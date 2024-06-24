NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, March 17

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.
While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.
Recommended Videos
If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.
NYT Crossword answers today
Across
1 Small amounts, as of hair gel : DABS
5 Victor ___, author of “Les Misérables” : HUGO
9 Ankle bones : TARSI
14 Prefix with science or potent : OMNI
15 “Now!,” in a rush order : ASAP
16 Some fast-food sandwiches : WRAPS
17 Emmy-winning actress for “Hacks” : JEANSMART
19 Chile de ___ (very spicy pepper) : ARBOL
20 Seed used to flavor ouzo : ANISE
21 Tiny computer unit : BIT
23 Double-reed woodwind : OBOE
24 Only person in the arts ever to be named Time’s Person of the Year : TAYLORSWIFT
28 Belief systems : ISMS
32 Twerp : WIENIE
33 Numbers with four digits : THOUSANDS
35 What a subject and a verb should do : AGREE
40 With 41-Across, former “S.N.L.” regular who played Gemma and Cathy Anne : CECILY
41 See 40-Across : STRONG
42 “___ la vista!” : HASTA
43 Reduces, as profits : BITESINTO
46 Unit of corn or wisdom : KERNEL
48 ___ Congeniality (pageant title) : MISS
49 She played Serena on “Gossip Girl” : BLAKELIVELY
54 Take in, as a salary : EARN
55 ___-Caps (candy) : SNO
56 Very, very : ULTRA
61 Say hello to : GREET
63 Slogan that celebrates a young woman’s confidence and independence … or a hint to 17-, 24-, 40-/41- and 49-Across : GIRLPOWER
66 Face shapes : OVALS
67 Eight, in Ensenada : OCHO
68 Have a meal by candlelight, say : DINE
69 Small sample : TASTE
70 Gas in some lighted signs : NEON
71 Split ___ (hair problem) : ENDS