NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, March 17

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Small amounts, as of hair gel : DABS 5 Victor ___, author of “Les Misérables” : HUGO 9 Ankle bones : TARSI 14 Prefix with science or potent : OMNI 15 “Now!,” in a rush order : ASAP 16 Some fast-food sandwiches : WRAPS 17 Emmy-winning actress for “Hacks” : JEANSMART 19 Chile de ___ (very spicy pepper) : ARBOL 20 Seed used to flavor ouzo : ANISE 21 Tiny computer unit : BIT 23 Double-reed woodwind : OBOE 24 Only person in the arts ever to be named Time’s Person of the Year : TAYLORSWIFT 28 Belief systems : ISMS 32 Twerp : WIENIE 33 Numbers with four digits : THOUSANDS 35 What a subject and a verb should do : AGREE 40 With 41-Across, former “S.N.L.” regular who played Gemma and Cathy Anne : CECILY 41 See 40-Across : STRONG 42 “___ la vista!” : HASTA 43 Reduces, as profits : BITESINTO 46 Unit of corn or wisdom : KERNEL 48 ___ Congeniality (pageant title) : MISS 49 She played Serena on “Gossip Girl” : BLAKELIVELY 54 Take in, as a salary : EARN 55 ___-Caps (candy) : SNO 56 Very, very : ULTRA 61 Say hello to : GREET 63 Slogan that celebrates a young woman’s confidence and independence … or a hint to 17-, 24-, 40-/41- and 49-Across : GIRLPOWER 66 Face shapes : OVALS 67 Eight, in Ensenada : OCHO 68 Have a meal by candlelight, say : DINE 69 Small sample : TASTE 70 Gas in some lighted signs : NEON 71 Split ___ (hair problem) : ENDS

Down