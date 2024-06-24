 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, March 16

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Jeans material : BLUEDENIM
6 Some P.D. alerts : APBS
10 Leaves a relationship : PARTSCOMPANY
18 14-line poem with only two rhymes across three stanzas : RONDEL
20 “The African Queen” scriptwriter : AGEE
21 Per-hour cost to record music, say : STUDIOFEE
22 Host of a 1990s late-night talk show that was briefly revived 20 years later : ARSENIOHALL
24 Completely exclude : FREEZEOUT
25 Low-fat dairy desserts : ICEMILKS
26 Columbus’s birthplace : GENOA
28 L.L. Bean competitor : REI
29 Dug through for digital analysis : DATAMINED
30 Auto racer ___ Patrick : DANICA
32 Subway commuters, informally : STRAPHANGERS
37 Promoted boastfully : TOUTED
39 Others, to Ovid : ALIA
40 Old-fashioned garnishes : ORANGEPEELS
47 M.L.B. V.I.P.s : GMS
48 Al Capone adversary who only ever met him once in person : ELIOTNESS
53 Selling points? : RETAILERS
55 [Boo-hoo!] : SNIFF
56 Hamlet or Laertes : DANE
57 Longtime children’s clothing store with a portmanteau name : GYMBOREE
58 Dabbles in : PLAYSAT
60 Loads : ATON
61 Ratted : TOLD
62 Make ready for new use : REFIT
63 Exhibits brilliance : GLOWS
64 Something one might need to look good in the morning : BEAUTYSLEEP
68 Article of faith : TENET
69 Not-so-joltin’ joe? : DECAFCOFFEE
71 ___ group (chemistry classification) : AMINO
72 Source of the “blood” in a meatless burger, maybe : BEETS
73 Good lighting? : HALO
74 Spill the tea : DISH
75 Playground retort : DOESNOT
77 Doses of a certain hallucinogen : ACIDTABS
82 ___ breve : ALLA
83 Russian range : URALS
84 Sounding as if the speaker has some swollen glands : ADENOIDAL
85 Much high school gossip : TEENDRAMA
87 Metaphor for Juliet, in Romeo’s soliloquy : SUN
89 Got up and at ’em : FACEDTHEDAY
90 Official who reports to a president : DEAN
91 Reddish-brown shade : SIENNA
94 Secretly communicating in class : PASSINGNOTES
98 Make out : DETECT
100 Settings for telling some ghost stories : CAMPFIRES
105 Superb, in slang : ACE
106 In 2021 she became the first tennis player to light the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony : OSAKA
108 Fried fare often served with marinara : CALAMARI
110 Discards from fuzzy fruits : PEACHPITS
115 Blade runner? : SPEEDSKATER
117 Reassurance after bandaging a boo-boo : ALLBETTER
118 Till bills : TENS
119 Actress Richards of “Starship Troopers” : DENISE
120 Felt absolutely determined about : WASDEADSETON
121 Betting site’s quote : ODDS
122 Like the typefaces Helvetica and Arial : SANSSERIF

