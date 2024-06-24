NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, March 13

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Give up : CEDE 5 Datum on a dating profile : AGE 8 Delivery people? : MAMAS 13 Eye part : UVEA 14 Presently, in the past : ANON 15 Choose : ELECT 16 Aired in multiple places at the same time : SIMULATED 18 Oil and water, to a painter : MEDIA 19 Nationalist grp. founded in 1964 : PLO 20 Collectors of forensic evidence, for short : CSIS 21 Sorts with unruly hair : MOPEDS 22 Hit up privately on “the socials” : DMED 24 Some lighters or pens : BICS 26 Potpourri : HASH 27 Tries to win : WOOS 28 Close-up shots, of a sort : TIPINS 30 Homemade bombs, for short : IEDS 31 Lout : BOOR 32 Identity associated with a blue, pink and white flag : TRANS 37 Burning glow : FREIGHT 39 Toy shooter : CAPITOL 41 Cays, e.g. : ISLES 42 “That’s my cue!” : IMUP 44 Possible sleeping spot for a partner who’s in the doghouse : SOFA 45 Still to be filled, as a role : UNCAST 47 Put out : EMIT 48 “if u put it that way, however …” : OTOH 52 Tag sale disclaimer : ASIS 53 Eye part found in the 13-Across : IRIS 54 Items for babies on board : CARETS 56 Night light? : STAR 58 Vital force in Taoism : CHI 60 Farmworker organizer Chavez : CESAR 61 Commit a party foul, in a way … or what five answers do in this puzzle? : DOUBLEDIP 63 Last word of the last multiple-choice option, maybe : ABOVE 64 Month with the newest federal holiday, recognized in 2021 : JUNE 65 Hyundai S.U.V. named after a region in Hawaii : KONA 66 Green : MONEY 67 Assume the lotus position, say : SIT 68 Things to brood over : EGGS

Down