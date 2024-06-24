 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, March 13

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Give up : CEDE
5 Datum on a dating profile : AGE
8 Delivery people? : MAMAS
13 Eye part : UVEA
14 Presently, in the past : ANON
15 Choose : ELECT
16 Aired in multiple places at the same time : SIMULATED
18 Oil and water, to a painter : MEDIA
19 Nationalist grp. founded in 1964 : PLO
20 Collectors of forensic evidence, for short : CSIS
21 Sorts with unruly hair : MOPEDS
22 Hit up privately on “the socials” : DMED
24 Some lighters or pens : BICS
26 Potpourri : HASH
27 Tries to win : WOOS
28 Close-up shots, of a sort : TIPINS
30 Homemade bombs, for short : IEDS
31 Lout : BOOR
32 Identity associated with a blue, pink and white flag : TRANS
37 Burning glow : FREIGHT
39 Toy shooter : CAPITOL
41 Cays, e.g. : ISLES
42 “That’s my cue!” : IMUP
44 Possible sleeping spot for a partner who’s in the doghouse : SOFA
45 Still to be filled, as a role : UNCAST
47 Put out : EMIT
48 “if u put it that way, however …” : OTOH
52 Tag sale disclaimer : ASIS
53 Eye part found in the 13-Across : IRIS
54 Items for babies on board : CARETS
56 Night light? : STAR
58 Vital force in Taoism : CHI
60 Farmworker organizer Chavez : CESAR
61 Commit a party foul, in a way … or what five answers do in this puzzle? : DOUBLEDIP
63 Last word of the last multiple-choice option, maybe : ABOVE
64 Month with the newest federal holiday, recognized in 2021 : JUNE
65 Hyundai S.U.V. named after a region in Hawaii : KONA
66 Green : MONEY
67 Assume the lotus position, say : SIT
68 Things to brood over : EGGS

Down

1 Point of transition : CUSP
2 Bad actors : EVILDOERS
3 Try-before-you-buy option : DEMOMODEL
4 What un sachet de thé is put into : EAU
5 Bug killers? : ANTIBIOTICS
6 Hits the exchange, in Wall Street lingo : GOESIPO
7 ___ around (football trick play) : END
8 Many a work message : MEMO
9 First Hebrew letter : ALEPH
10 Companion of Jason in the search for the Golden Fleece : MEDEA
11 Complements to salts and fats in the kitchen : ACIDS
12 Trove : STASH
14 Some smallish batteries : AAS
17 TV screen option, in brief : LCD
21 Windows portal, in brief : MSN
23 Big name in nail polish : ESSIE
25 Juggling chain saws on a tightrope, for instance : CIRCUSSTUNT
27 Hotel amenity : WIFI
28 “No lie …,” in texts : TBH
29 Speedway additive brand : STP
33 Stand onstage, perhaps : RISER
34 1982 George Clinton hit with the refrain “Bow wow wow, yippie yo, yippie yay” : ATOMICDOG
35 Cautionary sign at a pier : NOFISHING
36 Blind part : SLAT
38 Atlanta sch. whose teams are the Panthers : GSU
40 Quick to learn : APT
43 “Surely!,” in Orly : MAISOUI
46 Rapper for whom Harvard’s Hip-Hop Fellowship is named : NAS
48 Logician who hypothesized that the simplest explanation for a phenomenon is usually the best : OCCAM
49 Kickin’ cardio option : TAEBO
50 Director Welles : ORSON
51 Chuck : HEAVE
53 Online shorthand for “off-line” : IRL
55 Deuce beater : TREY
57 Face on a fiver : ABE
59 Six-pack that might be in the “Craft” section, for short : IPAS
61 Record setters? : DJS
62 Barely make, with “out” : EKE

