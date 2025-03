NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, March 19

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Big acronym in insurance : AFLAC 6 Symbols of wisdom : OWLS 10 ___-devil : SHE 13 Internet instigator : TROLL 14 ___ guard : SHIN 15 Redding of R&B : OTIS 16 Place to take a break : RESTAREA 17 Thoroughly enjoyed oneself : HADABLAST 19 Hairy cousin of TV and film : ITT 20 Lasting reminder : SCAR 22 Equals : PEERS 23 Credit for a hockey player : ASSIST 25 Place to sift crime evidence, for short : FBILAB 27 “That really stinks!” : DARN 29 Trespass : INTRUDE 32 “What a pity!” : OHME 35 Coxswain’s nightmare : LEAK 37 Country whose flag has two green stars in the middle : SYRIA 38 Smallest : LEAST 40 “You sure about that?” : ISIT 42 Toy train, e.g. : SET 43 Biblical vessel : ARK 44 Kind of skate : INLINE 46 Dough dispensers : ATMS 47 Most populous inland city of California : FRESNO 49 Showed, as a program : AIRED 51 Doohickeys : ITEMS 53 Winds its way (through) : SNAKES 57 Common eye ailment : STRAIN 58 What might keep you up at night? : BEDSLAT 59 Astronomical event depicted visually in this puzzle : SUPERNOVA 61 Fake : STAGE 62 Sound of a raindrop : PLOP 63 Pitchers’ stats : ERAS 64 Boast from a winner : IRULE 65 “Sho’ nuff” : YUP 66 Make a lasting impression : ETCH 67 Stun gun : TASER

Down