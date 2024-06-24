NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, March 12

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Exclamation before the 10th inning : ITSATIE 8 Facets : ASPECTS 15 Gabriel García Márquez’s “Love in the Time of ___” : CHOLERA 16 Cousin of a squadron : PLATOON 17 Greek goddess whose namesake NASA mission plans to land the first female astronaut on the moon : ARTEMIS 18 Folk song figure who is implored not to cry : SUSANNA 19 Allow : LET 20 ___-ops : PSY 21 High-traffic hosp. areas : ERS 22 German article : DER 23 Sierra ___ : LEONE 25 Mall stall : KIOSK 27 Globular regalia : ORBS 30 Marché de ___ (French yuletide market) : NOEL 32 The Wicked Witch of the West, in “Wicked” : ELPHABA 35 Grammy’s Album of the Year winner for 2024’s “Cowboy Carter” : BEYONCE 39 Someone with a burning desire : PYRO 40 Uncomplicated : CLEAR 42 Take off : SOAR 43 Show visible disdain : SCOWL 45 Crazy, sexy or cool: Abbr. : ADJ 46 Place to buy a toy for a toy : PETCO 47 Boolean operators denoted by v-like symbols : ORS 48 Professional in risk assessment : ACTUARY 51 “___ be my honor” : ITD 52 Kid-lit character with telekinetic abilities : MATILDA 54 “Brand New Key” singer, 1971 : MELANIE 56 Sticky stuff : TAR 57 Tool to unlock most modern cars : FOB 58 Perform a classic magic trick that’s depicted figuratively in this grid? : SAWAWOMANINHALF 67 Target of a military hunt : AWOL 68 Heidi Klum, for one : MODEL 69 Birthplace of Halle Berry and Simone Biles : OHIO 70 Ruse : PLOY 71 Yarn spinner’s tool : SPOOL 72 Like plump peaches, typically : RIPE

Down