic hosp. areas : ERS
22 German article : DER
23 Sierra ___ : LEONE
25 Mall stall : KIOSK
27 Globular regalia : ORBS
30 Marché de ___ (French yuletide market) : NOEL
32 The Wicked Witch of the West, in “Wicked” : ELPHABA
35 Grammy’s Album of the Year winner for 2024’s “Cowboy Carter” : BEYONCE
39 Someone with a burning desire : PYRO
40 Uncomplicated : CLEAR
42 Take off : SOAR
43 Show visible disdain : SCOWL
45 Crazy, sexy or cool: Abbr. : ADJ
46 Place to buy a toy for a toy : PETCO
47 Boolean operators denoted by v-like symbols : ORS
48 Professional in risk assessment : ACTUARY
51 “___ be my honor” : ITD
52 Kid-lit character with telekinetic abilities : MATILDA
54 “Brand New Key” singer, 1971 : MELANIE
56 Sticky stuff : TAR
57 Tool to unlock most modern cars : FOB
58 Perform a classic magic trick that’s depicted figuratively in this grid? : SAWAWOMANINHALF
67 Target of a military hunt : AWOL
68 Heidi Klum, for one : MODEL
69 Birthplace of Halle Berry and Simone Biles : OHIO
70 Ruse : PLOY
71 Yarn spinner’s tool : SPOOL
72 Like plump peaches, typically : RIPE

Down

1 Poker declaration : ICALL
2 Kinsey scale rating for someone equally attracted to men and women : THREE
3 ___ voce (musical notation meaning “soft voice”) : SOTTO
4 Lager alternative : ALE
5 Paint sometimes made with egg yolk : TEMPERA
6 “Bearded” flower : IRIS
7 Uncomplicated : EASY
8 Part of the Hagia Sophia with a celebrated mosaic of Mary and child : APSE
9 Curve on a score : SLUR
10 FaceID or TouchID : PASSKEY
11 Important info for an airport pickup, informally : ETA
12 What an apartment may be converted into : CONDO
13 Musical notes : TONES
14 Mocking comments, maybe : SNARK
24 Never ever ever : NOHOW
26 “You win!” : ILOSE
28 ___ America, network behind “Killing Eve” : BBC
29 Sprinkled with seasoning, in Italian : SALATA
30 Classic arcade game in which characters can dunk at humanly impossible heights : NBAJAM
31 Poetic preposition : OER
32 Surrey town known for its salt : EPSOM
33 Yoga pants fabric : LYCRA
34 “Drink up!” : PROST
36 Unavailable, as a doctor : NOTIN
37 Parodia and peyote, for two : CACTI
38 Wear down : ERODE
41 Ending with Smith or Barnard : EDU
44 TV series whose name is shown on a vanity license plate in its opening sequence : LALAW
46 Traffic cone : PYLON
49 Obsolescent data storage options : CDROMS
50 Freebie at most American diners : REFILL
53 Country that elected its first female P.M. in 2022 : ITALY
55 Hate, hate, hate! : ABHOR
58 Sticky stuff : SAP
59 Leatherworker’s tool : AWL
60 Court : WOO
61 Swab : MOP
62 Hullaballoo : ADO
63 Prefix with -phyte : NEO
64 Bigeye tuna : AHI
65 Back talk : LIP
66 Nemesis : FOE

