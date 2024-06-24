 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, March 19

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Big acronym in insurance : AFLAC
6 Symbols of wisdom : OWLS
10 ___-devil : SHE
13 Internet instigator : TROLL
14 ___ guard : SHIN
15 Redding of R&B : OTIS
16 Place to take a break : RESTAREA
17 Thoroughly enjoyed oneself : HADABLAST
19 Hairy cousin of TV and film : ITT
20 Lasting reminder : SCAR
22 Equals : PEERS
23 Credit for a hockey player : ASSIST
25 Place to sift crime evidence, for short : FBILAB
27 “That really stinks!” : DARN
29 Trespass : INTRUDE
32 “What a pity!” : OHME
35 Coxswain’s nightmare : LEAK
37 Country whose flag has two green stars in the middle : SYRIA
38 Smallest : LEAST
40 “You sure about that?” : ISIT
42 Toy train, e.g. : SET
43 Biblical vessel : ARK
44 Kind of skate : INLINE
46 Dough dispensers : ATMS
47 Most populous inland city of California : FRESNO
49 Showed, as a program : AIRED
51 Doohickeys : ITEMS
53 Winds its way (through) : SNAKES
57 Common eye ailment : STRAIN
58 What might keep you up at night? : BEDSLAT
59 Astronomical event depicted visually in this puzzle : SUPERNOVA
61 Fake : STAGE
62 Sound of a raindrop : PLOP
63 Pitchers’ stats : ERAS
64 Boast from a winner : IRULE
65 “Sho’ nuff” : YUP
66 Make a lasting impression : ETCH
67 Stun gun : TASER

Down

1 Courtyards : ATRIA
2 Broods : FRETS
3 Skills of the past : LOSTARTS
4 Schooner filler : ALE
5 The best of the best : CLASSA
6 Org. concerned with plants : OSHA
7 Place to load and unload : WHARF
8 Article of headgear, informally : LID
9 Secure, as a onesie fastener : SNAPIN
10 Chewy fruit-flavored candy … or a description of what’s depicted visually in this puzzle : STARBURST
11 What teakettles do : HISS
12 Toronto winter hrs. : EST
15 Entrepreneur Kevin of “Shark Tank” : OLEARY
18 Karate awards : BELTS
21 Part of many keyboard shortcuts : CTRL
24 Fateful day in ancient Rome : IDES
26 Poolside garb : BIKINI
28 Astrophysicist ___ deGrasse Tyson : NEIL
30 Day, in ancient Rome : DIEM
31 Uber ___ : EATS
32 Disney snowman : OLAF
33 German term of address : HERR
34 Give something that extra oomph : MAKEITPOP
36 Where most of Turkey is : ASIA
39 Unfortunate trait for an aspiring composer : TINEAR
41 Short-spoken : TERSE
45 Awards show attendee : NOMINEE
46 2019 sci-fi film whose name means “to the stars” : ADASTRA
48 Throat ailment : STREP
50 Puts the game away, so to speak : ENDSIT
52 Haughty sound : SNORT
54 Brother in the Lemony Snicket books : KLAUS
55 Good golf score : EAGLE
56 Have the helm : STEER
57 “Star Trek” character who was named for a sea in the Philippines : SULU
58 Big gala : BASH
59 Invasive plant? : SPY
60 A little cleaner? : VAC

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Former Digital Trends Contributor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
NYT Spelling Bee: answers for Friday, May 10
NYT Spelling Bee logo.

Obsessed with New York Times' games? So are we, and Spelling Bee is one of our favorites. But just like any other NYT game — Wordle, Connections, Strands, and The Mini — we have trouble finishing it occasionally.

If you're stuck on today's Spelling Bee, we're here to help. Check out the article below for a refresher on how to play the game and a list of all the possible words you could spell today.
How to play Spelling Bee

Read more
LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

Read more
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more