NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, March 18

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 One might be supporting or speaking : ROLE 5 Cardamom-spiced brew : CHAI 9 Disneyland transport : TRAM 13 Greek god whose name sounds like a zodiac sign : ARES 14 Achieve on merit : EARN 15 Steel support for concrete : REBAR 17 1976 #1 novelty song by Rick Dees and His Cast of Idiots : DISCODUCK 19 Like the stereotypical gym membership purchased on New Year’s Day : UNUSED 21 Google : Android :: Apple : ___ : IOS 22 Hit, as with snowballs : PELT 23 Pub drink : ALE 24 Something used on a golf course … or worn on a golf course : TEE 25 Icy shower : SLEET 27 “You goofball!” : SILLYGOOSE 30 Weightlifter’s injury : HERNIA 32 Tabby : CAT 33 Broke off, as a relationship : ENDED 34 First-year college student’s assignment, perhaps : DORM 36 “Help!” : SOS 38 Amount printed in red : LOSS 39 Dance fad of the 1970s : FUNKYCHICKEN 42 Cowboy boot attachment : SPUR 44 Channel for “Dexter” and “Homeland” : SHO 45 “S.N.L.” alum Carvey : DANA 46 Van Gogh’s “Bedroom in ___” : ARLES 48 Long time : EON 50 Whom to call when you have a packed house? : MOVERS 54 Bourbon brand whose name originated from a hunting expedition : WILDTURKEY 57 Principle : TENET 58 Moody music genre : EMO 59 Like a person who might prefer platonic relationships, informally : ARO 60 “___ Lives,” 2023 film nominated for Best Picture : PAST 62 One managing a Fortune 500 company’s fortunes, for short : CFO 63 Make harmless, as a snake : DEFANG 65 Knocking over someone’s drink, e.g. … or, homophonically, a hint to 17-, 27-, 39- and 54-Across : PARTYFOUL 67 Because : SINCE 68 Actor Alan of “M*A*S*H” : ALDA 69 Rim : EDGE 70 Like a game headed into overtime : TIED 71 Many a BuzzFeed posting : LIST 72 “___ there, done that” : BEEN

Down