NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, March 18

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.
While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.
If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.
NYT Crossword answers today
Across
1 One might be supporting or speaking : ROLE
5 Cardamom-spiced brew : CHAI
9 Disneyland transport : TRAM
13 Greek god whose name sounds like a zodiac sign : ARES
14 Achieve on merit : EARN
15 Steel support for concrete : REBAR
17 1976 #1 novelty song by Rick Dees and His Cast of Idiots : DISCODUCK
19 Like the stereotypical gym membership purchased on New Year’s Day : UNUSED
21 Google : Android :: Apple : ___ : IOS
22 Hit, as with snowballs : PELT
23 Pub drink : ALE
24 Something used on a golf course … or worn on a golf course : TEE
25 Icy shower : SLEET
27 “You goofball!” : SILLYGOOSE
30 Weightlifter’s injury : HERNIA
32 Tabby : CAT
33 Broke off, as a relationship : ENDED
34 First-year college student’s assignment, perhaps : DORM
36 “Help!” : SOS
38 Amount printed in red : LOSS
39 Dance fad of the 1970s : FUNKYCHICKEN
42 Cowboy boot attachment : SPUR
44 Channel for “Dexter” and “Homeland” : SHO
45 “S.N.L.” alum Carvey : DANA
46 Van Gogh’s “Bedroom in ___” : ARLES
48 Long time : EON
50 Whom to call when you have a packed house? : MOVERS
54 Bourbon brand whose name originated from a hunting expedition : WILDTURKEY
57 Principle : TENET
58 Moody music genre : EMO
59 Like a person who might prefer platonic relationships, informally : ARO
60 “___ Lives,” 2023 film nominated for Best Picture : PAST
62 One managing a Fortune 500 company’s fortunes, for short : CFO
63 Make harmless, as a snake : DEFANG
65 Knocking over someone’s drink, e.g. … or, homophonically, a hint to 17-, 27-, 39- and 54-Across : PARTYFOUL
67 Because : SINCE
68 Actor Alan of “M*A*S*H” : ALDA
69 Rim : EDGE
70 Like a game headed into overtime : TIED
71 Many a BuzzFeed posting : LIST
72 “___ there, done that” : BEEN