NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, March 14

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Charlie Chaplin persona : TRAMP 6 Total : SMASHUP 13 Knight shtick? : HONOR 14 Reaction to an unexpected bit of humor : SPITTAKE 15 Wonderland directive : EATME 16 Hurdles before some touchdowns : REENTRIES 17 Adds to a thread : CCS 18 Subjected to a waiting game, militarily : SIEGED 20 ___-ran : ALSO 21 Question to one’s best friend, maybe : WHOSAGOODBOY 24 Frasier’s brother on “Frasier” : NILES 25 Where hips do lie : ROSEBED 29 Big orbiter : PLANET 31 Rock band with the 1990s hits “Fly” and “Every Morning” : SUGARRAY 32 Upton Sinclair novel that inspired the film “There Will Be Blood” : OIL 33 Knotting (up) : TYING 35 Trade on : USE 36 Very hot day : SCORCHER 39 They might be written off : LOSSES 42 Journeys of escape : HEGIRAS 43 Singer Washington or Shore : DINAH 44 Bench press? : PUTMEINCOACH 48 Words of comparison : ISTO 51 Assert without proof : ALLEGE 52 ___ Locks, connection between Lake Superior and Lake Huron : SOO 53 Not learn one’s lesson? : SKIPCLASS 55 Places for scheming : LAIRS 57 Fruit-flavored pop : LIMESODA 58 Stop by : ENDAT 59 Laundry service, e.g. : AMENITY 60 Film collectibles : REELS

Down