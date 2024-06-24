NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, March 16

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Jeans material : BLUEDENIM 6 Some P.D. alerts : APBS 10 Leaves a relationship : PARTSCOMPANY 18 14-line poem with only two rhymes across three stanzas : RONDEL 20 “The African Queen” scriptwriter : AGEE 21 Per-hour cost to record music, say : STUDIOFEE 22 Host of a 1990s late-night talk show that was briefly revived 20 years later : ARSENIOHALL 24 Completely exclude : FREEZEOUT 25 Low-fat dairy desserts : ICEMILKS 26 Columbus’s birthplace : GENOA 28 L.L. Bean competitor : REI 29 Dug through for digital analysis : DATAMINED 30 Auto racer ___ Patrick : DANICA 32 Subway commuters, informally : STRAPHANGERS 37 Promoted boastfully : TOUTED 39 Others, to Ovid : ALIA 40 Old-fashioned garnishes : ORANGEPEELS 47 M.L.B. V.I.P.s : GMS 48 Al Capone adversary who only ever met him once in person : ELIOTNESS 53 Selling points? : RETAILERS 55 [Boo-hoo!] : SNIFF 56 Hamlet or Laertes : DANE 57 Longtime children’s clothing store with a portmanteau name : GYMBOREE 58 Dabbles in : PLAYSAT 60 Loads : ATON 61 Ratted : TOLD 62 Make ready for new use : REFIT 63 Exhibits brilliance : GLOWS 64 Something one might need to look good in the morning : BEAUTYSLEEP 68 Article of faith : TENET 69 Not-so-joltin’ joe? : DECAFCOFFEE 71 ___ group (chemistry classification) : AMINO 72 Source of the “blood” in a meatless burger, maybe : BEETS 73 Good lighting? : HALO 74 Spill the tea : DISH 75 Playground retort : DOESNOT 77 Doses of a certain hallucinogen : ACIDTABS 82 ___ breve : ALLA 83 Russian range : URALS 84 Sounding as if the speaker has some swollen glands : ADENOIDAL 85 Much high school gossip : TEENDRAMA 87 Metaphor for Juliet, in Romeo’s soliloquy : SUN 89 Got up and at ’em : FACEDTHEDAY 90 Official who reports to a president : DEAN 91 Reddish-brown shade : SIENNA 94 Secretly communicating in class : PASSINGNOTES 98 Make out : DETECT 100 Settings for telling some ghost stories : CAMPFIRES 105 Superb, in slang : ACE 106 In 2021 she became the first tennis player to light the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony : OSAKA 108 Fried fare often served with marinara : CALAMARI 110 Discards from fuzzy fruits : PEACHPITS 115 Blade runner? : SPEEDSKATER 117 Reassurance after bandaging a boo-boo : ALLBETTER 118 Till bills : TENS 119 Actress Richards of “Starship Troopers” : DENISE 120 Felt absolutely determined about : WASDEADSETON 121 Betting site’s quote : ODDS 122 Like the typefaces Helvetica and Arial : SANSSERIF

Down