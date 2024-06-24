NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, March 15

1 Member of the only N.F.C. team never to have made the Super Bowl : LION
2 One dealing with a certain absence : AMNESIAC
3 “Don’t things always turn out OK?” : WHYWORRY
4 Awkward messages to receive in a public setting : SEXTS
5 They can be hard to pick out : ORES
6 Final Fantasy’s original platform, for short : NES
7 Much concert merch : BANDTSHIRTS
8 Athos, Porthos et Aramis, par exemple : AMIS
9 Universal partner : NBC
10 Bum wrap? : DIAPER
11 Javier who played Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos” : BARDEM
12 Double-dealing : SNEAKY
14 Code group : ZONINGBOARD
16 2007 Michael Moore documentary with the tagline “This might hurt a little” : SICKO
18 Something legally defined in the U.S. as affecting fewer than 200,000 people : RAREDISEASE
21 Captures the moment, say : TAKESAPHOTO
22 Chinese garden features : PONDS
23 Prez in the ’60s : ABE
24 2016 Literature Nobelist who famously skipped the Stockholm ceremony : DYLAN
25 Shipping container weights : TARES
27 Miniature electronic vehicle, for short : RCCAR
30 Slam-dancing locales : MOSHPITS
31 Company, e.g. : ARMYUNIT
32 Degree of uncertainty? : NTH
34 Moves in on : NEARS
35 Whiny comeback to a certain parent : BUTDAD
36 Parmesan alternative : ASIAGO
37 Smarten (up) : NEATEN
41 “If you squint, maybe …” : SORTA
43 Steelmaking byproduct : SLAG
44 When doubled, dismiss : POOH
45 Poet who wrote “To err is human; to forgive, divine” : POPE
47 Ozs. or lbs. : AMT
48 Psychoactive component of marijuana, for short : THC