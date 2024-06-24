 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, March 17

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Small amounts, as of hair gel : DABS
5 Victor ___, author of “Les Misérables” : HUGO
9 Ankle bones : TARSI
14 Prefix with science or potent : OMNI
15 “Now!,” in a rush order : ASAP
16 Some fast-food sandwiches : WRAPS
17 Emmy-winning actress for “Hacks” : JEANSMART
19 Chile de ___ (very spicy pepper) : ARBOL
20 Seed used to flavor ouzo : ANISE
21 Tiny computer unit : BIT
23 Double-reed woodwind : OBOE
24 Only person in the arts ever to be named Time’s Person of the Year : TAYLORSWIFT
28 Belief systems : ISMS
32 Twerp : WIENIE
33 Numbers with four digits : THOUSANDS
35 What a subject and a verb should do : AGREE
40 With 41-Across, former “S.N.L.” regular who played Gemma and Cathy Anne : CECILY
41 See 40-Across : STRONG
42 “___ la vista!” : HASTA
43 Reduces, as profits : BITESINTO
46 Unit of corn or wisdom : KERNEL
48 ___ Congeniality (pageant title) : MISS
49 She played Serena on “Gossip Girl” : BLAKELIVELY
54 Take in, as a salary : EARN
55 ___-Caps (candy) : SNO
56 Very, very : ULTRA
61 Say hello to : GREET
63 Slogan that celebrates a young woman’s confidence and independence … or a hint to 17-, 24-, 40-/41- and 49-Across : GIRLPOWER
66 Face shapes : OVALS
67 Eight, in Ensenada : OCHO
68 Have a meal by candlelight, say : DINE
69 Small sample : TASTE
70 Gas in some lighted signs : NEON
71 Split ___ (hair problem) : ENDS

Down

1 Rapper ___ Cat : DOJA
2 “You said it, brother!” : AMEN
3 ___ B’rith (Jewish organization) : BNAI
4 Sloth and gluttony, for two : SINS
5 Nonkosher meat : HAM
6 2015 and 2019 Women’s World Cup soccer champs : USA
7 In mixed-up condition : GARBLED
8 Choices : OPTIONS
9 Carrier whose former terminal at J.F.K. is now a hotel : TWA
10 –> : ARROW
11 Companion of a priest and a minister in many a joke : RABBI
12 Parody : SPOOF
13 Part of an atoll : ISLET
18 It comes between “ready” and “go” : SET
22 Swim-bike-run race, for short : TRI
25 On vacation, say : AWAY
26 Yang’s counterpart : YIN
27 Accommodates, as on a bus : SEATS
28 Scratch that! : ITCH
29 Former stadium for the Mets : SHEA
30 Slip-on shoes, familiarly : MOCS
31 Hearts or clubs : SUIT
34 Quench : SLAKE
36 Gloomy, as news : GRIM
37 Rice-A-___ : RONI
38 Docs treating tonsillitis : ENTS
39 Inflated ones can be bruised : EGOS
41 Bear market order : SELL
43 Give rise to : BRINGON
44 Bill : INVOICE
45 Shirt that’s sometimes tie-dyed : TEE
47 Chicago trains : ELS
49 Sired : BEGOT
50 Stage before pupa in metamorphosis : LARVA
51 Regions : AREAS
52 Prepared to be knighted : KNELT
53 “Uh-huh” : YUP
57 Vein of ore : LODE
58 Mattress size smaller than a full : TWIN
59 Tear to pieces : REND
60 Greek war god : ARES
62 When doubled, it’s a fly : TSE
64 Letter after pi : RHO
65 Chaney who played Quasimodo : LON

