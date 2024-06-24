NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, March 16

1 Cornrow or challah feature : BRAID
2 Playwright Federico García ___ : LORCA
3 Like freshly poured concrete : UNSET
4 Medical buildup of fluid : EDEMA
5 – : DENIM
6 Verbally reacts to in awe : AAHSAT
7 Links letters : PGA
8 Where Waterloo is : BELGIUM
9 Picks : SELECTS
10 – : STRAP
11 Something you might get a break with? : CUE
12 Composition of Catullus in ancient Rome : ODE
13 “Les ___” : MIZ
14 Creator of the mystery-solving C. Auguste Dupin : POE
15 Prior to, old-style : AFORE
16 German soccer legend Manuel who innovated the “sweeper-keeper” role : NEUER
17 “Abominable” ones : YETIS
19 Rap title? : LIL
21 BART stop, for short : SFO
23 Gave the go-ahead : OKD
27 Scot’s denial : NAE
31 Eggy holiday drinks : NOGS
33 Port city near Mount Carmel : HAIFA
34 High up : ALOFT
35 A persnickety person might pick it : NIT
36 Frodo’s enchanting friend : GANDALF
38 What to do if someone makes a false accusation about you : DENYIT
40 Alternative to .net : ORG
41 King of Castile : REY
42 Device whose keypad often has Braille on it : ATM
43 Catch in the act : NAB
44 Florentine artist known for frescoes : GIOTTO
45 “The Jetsons” boy : ELROY
46 – : PEELS
49 It’s one thing after another : LIST
50 Have as food, formally : EATOF
51 Former Maine senator Olympia with an apt name for her state : SNOWE
52 Taste or touch : SENSE
54 Light to stop at : RED
55 Like the best bonds, perhaps : SAFEST
58 Primps : PREENS
59 Slow, musically : LENTO
63 Brit’s jolly cry of approval : GOODOH
64 Lacking a knack for : BADAT
65 Zola who wrote “J’Accuse …!” : EMILE
66 Critic’s common seating preference : AISLE
67 Lets go of : UNHANDS
68 Some green cars : TESLAS
69 – : FACED
70 Hawkeye’s real first name in the “Avengers” movies : CLINT
72 Smile : BEAM
73 Bamboozled : HAD
75 Boxer Roberto who fought Sugar Ray Leonard : DURAN
76 Chimp’s cousin : ORANG
78 Attach, with “on” : TIE
79 Attach, with “on” : ADD
80 Cote quote? : BAA
81 ___ dog : SLY
84 Author Rice : ANNE
86 “Agnus ___” : DEI
87 Hopes that one might : SEEKSTO
88 Live, in a way : UNTAPED
92 Girl who’s “sweet as apple cider,” per an old song : IDA
93 Admission : ACCESS
94 Tree with oblong yellow-green fruit : PAPAW
95 What’s on the fast track? : ACELA
96 Navy group : SEALS
97 – : NOTES
99 Tiny bit : TAD
100 Bars of soap : CAKES
101 Appliance brand owned by Whirlpool : AMANA
102 Morning in Monaco : MATIN
103 Word with French or bench : PRESS
104 – : FIRES
107 Latvia, e.g., once: Abbr. : SSR
109 Drug sold in 77-Across : LSD
111 Compound found in marijuana, for short : CBD
112 Start of a bray or conclusion of a giggle : HEE
113 Sch. calendar abbr. : PTA
114 “___ be a pleasure” : ITD
116 Call off : END