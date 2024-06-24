 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, March 15

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 British celebrity chef Nigella : LAWSON
7 Cozier alternatives to motels : BANDBS
13 “Hi everyone!” : IMHERE
14 Congolese neighbor to the south : ZAMBIAN
15 They’re sometimes seen in cameos : ONYXES
16 Big name in electric toothbrushes : SONICARE
17 Terrarium critters : NEWTS
18 Coats often taken off : RINDS
19 Something you might shield your eyes from, in brief : PDA
20 Help line? : SOS
21 Like unspoken understandings : TACIT
22 Ruin a holiday surprise, perhaps : PEEK
23 Release, in a way : AIR
24 Drink akin to a Moscow mule : DARKNSTORMY
26 Irish actor who was nominated for a Golden Globe for 2023’s “Saltburn” : BARRYKEOGHAN
28 Was eco-conscious with tech waste, in modern parlance : ECYCLED
29 Best Picture winner that beat out “Boyhood” and “Selma” : BIRDMAN
33 It’s a good vacation destination, you bet! : CASINORESORT
35 Long, curved bike features : BANANASEATS
38 Texter’s “Wow … just wow” : SMH
39 ___ group : USER
40 Elements of some still-life paintings : PEARS
41 Short : SHY
42 Una hija de los abuelos : TIA
43 Pottery piece : SHARD
44 Like some books and ads : POPUP
46 Casualty of file corruption, maybe : DATALOSS
48 Where snowboard cross debuted as an Olympic event (2006) : TORINO
49 Contemporary : AGEMATE
50 Bit of investment intel : HOTTIP
51 “Stay!” : DONTGO
52 Saving oneself, in a way : CHASTE

Down

1 Member of the only N.F.C. team never to have made the Super Bowl : LION
2 One dealing with a certain absence : AMNESIAC
3 “Don’t things always turn out OK?” : WHYWORRY
4 Awkward messages to receive in a public setting : SEXTS
5 They can be hard to pick out : ORES
6 Final Fantasy’s original platform, for short : NES
7 Much concert merch : BANDTSHIRTS
8 Athos, Porthos et Aramis, par exemple : AMIS
9 Universal partner : NBC
10 Bum wrap? : DIAPER
11 Javier who played Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos” : BARDEM
12 Double-dealing : SNEAKY
14 Code group : ZONINGBOARD
16 2007 Michael Moore documentary with the tagline “This might hurt a little” : SICKO
18 Something legally defined in the U.S. as affecting fewer than 200,000 people : RAREDISEASE
21 Captures the moment, say : TAKESAPHOTO
22 Chinese garden features : PONDS
23 Prez in the ’60s : ABE
24 2016 Literature Nobelist who famously skipped the Stockholm ceremony : DYLAN
25 Shipping container weights : TARES
27 Miniature electronic vehicle, for short : RCCAR
30 Slam-dancing locales : MOSHPITS
31 Company, e.g. : ARMYUNIT
32 Degree of uncertainty? : NTH
34 Moves in on : NEARS
35 Whiny comeback to a certain parent : BUTDAD
36 Parmesan alternative : ASIAGO
37 Smarten (up) : NEATEN
41 “If you squint, maybe …” : SORTA
43 Steelmaking byproduct : SLAG
44 When doubled, dismiss : POOH
45 Poet who wrote “To err is human; to forgive, divine” : POPE
47 Ozs. or lbs. : AMT
48 Psychoactive component of marijuana, for short : THC