Down

1 Cornrow or challah feature : BRAID
2 Playwright Federico García ___ : LORCA
3 Like freshly poured concrete : UNSET
4 Medical buildup of fluid : EDEMA
5 – : DENIM
6 Verbally reacts to in awe : AAHSAT
7 Links letters : PGA
8 Where Waterloo is : BELGIUM
9 Picks : SELECTS
10 – : STRAP
11 Something you might get a break with? : CUE
12 Composition of Catullus in ancient Rome : ODE
13 “Les ___” : MIZ
14 Creator of the mystery-solving C. Auguste Dupin : POE
15 Prior to, old-style : AFORE
16 German soccer legend Manuel who innovated the “sweeper-keeper” role : NEUER
17 “Abominable” ones : YETIS
19 Rap title? : LIL
21 BART stop, for short : SFO
23 Gave the go-ahead : OKD
27 Scot’s denial : NAE
31 Eggy holiday drinks : NOGS
33 Port city near Mount Carmel : HAIFA
34 High up : ALOFT
35 A persnickety person might pick it : NIT
36 Frodo’s enchanting friend : GANDALF
38 What to do if someone makes a false accusation about you : DENYIT
40 Alternative to .net : ORG
41 King of Castile : REY
42 Device whose keypad often has Braille on it : ATM
43 Catch in the act : NAB
44 Florentine artist known for frescoes : GIOTTO
45 “The Jetsons” boy : ELROY
46 – : PEELS
49 It’s one thing after another : LIST
50 Have as food, formally : EATOF
51 Former Maine senator Olympia with an apt name for her state : SNOWE
52 Taste or touch : SENSE
54 Light to stop at : RED
55 Like the best bonds, perhaps : SAFEST
58 Primps : PREENS
59 Slow, musically : LENTO
63 Brit’s jolly cry of approval : GOODOH
64 Lacking a knack for : BADAT
65 Zola who wrote “J’Accuse …!” : EMILE
66 Critic’s common seating preference : AISLE
67 Lets go of : UNHANDS
68 Some green cars : TESLAS
69 – : FACED
70 Hawkeye’s real first name in the “Avengers” movies : CLINT
72 Smile : BEAM
73 Bamboozled : HAD
75 Boxer Roberto who fought Sugar Ray Leonard : DURAN
76 Chimp’s cousin : ORANG
78 Attach, with “on” : TIE
79 Attach, with “on” : ADD
80 Cote quote? : BAA
81 ___ dog : SLY
84 Author Rice : ANNE
86 “Agnus ___” : DEI
87 Hopes that one might : SEEKSTO
88 Live, in a way : UNTAPED
92 Girl who’s “sweet as apple cider,” per an old song : IDA
93 Admission : ACCESS
94 Tree with oblong yellow-green fruit : PAPAW
95 What’s on the fast track? : ACELA
96 Navy group : SEALS
97 – : NOTES
99 Tiny bit : TAD
100 Bars of soap : CAKES
101 Appliance brand owned by Whirlpool : AMANA
102 Morning in Monaco : MATIN
103 Word with French or bench : PRESS
104 – : FIRES
107 Latvia, e.g., once: Abbr. : SSR
109 Drug sold in 77-Across : LSD
111 Compound found in marijuana, for short : CBD
112 Start of a bray or conclusion of a giggle : HEE
113 Sch. calendar abbr. : PTA
114 “___ be a pleasure” : ITD
116 Call off : END

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Former Digital Trends Contributor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
NYT Connections tips: how to win Connections every day
New York Times Connection game logo.

It was Wordle that really exploded in popularity and was a natural purchase for the New York Times, but the outlet didn't just stop there. It has released an entire section of brain-teasing puzzles for people to try out each and every day, including the devilishly difficult Connections. Nearly anyone who has tried it has become hooked, and for good reason. The idea is simple, and yet solving these puzzles is never easy. If you've never given Connections a shot, or were put off by it the first time you tried, take a look at our expert tips and tricks to help you get a better feel for how to solve each puzzle. Once you do, you will be playing every day without fail.
Connections tips and tricks

The rules to Connections are simple: you have a grid of 16 words that you need to organize into four groups based on a shared connection. For example, four of the 16 words may all be fruit and thus make sense to group together. Connections is much tricker than that, however, so don't expect the solutions to be so obvious. The different groups are also given different colors based on their difficulty, with yellow being the easiest, followed by green, then blue, and purple, which is the most difficult.

Read more
NYT Spelling Bee: answers for Friday, May 10
NYT Spelling Bee logo.

Obsessed with New York Times' games? So are we, and Spelling Bee is one of our favorites. But just like any other NYT game — Wordle, Connections, Strands, and The Mini — we have trouble finishing it occasionally.

If you're stuck on today's Spelling Bee, we're here to help. Check out the article below for a refresher on how to play the game and a list of all the possible words you could spell today.
How to play Spelling Bee

Read more
LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

Read more