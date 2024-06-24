NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, March 13

1 Give up : CEDE
5 Datum on a dating profile : AGE
8 Delivery people? : MAMAS
13 Eye part : UVEA
14 Presently, in the past : ANON
15 Choose : ELECT
16 Aired in multiple places at the same time : SIMULATED
18 Oil and water, to a painter : MEDIA
19 Nationalist grp. founded in 1964 : PLO
20 Collectors of forensic evidence, for short : CSIS
21 Sorts with unruly hair : MOPEDS
22 Hit up privately on “the socials” : DMED
24 Some lighters or pens : BICS
26 Potpourri : HASH
27 Tries to win : WOOS
28 Close-up shots, of a sort : TIPINS
30 Homemade bombs, for short : IEDS
31 Lout : BOOR
32 Identity associated with a blue, pink and white flag : TRANS
37 Burning glow : FREIGHT
39 Toy shooter : CAPITOL
41 Cays, e.g. : ISLES
42 “That’s my cue!” : IMUP
44 Possible sleeping spot for a partner who’s in the doghouse : SOFA
45 Still to be filled, as a role : UNCAST
47 Put out : EMIT
48 “if u put it that way, however …” : OTOH
52 Tag sale disclaimer : ASIS
53 Eye part found in the 13-Across : IRIS
54 Items for babies on board : CARETS
56 Night light? : STAR
58 Vital force in Taoism : CHI
60 Farmworker organizer Chavez : CESAR
61 Commit a party foul, in a way … or what five answers do in this puzzle? : DOUBLEDIP
63 Last word of the last multiple-choice option, maybe : ABOVE
64 Month with the newest federal holiday, recognized in 2021 : JUNE
65 Hyundai S.U.V. named after a region in Hawaii : KONA
66 Green : MONEY
67 Assume the lotus position, say : SIT
68 Things to brood over : EGGS