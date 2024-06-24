NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, March 15

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 British celebrity chef Nigella : LAWSON 7 Cozier alternatives to motels : BANDBS 13 “Hi everyone!” : IMHERE 14 Congolese neighbor to the south : ZAMBIAN 15 They’re sometimes seen in cameos : ONYXES 16 Big name in electric toothbrushes : SONICARE 17 Terrarium critters : NEWTS 18 Coats often taken off : RINDS 19 Something you might shield your eyes from, in brief : PDA 20 Help line? : SOS 21 Like unspoken understandings : TACIT 22 Ruin a holiday surprise, perhaps : PEEK 23 Release, in a way : AIR 24 Drink akin to a Moscow mule : DARKNSTORMY 26 Irish actor who was nominated for a Golden Globe for 2023’s “Saltburn” : BARRYKEOGHAN 28 Was eco-conscious with tech waste, in modern parlance : ECYCLED 29 Best Picture winner that beat out “Boyhood” and “Selma” : BIRDMAN 33 It’s a good vacation destination, you bet! : CASINORESORT 35 Long, curved bike features : BANANASEATS 38 Texter’s “Wow … just wow” : SMH 39 ___ group : USER 40 Elements of some still-life paintings : PEARS 41 Short : SHY 42 Una hija de los abuelos : TIA 43 Pottery piece : SHARD 44 Like some books and ads : POPUP 46 Casualty of file corruption, maybe : DATALOSS 48 Where snowboard cross debuted as an Olympic event (2006) : TORINO 49 Contemporary : AGEMATE 50 Bit of investment intel : HOTTIP 51 “Stay!” : DONTGO 52 Saving oneself, in a way : CHASTE

Down