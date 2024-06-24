 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, March 14

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Charlie Chaplin persona : TRAMP
6 Total : SMASHUP
13 Knight shtick? : HONOR
14 Reaction to an unexpected bit of humor : SPITTAKE
15 Wonderland directive : EATME
16 Hurdles before some touchdowns : REENTRIES
17 Adds to a thread : CCS
18 Subjected to a waiting game, militarily : SIEGED
20 ___-ran : ALSO
21 Question to one’s best friend, maybe : WHOSAGOODBOY
24 Frasier’s brother on “Frasier” : NILES
25 Where hips do lie : ROSEBED
29 Big orbiter : PLANET
31 Rock band with the 1990s hits “Fly” and “Every Morning” : SUGARRAY
32 Upton Sinclair novel that inspired the film “There Will Be Blood” : OIL
33 Knotting (up) : TYING
35 Trade on : USE
36 Very hot day : SCORCHER
39 They might be written off : LOSSES
42 Journeys of escape : HEGIRAS
43 Singer Washington or Shore : DINAH
44 Bench press? : PUTMEINCOACH
48 Words of comparison : ISTO
51 Assert without proof : ALLEGE
52 ___ Locks, connection between Lake Superior and Lake Huron : SOO
53 Not learn one’s lesson? : SKIPCLASS
55 Places for scheming : LAIRS
57 Fruit-flavored pop : LIMESODA
58 Stop by : ENDAT
59 Laundry service, e.g. : AMENITY
60 Film collectibles : REELS

Down

1 Network on which “Gossip Girl” aired : THECW
2 Exterminator’s target : ROACH
3 Snack made with celery sticks, peanut butter and raisins : ANTSONALOG
4 Band-Aid applier, perhaps : MOM
5 Buying opportunity for select customers : PRESALE
6 Completing a video game as fast as possible, say : SPEEDRUN
7 Beyond comprehension : MINDBOGGLING
8 QB stat: Abbr. : ATT
9 Wandering sort : STRAYER
10 It comes down hard : HAIL
11 They’re small and plucked : UKES
12 Philippine money : PESO
14 Beehive State flower : SEGO
16 Classic pickup lines, familiarly : REOS
19 Remark from a celebrity look-alike : IGETTHATALOT
22 “Some rise by ___, and some by virtue fall”: Shak. : SIN
23 She-bear, in Spain : OSA
26 Coolly disregard : BRUSHASIDE
27 Loosen : EASE
28 Tanners’ stock : DYES
29 Glam : POSH
30 Some epizoa : LICE
31 Isaac Newton or Elton John, but not Olivia Newton-John : SIR
34 Gentleman’s agreement : YESMLADY
37 Tear with gusto : RIPOPEN
38 French wine designation : CRU
40 Truffula forest logger in “The Lorax” : ONCELER
41 Foreign title with a tilde : SAO
43 Stops working : DIES
45 Disney’s ___ of Arendelle : ELSA
46 Pinkish orange : CORAL
47 They’re entertaining : HOSTS
48 Española, por ejemplo : ISLA
49 Not read thoroughly : SKIM
50 Variable in the Schrödinger equation : TIME
54 Hit TV series with three spinoffs : CSI
56 Suffix with oct- : ANE

